Property Viewing Checklist: Questions to Ask Before Buying in Indonesia

Key takeaways Check What to focus on Why it matters Your quick action Property condition Damp, cracks, light, and layout Repairs can become expensive quickly Photograph every issue Area and access Traffic, parking, drainage, and noise Daily life can feel very different from the listing Arrive early and walk the street Utilities Water supply, internet, hot water, and electricity Weak services affect comfort and how practical the home is Test taps, signal, AC, and outlets Paperwork Title or lease structure, permits, and who controls the property A nice home is not automatically a safe deal Ask which documents support the offer Payment safety Upfront rent, deposits, legal fees, and taxes Important costs can sit outside the headline price Do not transfer money before the checks are complete This guide is for general information only. Indonesian housing practices, permits, taxes, and foreign-buyer rules can change, and enforcement may differ by area. Verify the current position with a qualified local professional before paying a deposit or signing an agreement. Transfer large sums of money with Wise If your deposit, rent, legal fees, or moving costs are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient. Go to website

Before the viewing: prepare your checklist A good property viewing checklist starts before you leave home. Set a firm budget and write down your deal-breakers before the appearance of a place changes your judgment. For renters, ask whether the price is monthly and when the rent is due. For buyers, ask what right is being offered and whether the property structure is suitable for your status as a foreigner. In both cases, confirm whether the home is furnished, semi-furnished, or unfurnished. Decide your top three non-negotiables, such as commute time, flood safety, or bedroom count.

Ask for the price in writing, together with any service charge, parking fee, or agent fee.

Confirm whether the property is an apartment, house, or villa, because the on-site checks differ.

Take a list of questions and a way to record photos, video, and notes.

Ask early about the lease length, deposit terms, and whether a PPAT or notary is already involved. If you may need to move money from abroad for a holding deposit or legal costs, compare the total cost, exchange-rate information, transfer timing, and recipient details before choosing a provider. Wise is one option to compare with your bank, but it does not verify the property, contract, landlord, seller, or payment instructions. What to request before you visit The exact location, not just a rough pin or neighborhood name.

Recent photos or a current walk-through video.

The full price, what is included, and when payment is due.

For rentals, the deposit amount, furnishing list, and who pays service charges.

For buyers, the ownership or use-right structure being offered. Do not rely only on edited listing photos or verbal claims about zoning, permits, or planned renovations.

Check the area before you step inside What to check when viewing a house starts before the front door. Notice the road surface, traffic, parking, drainage, and whether the street still feels manageable in heavy rain or after dark. The key question is not only whether the home looks comfortable, but whether daily life around it works for you. In Jakarta, that may mean commute time and building access. In Bali, it may mean narrow lanes, café noise, or tourist traffic. In Surabaya, backup power may be an important practical question. Walk the block and check for standing water, open drains, or signs of recent flooding.

Look for nearby construction, late-night venues, or traffic that may change the feel of the area.

Test the mobile signal outside the property, not only inside the Wi-Fi range.

Ask about neighborhood security, gate access, and visitor parking.

Check what is nearby for your routine, such as groceries, schools, or transport. Watch for Indonesia-specific red flags Construction and maintenance standards may differ from what you are used to, so carry out simple practical checks rather than relying on the finish alone. Standing water: look for drainage problems and signs of previous flooding.

look for drainage problems and signs of previous flooding. Mold smell: investigate possible hidden damp rather than accepting air freshener or fresh paint as an explanation.

investigate possible hidden damp rather than accepting air freshener or fresh paint as an explanation. Narrow access roads: check whether cars, deliveries, and emergency access will be practical.

check whether cars, deliveries, and emergency access will be practical. Weak signal or frequent generator use: ask how reliable the property will be for working from home.

Inspect the home room by room Once you step inside, slow the viewing down. A useful property inspection checklist focuses less on décor and more on whether the building feels dry, sound, and workable for daily life. Open windows, check natural light, and notice any musty or heavily perfumed smell. Look at walls and ceilings for cracks, bubbling paint, or water marks. Apartments, houses, and villas can create different maintenance responsibilities. An apartment may involve service charges and shared-building rules, while a house or villa may leave more responsibility for pumps, drainage, gardens, pools, and exterior wear. Ask who pays for each item rather than assuming. Living room: check light, airflow, noise, and whether the layout works for your furniture.

check light, airflow, noise, and whether the layout works for your furniture. Bedrooms: inspect damp corners, AC units, window coverings, and storage.

inspect damp corners, AC units, window coverings, and storage. Kitchen: open cabinets and test the water flow, drainage smell, gas setup, and visible wear.

open cabinets and test the water flow, drainage smell, gas setup, and visible wear. Bathrooms: test water pressure and hot water, then look for mold, damaged grout, and poor ventilation.

test water pressure and hot water, then look for mold, damaged grout, and poor ventilation. Storage and staff areas: open every door, especially around laundry equipment and pumps.

open every door, especially around laundry equipment and pumps. Outdoor space: inspect drainage, wall cracks, roof edges, and the pool if there is one. Check utilities, water, and internet Ask whether water comes from PDAM or a well, and ask about dry-season reliability.

Check the PLN electricity capacity against the number of AC units and appliances.

Test hot water, AC, outlets, and internet speed when possible.

Ask about backup power, water tanks, and pumps, including who maintains them. Test these systems during the viewing instead of relying on a verbal assurance. Water pressure and supply can also vary by season or when several fixtures are used at once.

Verify the paperwork and ask the right questions A good interior does not replace clear paperwork. The deal also depends on who controls the property, what right is being offered, and whether the building can be used as advertised. Some useful terms may appear when you review Indonesian property documents: PPAT: a land deed official.

a land deed official. BPN: the land agency and land office system.

the land agency and land office system. Hak Milik: freehold ownership, generally not available to foreign buyers in the same way as to Indonesian citizens.

freehold ownership, generally not available to foreign buyers in the same way as to Indonesian citizens. Hak Pakai: a right-to-use structure that may be relevant to some foreign buyers.

a right-to-use structure that may be relevant to some foreign buyers. Hak Sewa: a contractual leasehold right to use the property for a set term.

a contractual leasehold right to use the property for a set term. PBG: building approval; older properties may refer to an IMB.

building approval; older properties may refer to an IMB. SLF: a certificate concerning whether a building is fit for use. Ask who owns or manages the property, whether the name on the paperwork matches the seller or landlord, and whether building rules or service charges apply. For houses and villas, focus on land use, access, and building paperwork. For apartments, check house rules, parking allocation, and whether the service charge is separate. Questions before buying a house in Indonesia Work through these questions with an independent local adviser as part of your due diligence: What ownership or use-right structure is being offered for this property? Has the land certificate been checked through the appropriate land office process? Does the building have the relevant permits, such as a PBG or older IMB records, and an SLF where applicable? Are taxes, notary fees, or other costs excluded from the asking price? Can the property legally be used in the way it is marketed? Which part of the proposed structure can you legally hold as a foreign buyer, and who will verify it independently? If someone presents a nominee arrangement as a shortcut, treat it as a legal risk rather than a standard solution. Verify every claim with an independent PPAT or property lawyer before paying. Questions before renting a home in Indonesia Work through this final checklist with your agent before you decide to rent: How much rent is due upfront, and when? How much is the deposit, and under which conditions is it returned? Which furniture, appliances, parking spaces, and service charges are included? Who pays for repairs, AC servicing, pest control, and garden or pool maintenance? What are the renewal terms, and can the rent change at renewal? If something promised is unfinished, when will it be completed, and will that promise appear in the lease? Get every promise in writing, especially if the landlord or agent offers repairs, upgrades, or flexibility on the lease length.