Property taxes in Indonesia: guide for expats

For expats, the hard part about property taxes in Indonesia is that taxes appear at different stages, from buyer closing costs to annual bills and seller taxes. This guide explains what usually applies, who pays, and the local terms you need to check.
Key takeaways
- Buyers generally pay BPHTB acquisition tax when the property is transferred
- Verify the applicable BPHTB rate, taxable value, and available deductions
- Property owners must pay annual PBB land and building tax
- Check the property’s NJOP value, payment deadline, and approved payment method
- VAT and possible luxury tax may apply to certain developer or business sales
This guide is for information only. Rules can vary by city or regency, ownership route, tax residency, and seller type. Confirm the final numbers with a PPAT/notary and licensed tax adviser before you sign or move funds.
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What are the main property taxes in Indonesia?
In broad terms, the main property taxes in Indonesia fall into four groups: transaction taxes, recurring ownership taxes, rental-income taxes, and sale-related taxes.
The key names to look out for are:
- Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan or PBB, the annual land and building tax
- Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan or BPHTB, the acquisition duty on a transfer Pajak Pertambahan Nilai or PPN which is similar to VAT
- Pajak Penghasilan Final or PPh Final – income tax
Not every tax applies to every property, and what’s owed can change by location, seller type, and ownership structure.
- Transaction taxes: BPHTB and sometimes VAT or luxury tax.
- Recurring ownership tax: annual PBB.
- Rental-income tax: based on who earns the income and how the property is held.
- Sale-related taxes: PPh Final.
Who usually pays each tax?
- BPHTB usually sits with the buyer.
- PPh Final on a transfer usually sits with the seller.
- Annual PBB is usually paid by the current owner.
- VAT/PPN if due is commonly collected by the seller and passed through as a buyer cost.
Taxes on buyers
The buyer’s problem is cash timing. Alongside the purchase price, you may need funds for a deposit, BPHTB, deed fees, notary costs, due diligence, and sometimes VAT before or at completion.
- Ask for a written schedule of what is due before signing and on deed day.
- Confirm whether the tax base uses the agreed price, local NJOP, or another validated figure.
- Check whether the sale is a new build, developer sale, or private resale as this may impact VAT.
- Confirm who pays each cost in the draft sale agreement.
BPHTB and buyer closing costs
BPHTB in Indonesia is usually triggered when rights over land or a building are transferred.
It is locally administered and commonly calculated using a rate up to 5% of the Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak or NPOP – the baseline value used for valuing the property according to local custom.
To calculate the taxable cost you may be able to deduct a variable amount for the Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak Tidak Kena Pajak or NPOPTKP, the local non-taxable threshold.
Working with your legal team you’ll need to:
- Confirm the local BPHTB rate.
- Confirm the NPOP and whether the deed value or another assessed figure is being used.
- Confirm the NPOPTKP for that city or regency.
- Ask the PPAT/notary which documents must be settled before the deed is signed.
When VAT or luxury tax may apply
VAT does not apply to every property sale in the same way. Developer or other taxable business sales are more likely to raise PPN/VAT questions, while many private resale deals do not. Because of these variations, any luxury tax payable should be checked against live rules.
|Transaction type
|Common tax question
|Buying from a developer
|Is PPN/VAT charged, at what live rate, and does a luxury threshold matter?
|Buying a resale property
|Is the seller a taxable business, or a private party sale?
Taxes on owners and landlords
Once the transfer is done, the ongoing homeowner tax is usually PBB. The practical question is which local office issued the bill, when it falls due, and whether the property data is correct.
The picture changes if the property earns rent. Long-term leasing, holiday lets, or mixed personal and rental use can create income tax questions that are separate from PBB, and the owner’s residency and structure can matter.
- Keep the latest PBB notice and proof of payment.
- Ask whether the owner needs an NPWP, Indonesia’s taxpayer number, for rental reporting.
- Check local deadlines and payment channels each year.
- If use of the property changes from personal to rental, confirm the tax treatment first.
Annual land and building tax (PBB)
PBB Indonesia property tax is the annual land and building tax, usually based on the Nilai Jual Objek Pajak or NJOP, the assessed sale value used for tax purposes. Owners normally rely on the local bill or notice, because assessed values and payment channels are not identical across Indonesia.
- Check the NJOP on the latest notice.
- Confirm which local office or system receives payment.
- Keep prior receipts for later due diligence.
Is rental income taxed in Indonesia?
Rental income from Indonesian property can be taxable, but the answer depends on whether you are treated as a resident or non-resident taxpayer, whether a tax treaty applies, and how the property is held. Short-term and long-term setups should not be assumed to work the same way.
It’s important to get your taxes right – having professional advisors help with the following questions can help:
- Confirm your residency status and treaty position.
- Confirm whether the property is held personally, through a company, or through another structure.
- Ask a licensed tax adviser how rent and filing should be handled before you list the property.
Taxes on sellers
When you sell, the tax issue is not PBB but the transfer tax on the sale itself. This can apply even if the property was mainly a home.
Seller tax is commonly measured from the gross transfer value, not just your profit. Agent commissions, PPAT/notary charges, and legal fees affect your net proceeds, but they are separate from the tax liability.
Final income tax on a property sale
The seller-side tax most readers will encounter is PPh Final on the transfer of land and buildings. Official Indonesian guidance points to a 2.5% rate on the transfer value for ordinary sales, but reduced categories, exemptions, and validation rules mean the exact treatment should be confirmed first.
- The seller usually bears this tax.
- Do not assume an exemption applies just because the sale is small or within a family arrangement.
- Confirm payment proof and any validation step before the deed is finalized.
What foreign owners need to know
Foreign owners cannot separate tax from ownership structure in Indonesia. The route used to hold the property, your immigration and tax status, and whether the property is for personal use or investment can all change the paperwork and tax questions that apply.
That is why Indonesian property taxes for foreign owners are not necessarily fixed. A personal-use route may look different from a company or structured route for a rental property.
- If the property is for personal use, focus on buyer taxes, annual PBB, and the permitted ownership route.
- If the property will be rented out, add income tax and reporting questions before you sign.
- If a company or structured route is involved, ask for the tax assumptions in writing before you send any money.
Ownership structures and why they affect taxes
Foreigners can not buy freehold property in Indonesia but they may be able to buy using different legal structures including Hak Pakai, leasehold, Hak Guna Bangunan or HGB, and company-based structures. The purchase route used can change the documents required, the taxes triggered, and which party must file or validate them.
- Foreigners should not assume they can freely own Indonesian freehold land outright.
- A personal-use route can raise different issues from a company-owned or investment route.
- Leasehold and right-to-use arrangements may not mirror another title type for tax paperwork.
- If a company is involved, ask whether corporate tax, VAT, or withholding issues also arise.
Local variation, NJOP, and documents to check
Local variation is where many surprises begin. NJOP, BPHTB thresholds, billing practice, and supporting documents can differ by city or regency, so an agent’s summary is not enough to rely on when building your budget.
Before you decide on your property purchase in Indonesia, be sure to confirm:
- Latest NJOP or local assessed value reference.
- BPHTB assumptions, including the rate, NPOP, and NPOPTKP.
- Current annual PBB notice and proof of payment.
- Seller tax assumptions, including PPh Final handling.
- Whether the sale is a developer sale or private resale.
- Any NPWP, invoice, or validation documents the PPAT/notary needs before signing.
How to pay and verify property taxes
The safest way to avoid a surprise is to verify each tax in order before money moves. Start with the tax type, local basis, payer, and needed documents and timing.
- Identify each tax separately: BPHTB, PBB, VAT or luxury tax if relevant, rental tax if relevant, and seller-side PPh Final.
- Confirm the calculation base, including whether the working figure is the deal value, NJOP, NPOP, or another validated amount.
- Confirm who pays each item under the law and the contract.
- Collect the latest notices, receipts, invoices, and deed paperwork.
- Confirm payment timing with the PPAT/notary and the local tax office or Bapenda before the transfer date.
When to use a PPAT/notary or tax adviser
Self-guided research is useful for orientation, but transaction-specific help matters once the numbers are material. Professional help can reduce delay, rework, and tax disputes, and is highly recommended for any expat buying a property in Indonesia.
- Use a PPAT/notary for deed timing, transfer paperwork, and local tax payment dependencies.
- Use a licensed tax adviser for foreign-owner structures, rental use, treaty questions, or unclear seller tax treatment.
- Get both involved early for high-value purchases or any deal where local assessed values and contract terms do not align.
Conclusion
Indonesian property tax depends on the transaction, location, ownership route, seller type, and use of the property. Obtain current calculations and written payment instructions from the relevant authority and your PPAT or tax adviser. Keep receipts and confirm that each tax has been settled at the correct stage.
FAQ
Property taxes in Indonesia: guide for expats
Do foreigners pay property tax in Indonesia?
Yes, foreign owners can face Indonesian property-related taxes, but the mix depends on the transaction, ownership route, property use, and local administration. Indonesia property taxes for foreign owners are not identical for every structure, and so taking local professional advice to navigate the system is usually necessary.
What is the difference between PBB and BPHTB?
PBB is the recurring land and building tax paid during ownership. BPHTB is usually a one-time acquisition duty linked to the transfer of rights when you acquire the property.
Is rental income from Indonesian property taxable?
Rental income can be taxable in Indonesia, but when it comes to what you need to pay, your residency, treaty position, and ownership structure all matter. Confirm the setup with a licensed tax adviser before you list the property.
Who pays tax when selling property in Indonesia?
The seller commonly bears the main sale-related income tax, while the buyer usually has separate acquisition costs such as BPHTB. Check taxes, legal fees, and commissions separately in the contract before money changes hands.
Does VAT apply when buying property in Indonesia?
VAT or PPN can apply in some purchases, especially where the seller is a developer or taxable business. Verify the live rate and whether the deal is a new build, developer sale, or private resale.
Sources
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Jenis Pajak Pusat: official Indonesian government guidance on central taxes, including PPh, PPN, luxury-goods tax, and the distinction between central and locally administered property taxes, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Kepemilikan Rumah dan Aspek Perpajakannya: official overview of the main taxes affecting property buyers, owners, and sellers, including BPHTB, PBB, and PPh Final, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Mau Beli Tanah, Apa Saja Pajaknya?: official tax guidance, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction costs, and the Indonesian real estate market, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- PwC Indonesia: tax summary, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Expatica Housing Hub: general housing resources for expats, covering renting, buying, and managing property, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Expatica: Property Taxes in Spain: guide to the taxes and ongoing costs associated with buying and owning property in Spain, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Expatica: Property Taxes in Italy: overview of the taxes buyers, owners, and sellers may face when dealing with property in Italy, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Expatica: Property Taxes in the Netherlands: guide to property purchase taxes, annual charges, and other ownership costs in the Netherlands, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Global Property Guide: Indonesia Taxes and Costs: specialist investor information on Indonesian property taxes, transaction costs, and the expenses associated with buying and selling real estate, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Indonesia-Real.Estate: overview of property taxes and related costs that foreign buyers and owners may encounter in Indonesia, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- EasternEdge: guide to Indonesian property taxes for foreign buyers, including acquisition, ownership, rental, and sale-related obligations, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Richwell Property: investor-focused explanation of Indonesian property taxes and the costs associated with purchasing and holding real estate, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Arya Properties: practical overview of the main Indonesian taxes affecting property buyers, owners, and sellers, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Cekindo/InCorp: business and tax guidance covering property-related taxes and compliance considerations in Indonesia, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Reuters: Background on Regional Tax Changes: reporting on regional budget pressures and potential local tax increases in Indonesia, consulted on 29 July 2026.