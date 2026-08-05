Property taxes in Indonesia: guide for expats

Key takeaways Buyers generally pay BPHTB acquisition tax when the property is transferred

Verify the applicable BPHTB rate, taxable value, and available deductions

Property owners must pay annual PBB land and building tax

Check the property’s NJOP value, payment deadline, and approved payment method

VAT and possible luxury tax may apply to certain developer or business sales This guide is for information only. Rules can vary by city or regency, ownership route, tax residency, and seller type. Confirm the final numbers with a PPAT/notary and licensed tax adviser before you sign or move funds. Wise Account You can use Wise to send money internationally, using the mid-market rate, with low transparent fees. Costs could be even lower if you’re sending high value payments such as a downpayment on a property, thanks to automatic fee discounts on large transfers. You’ll also have access to a dedicated customer support team – with 24/7 customer support in English – to make sure your payment is hassle free. Go to website

What are the main property taxes in Indonesia? In broad terms, the main property taxes in Indonesia fall into four groups: transaction taxes, recurring ownership taxes, rental-income taxes, and sale-related taxes. The key names to look out for are: Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan or PBB, the annual land and building tax

Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan or BPHTB, the acquisition duty on a transfer Pajak Pertambahan Nilai or PPN which is similar to VAT

Pajak Penghasilan Final or PPh Final – income tax Not every tax applies to every property, and what’s owed can change by location, seller type, and ownership structure. Transaction taxes: BPHTB and sometimes VAT or luxury tax.

Recurring ownership tax: annual PBB.

Rental-income tax: based on who earns the income and how the property is held.

Sale-related taxes: PPh Final. Who usually pays each tax? BPHTB usually sits with the buyer.

PPh Final on a transfer usually sits with the seller.

Annual PBB is usually paid by the current owner.

VAT/PPN if due is commonly collected by the seller and passed through as a buyer cost.

Taxes on buyers The buyer’s problem is cash timing. Alongside the purchase price, you may need funds for a deposit, BPHTB, deed fees, notary costs, due diligence, and sometimes VAT before or at completion. Ask for a written schedule of what is due before signing and on deed day.

Confirm whether the tax base uses the agreed price, local NJOP, or another validated figure.

Check whether the sale is a new build, developer sale, or private resale as this may impact VAT.

Confirm who pays each cost in the draft sale agreement. BPHTB and buyer closing costs BPHTB in Indonesia is usually triggered when rights over land or a building are transferred. It is locally administered and commonly calculated using a rate up to 5% of the Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak or NPOP – the baseline value used for valuing the property according to local custom. To calculate the taxable cost you may be able to deduct a variable amount for the Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak Tidak Kena Pajak or NPOPTKP, the local non-taxable threshold. Working with your legal team you’ll need to: Confirm the local BPHTB rate.

Confirm the NPOP and whether the deed value or another assessed figure is being used.

Confirm the NPOPTKP for that city or regency.

Ask the PPAT/notary which documents must be settled before the deed is signed. When VAT or luxury tax may apply VAT does not apply to every property sale in the same way. Developer or other taxable business sales are more likely to raise PPN/VAT questions, while many private resale deals do not. Because of these variations, any luxury tax payable should be checked against live rules. Transaction type Common tax question Buying from a developer Is PPN/VAT charged, at what live rate, and does a luxury threshold matter? Buying a resale property Is the seller a taxable business, or a private party sale?

Taxes on owners and landlords Once the transfer is done, the ongoing homeowner tax is usually PBB. The practical question is which local office issued the bill, when it falls due, and whether the property data is correct. The picture changes if the property earns rent. Long-term leasing, holiday lets, or mixed personal and rental use can create income tax questions that are separate from PBB, and the owner’s residency and structure can matter. Keep the latest PBB notice and proof of payment.

Ask whether the owner needs an NPWP, Indonesia’s taxpayer number, for rental reporting.

Check local deadlines and payment channels each year.

If use of the property changes from personal to rental, confirm the tax treatment first. Annual land and building tax (PBB) PBB Indonesia property tax is the annual land and building tax, usually based on the Nilai Jual Objek Pajak or NJOP, the assessed sale value used for tax purposes. Owners normally rely on the local bill or notice, because assessed values and payment channels are not identical across Indonesia. Check the NJOP on the latest notice.

Confirm which local office or system receives payment.

Keep prior receipts for later due diligence. Is rental income taxed in Indonesia? Rental income from Indonesian property can be taxable, but the answer depends on whether you are treated as a resident or non-resident taxpayer, whether a tax treaty applies, and how the property is held. Short-term and long-term setups should not be assumed to work the same way. It’s important to get your taxes right – having professional advisors help with the following questions can help: Confirm your residency status and treaty position.

Confirm whether the property is held personally, through a company, or through another structure.

Ask a licensed tax adviser how rent and filing should be handled before you list the property.

Taxes on sellers When you sell, the tax issue is not PBB but the transfer tax on the sale itself. This can apply even if the property was mainly a home. Seller tax is commonly measured from the gross transfer value, not just your profit. Agent commissions, PPAT/notary charges, and legal fees affect your net proceeds, but they are separate from the tax liability. Final income tax on a property sale The seller-side tax most readers will encounter is PPh Final on the transfer of land and buildings. Official Indonesian guidance points to a 2.5% rate on the transfer value for ordinary sales, but reduced categories, exemptions, and validation rules mean the exact treatment should be confirmed first. The seller usually bears this tax.

Do not assume an exemption applies just because the sale is small or within a family arrangement.

Confirm payment proof and any validation step before the deed is finalized.