How to Transfer Money Internationally for a Property Purchase in Indonesia

Key takeaways Total cost: compare the final amount received in IDR, not only the visible transfer fee.

compare the final amount received in IDR, not only the visible transfer fee. Property checks: confirm the property title structure before any deposit leaves your account.

confirm the property title structure before any deposit leaves your account. Beneficiary details: verify the final receiving account with your PPAT or lawyer, not only with an agent or invoice.

verify the final receiving account with your PPAT or lawyer, not only with an agent or invoice. Large transfers: expect extra ID, source-of-funds, and transfer-limit checks on larger payments.

expect extra ID, source-of-funds, and transfer-limit checks on larger payments. Records: keep contracts, receipts, tax records, and payment confirmations together for later reference. This guide is for information only. Confirm the current title structure, taxes, documents, and provider checks with your PPAT (land deed official), lawyer, tax adviser, and chosen provider before sending funds. Manage your Indonesian property payments with Wise If your deposit or completion funds are held in another currency, a Wise account can help you organise currency conversion before sending IDR. Compare the total cost, transfer limits, verification requirements, and the final amount received, and confirm the legal payee and payment instructions separately with the professionals handling the transaction. Go to website

How property transfers for Indonesian purchases work A property payment into Indonesia may happen in several stages rather than as one transfer. Depending on the contract, seller, and ownership structure, you may pay a reservation amount first, a larger deposit after checks begin, and the final balance closer to completion. The payment route also depends on what you are buying. A leasehold, an apartment, a Hak Pakai right, or a structure linked to Hak Guna Bangunan can involve different documents and payees. The legal recipient may be an individual seller, a developer, or another party formally named in the transaction. What details and documents you need Before sending a large international transfer, collect the banking details and property paperwork in one place. Missing documents can delay a payment or trigger additional checks close to a contract deadline. Beneficiary’s full legal name.

Receiving bank name and account number.

SWIFT or other routing details if your provider requests them.

Purchase agreement, invoice, or payment schedule.

Passport or other identification.

Proof of source of funds if requested for a larger payment. Which Indonesian account details matter The important account is the one legally tied to the transaction. Confirm the exact beneficiary name, account number, and payment purpose with the PPAT handling the transfer before releasing funds, whether the recipient is the seller, developer, or another formally designated payee.

When to send money during a property purchase Timing matters because a transfer that arrives late can delay signing, while a transfer sent too early can expose you to risk before due diligence is complete. Match payments to the contract and clear transaction triggers rather than assuming the full price should be sent at once. Local practice can vary by region, title structure, and seller type, so the payment sequence should follow your deal documents. Ask your PPAT to explain when each payment is due, what triggers it, and what happens if a title or document issue appears before closing. 1 Pay any reservation or booking fee only if the deal uses one and the contract clearly explains the payment. 2 Complete the due-diligence period, including title, permit, and legal-document checks. 3 Pay the deposit after the agreed contractual trigger has been met. 4 At AJB signing, arrange the final balance together with the taxes and registration costs allocated to you under the transaction. Paying the deposit or first reservation payment The first payment can be the most sensitive because the paperwork is still being tested. Before sending it, confirm: The recipient matches the contract.

The contract clearly states what triggers the payment.

The refund terms are clear if due diligence uncovers a problem. Sending the final balance and related taxes The final amount can include more than the listed purchase price. Depending on the transaction, you may also need to budget for BPHTB, notary and registration costs, and PBB liabilities allocated under the contract.

What an international transfer really costs The cost of an Indonesian property transfer is not just the transfer fee. It can also include the exchange-rate spread, receiving-bank deductions on some bank routes, and the financial impact of a delay if completion funds do not arrive as expected. Transfer fees vs exchange rate markup A low visible fee does not automatically mean a cheaper transfer. One provider may charge a small upfront fee but convert at a weaker rate, while another may charge more upfront and still deliver more IDR after conversion. Compare the final received amount and, where useful, use Bank Indonesia’s published transaction rates as benchmark context rather than judging a transfer by the headline fee alone. Comparing major local banks with specialist providers If you are choosing between a bank and a specialist transfer provider, focus on how clearly you can see the full cost, expected timing, tracking, and large-transfer requirements before committing. Option Upfront fee visibility Exchange rate transparency Timing and tracking Large transfer handling Major local banks Often depends on route, branch process, and bank terms May be harder to compare against a public benchmark Can involve SWIFT processing and limited tracking detail Strong checks, sometimes more manual paperwork Specialist provider Usually clearer before confirmation Often easier to compare total cost ETA and status updates are often shown earlier Digital verification is common for larger sums Wise Fee shown before you confirm Mid-market exchange rate shown for supported conversions Tracking available in your account; ETA varies by route Extra verification can apply on larger transfers Provider features, fees, route availability, and verification requirements can change. Check the current terms for the specific transfer before sending property funds.

How to transfer money internationally for property purchases in Indonesia A useful transfer process keeps the payment tied to the legal transaction rather than only to a deadline. Follow the deal documents and professional instructions at every stage: 1 Confirm the property structure and payment schedule so the transfer timing matches the contract, due-diligence milestones, and any approvals still pending. 2 Verify the beneficiary and bank details with the PPAT or lawyer responsible for the transaction, then check the details again before sending. 3 Compare providers on total cost, exchange-rate method, delivery estimate, verification requirements, transfer limits, and support options. 4 Send the payment only when the paperwork, payee, and timing match, then store the receipt, contract, invoice, tax, notary, and registration records together. 5 Once you’re ready to pay for your property in Indonesia, use Wise to send your cross-border transfer securely while saving on exchange rates and transfer fees. Discounts may also be available for large transfers, helping reduce the overall cost of your property purchase Go to Wise

Using Wise for Indonesian property payments If you are comparing transfer routes, Wise is one option to check alongside your bank. Its published pricing shows the fee before confirmation and uses the mid-market exchange rate for supported conversions, while transfer tracking can help you follow the payment status. Wise also publishes information about large transfers, including verification and source-of-funds checks that may apply. Availability, limits, timing, and requirements vary by route and customer circumstances, so confirm the current process before sending. Compare the total IDR delivered rather than choosing a provider solely on the visible fee. The transfer provider does not replace the legal checks required for the property purchase.