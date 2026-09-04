How to choose a real estate agent in Indonesia

Key takeaways Agents: They can save time in busy markets such as Jakarta, Bali, BSD, Tangerang, and Surabaya.

They can save time in busy markets such as Jakarta, Bali, BSD, Tangerang, and Surabaya. Authority: A polished listing does not prove that an agent has the owner or developer mandate.

A polished listing does not prove that an agent has the owner or developer mandate. Checks: Confirm the company identity, payment details, documentation, and who the agent represents.

Confirm the company identity, payment details, documentation, and who the agent represents. PPAT: A PPAT handles certain formal deeds and land-right documentation where their role applies.

A PPAT handles certain formal deeds and land-right documentation where their role applies. Fees: Ask who pays the commission, what additional charges apply, and how cancellations and refunds work before sending money. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only. Local practice, property rights, licensing requirements, and transaction rules can vary, so verify the documents and current official requirements before money changes hands.

How real estate agents work in Indonesia Real estate agents in Indonesia usually sit between the landlord, seller, or developer and the person looking for a home. They may source listings, arrange viewings, explain neighborhoods, help with price discussions, and coordinate paperwork once both sides agree. The same property may appear through several agents at once, especially in Jakarta and Bali. Before you work with a particular agent, confirm who is directly mandated by the owner or developer and whether the quoted price and terms are current. If you are still at the browsing stage, compare listings across different property websites in Indonesia before deciding which agents to contact. Agent, broker, developer team, and PPAT Different people support different parts of a property transaction in Indonesia. The commercial side of finding and negotiating a property and the formal legal documentation are separate, which becomes important once you move from browsing to signing. Real estate agent or broker: usually markets the property, arranges viewings, and helps negotiate terms.

usually markets the property, arranges viewings, and helps negotiate terms. Developer sales representative: sells units for one project or group rather than searching the whole market.

sells units for one project or group rather than searching the whole market. PPAT: a Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah is a public official authorized to prepare certain deeds relating to land-right transactions.

a Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah is a public official authorized to prepare certain deeds relating to land-right transactions. Legal adviser: may be appropriate where the property right, ownership structure, foreign-buyer rules, or contract terms require specialist interpretation.

How to choose a real estate agent in Indonesia There are a few basics you’ll need to confirm when choosing a realtor in Indonesia: area knowledge, responsiveness, clear pricing, expat experience, and a willingness to explain documents in plain English. If an expat real estate agent listing looks strong but the person avoids direct answers about fees, title type, or who they represent, that is a red flag. A simple way to shortlist is to compare two or three options against the same questions. For example, one agent may reply quickly but refuse to share a company name or sample agreement, while another clearly explains the owner mandate, refund terms, and PPAT route. Before you agree to a deposit or holding payment, make sure you also understand how the money will be sent and who will receive it. Questions to ask before you commit Treat the first call or WhatsApp exchange like a short interview. The key question is whether the agent can explain the deal path clearly from viewing to payment to contract. Who do you represent in this deal: the owner, the developer, or another party?

How are you paid, and who covers the commission or service fee?

Is this listing exclusive, or is it being shared by several agents?

What documents can you show now, and what will only be available later?

What happens to my money if the deal does not proceed?

How to pay deposits and fees from abroad Expats may need to move money before the full housing process is finished, whether for a viewing deposit, rental security deposit, booking fee, or purchase-related payment. Before you send anything, confirm the recipient name, bank details, purpose of payment, amount, due date, and refund terms in writing. Wise is one option to compare when sending money internationally, as the transfer setup shows exchange-rate and fee information before payment. This does not replace checks on the agent, recipient, contract, or property documents. Match the recipient name to the contract, invoice, or written booking document.

Save copies of documents showing the amount, refund terms, purpose of payment, and due date.

Pause if the payee changes at the last minute or if the agent asks you to split payments without a clear written reason.

How to verify the agent and the property A professional website or smooth viewing does not confirm authority to act or legal readiness to transact. Some basic checks are therefore important before you rely on an agent or send money. Verify the agent’s identity first. Ask who the contracting party is, what company will issue the invoice, and what proof connects the listing to the owner, developer, or formal representative. Check AREBI, NIB, and reviews AREBI, the Indonesian Real Estate Broker Association, is a professional association for property-brokerage companies. Its membership can provide useful professional context, but it should be considered alongside the company’s current business identity, licensing information, documents, and review history rather than treated as proof on its own. Ask for the full company name, legal entity details, NIB, and relevant current business-licensing information.

Check whether those details remain consistent across the documents you receive.

Look for a real office address, active phone number, and recent business activity rather than relying only on a social media profile.

Cross-check recent reviews for patterns, dates, complaints, and how the company responds.

Compare the company name, invoice name, and receiving bank-account name so you understand who is being paid. Verify titles, zoning, and the PPAT process Once you are serious about a property, the next checks move into property due diligence. This can include checking the title type, ownership status, zoning or land-use fit, and whether the planned transaction follows the appropriate legal process. Ask for the available core title documents and compare the title type, owner name, parcel or unit location, and property description with the listing. If something does not match, ask the PPAT or a qualified legal adviser to explain it before the deal moves forward.

Costs, commissions, and contracts to understand Costs are one of the biggest reasons expats hesitate before working with an agent. Real estate commission arrangements in Indonesia can vary by city, whether the property is being rented or sold, and whether the agent works for an agency, developer, or owner. Ask who pays the commission, whether there is a booking or administration fee, what happens if the deal falls through, and when any payment becomes non-refundable. If the answer is verbal, ask to see it in the booking form, reservation letter, lease, sale agreement, or other relevant document before you pay. Common fee red flags The important point is not which bank receives the money but whether the payment details match the contracting party and the written explanation makes sense. Pressure to send money before the agent shows the available core documents.

Personal-account payments without a clear written reason.

Vague processing or holding fees that are not defined in the agreement.

Cancellation or refund terms that remain unclear until after payment.

Rules expats should know before buying or renting An agent can help you search and coordinate a deal, but property rights, residency status, property type, and transaction structure can affect what you can actually do with the home, especially if you are buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner. Foreign buyers should not assume that Indonesian Hak Milik rights are available to them in the same way as to Indonesian citizens, or that a long lease, a use right, and a company structure create the same protections. If an agent links a property plan to a visa or stay permit, verify the current requirements separately through official immigration sources. Decide whether your goal is a rental, long lease, or purchase structure.

Verify stay-permit conditions separately from property marketing claims.

Use a PPAT and, where appropriate, a qualified local legal adviser for purchase or long-term property-right questions. Title types foreign buyers may hear about These Indonesian terms come up often, but their practical meaning depends on the property and the current rules. Foreign buyers should use them as a starting point for questions rather than as proof that a particular deal is suitable. Hak Milik: a freehold ownership right that foreign buyers should not assume is available to them.

a freehold ownership right that foreign buyers should not assume is available to them. Hak Pakai: a right to use that can be relevant in some foreign-buyer situations under the applicable rules.

a right to use that can be relevant in some foreign-buyer situations under the applicable rules. Hak Guna Bangunan: a right associated with building on land under the applicable legal structure.

a right associated with building on land under the applicable legal structure. Hak Sewa: a lease or right to rent for an agreed period.