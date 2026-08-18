Red Flags When Buying Property in Indonesia

Key takeaways Jakarta and Bali: both attract expat buyers, but they are different markets and do not represent all of Indonesia.

both attract expat buyers, but they are different markets and do not represent all of Indonesia. Price research: official indices show market direction, while property portals and agencies usually show asking-price context.

official indices show market direction, while property portals and agencies usually show asking-price context. Foreign ownership: foreign individuals generally cannot hold Hak Milik freehold land directly, so the legal route matters before price comparisons.

foreign individuals generally cannot hold Hak Milik freehold land directly, so the legal route matters before price comparisons. Extra costs: BPHTB, PPAT or notary fees, legal review, registration, and possible VAT can push the budget above the advertised price.

BPHTB, PPAT or notary fees, legal review, registration, and possible VAT can push the budget above the advertised price. Bali leaseholds: a lower price may reflect fewer years remaining on the lease rather than better value.

a lower price may reflect fewer years remaining on the lease rather than better value. Overseas payments: exchange-rate movements and transfer fees can change the cost of deposits and staged payments.

Average property prices across Indonesia Indonesia does not have one simple source that tells buyers what every property should cost. Official data from Bank Indonesia tracks price changes in the primary residential market, while FRED’s Indonesia residential property series provides broader index context based on major cities. These sources are useful for market direction but do not tell you the asking price of a particular home in Canggu, South Jakarta, or central Yogyakarta. For a working budget, combine official trend data with current listings and local professional advice for the city and property segment you are considering. Price differences are driven by more than location. Land size, building age, title type, lease length, property condition, zoning, service charges, and whether a property is marketed mainly to local or foreign buyers can all affect the figure you see. Planning IDR property costs from abroad If part of your property budget is held in another currency, a Wise account can help you organise currency conversion before sending IDR for deposits or other purchase costs. Compare the current exchange rate, transfer fees, limits, and final amount received, and confirm the legal payment instructions separately before sending funds. Go to website

Jakarta and Bali price benchmarks Jakarta and Bali dominate expat attention, but they are very different property markets. Jakarta is primarily an urban housing market where commute, building quality, and service charges matter, while Bali buying decisions are often shaped by location, lease terms, zoning, and the specific ownership route. Jakarta property prices Apartments are often one of the clearest property types for expats to research in Jakarta, particularly in Central Jakarta, South Jakarta, and parts of West Jakarta. The purchase price is only part of the cost. Buyers should also ask about building service charges, sinking funds, parking costs, and strata rules, and should distinguish current asking prices from completed-sale data. Bali property prices Bali is more fragmented than many first-time buyers expect. Asking prices can vary sharply between Canggu, Seminyak, Ubud, Sanur, Jimbaran, and the Bukit, and much of the stock marketed to foreign buyers is leasehold rather than full ownership. A lower headline price is not automatically a bargain. It may reflect a shorter remaining lease, weaker road access, a less established rental area, or zoning constraints, so compare the legal and practical terms as well as the price.

What homes cost in other major Indonesian cities Looking beyond Jakarta and Bali can produce a more realistic shortlist for buyers focused on everyday affordability, family housing, or local demand rather than resort branding. Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Medan, and Makassar can all present different price and property profiles. Surabaya and Bandung Surabaya often sits below Jakarta on headline prices and may offer more space for the money. When comparing listings, check whether the property type, title, neighborhood, and condition are genuinely comparable rather than assuming the city-level price difference applies to every home. Bandung can appeal to buyers who value a cooler climate, student-city demand, and a more local residential market. Confirm whether any figure you use is an asking price, developer price, or completed-sale indicator before building a budget around it. Yogyakarta, Medan, and Makassar Yogyakarta may appear on the lower side of Java city benchmarks, although central and heritage-adjacent areas still require careful local research. Medan and Makassar can also look cheaper than Bali or much of Jakarta, but a lower asking price does not guarantee better value or easier resale. For any of these cities, check supply quality, title structure, neighborhood demand, property condition, and resale prospects for the type of home you are considering.

Extra buying costs that change your total budget The list price is only the starting point. Taxes, legal work, title checks, registration, and payment costs can materially change affordability. Taxes, notary, and registration fees Several cost lines can arise before completion. BPHTB (Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan) is the duty on acquiring land and building rights. NJOP is a government-assessed property value used in some tax calculations, and the tax base may therefore differ from a simple advertised asking price. Buyers should also budget for PPAT or notary work, independent legal review, registration or title adjustments, possible VAT on some new developer sales, and PBB after purchase. Exact amounts and applicability can depend on the location and transaction. BPHTB or transfer duty.

PPAT or notary fees.

Independent legal review.

VAT on some new-build purchases.

Registration or title-adjustment costs.

Annual PBB after purchase. Ask the PPAT, developer, and legal adviser for a written, itemized estimate before committing so that local administrative and review costs are not added to the budget at the last moment. Currency conversion and transfer costs Overseas buyers can face both a visible transfer fee and an exchange-rate cost when converting funds into IDR. Compare the final amount delivered rather than looking at the transfer fee only. Try Wise to send money to Indonesia, and compare the exchange rates and transfer fees with your bank’s to get the best possible deal. Try Wise

How much money do you need to buy property in Indonesia? There is no single minimum budget that applies to every foreign property buyer. The working amount depends on the city, property type, title structure, taxes, legal costs, lease terms, and the cost of converting and transferring money into IDR. Budget examples for different buyer profiles Think in budget layers rather than relying on one headline number. Start with the asking price or lease price, then add taxes, legal checks, title verification, transaction costs, ongoing charges, and a cash buffer for unexpected paperwork or payment expenses. Buyer profile Typical target Main budget lines to plan for Jakarta apartment buyer Urban apartment in a managed building Purchase price, service charges, BPHTB, PPAT or notary, legal review, FX costs Bali leasehold villa buyer Lifestyle villa in a resort market Lease price, years remaining, due diligence, zoning checks, PPAT or notary, FX costs Lower-cost city buyer Landed house in Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Medan, or Makassar Purchase price, local taxes, title checks, legal review, maintenance buffer The examples show the types of costs to include rather than fixed purchase budgets. Actual prices and transaction costs vary by location, property, title, lease terms, and buyer circumstances.