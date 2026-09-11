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Indonesia property purchase calculator: A guide to estimate your total costs

Indonesia property buying costs include more than the negotiated sale price of your new home. As well as the list price you’ll need to account for taxes and fees, as well as professional service costs for your lawyer, PPAT or agent. For planning and budgeting it helps to get a realistic estimate of the costs of buying your Indonesian home before the asking price turns into a surprisingly large closing bill.

writer

Updated 11-9-2026

Key takeaways

  • Buyer taxes and fees can include BPHTB (Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan), while PPN (Pajak Pertambahan Nilai) – similar to VAT – may apply on some developer sales.
  • Leasehold, Hak Pakai, and HGB through a PT PMA ownership structures can change your tax line, legal work, timing, and document costs.
  • Where you’re buying matters. BPHTB thresholds, NJOP (Nilai Jual Objek Pajak) valuation practice, local admin steps, and permit checks can differ by city or regency.
  • A resale purchase and a new developer purchase can produce very different totals, especially if PPN enters the deal.
  • If you are sending funds from abroad, include exchange-rate and transfer costs early. Wise can show its fee and exchange rate before you send.

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

What to include in your Indonesia property purchase calculation

To budget you’ll need to start with the agreed price, then add statutory charges, professional fees, payment costs, and a contingency for any item that must be verified locally.

Taxes and statutory fees to budget for

The main buyer tax is BPHTB, short for Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan. The Directorate General of Taxes says BPHTB is collected locally, usually paid by the buyer, and settled before the deed is signed.

You may also need to check PPN (VAT/GST) on some deals. Developer sales and resale deals can be taxed differently, so local confirmation matters.

Points to note:

  • BPHTB is usually a buyer-side acquisition cost
  • PPN or VAT can apply on some developer sales
  • Deed, registration, or admin charges may also apply which are quoted around completion
  • Local exceptions, thresholds, or exemptions set by the local authority
  • Seller taxes that should stay on the seller side unless your contract says otherwise

You may have also heard of PBB (Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan), the annual land and building tax, which belongs in your ownership budget, not your closing total.

Ask your PPAT or notary, the local Bapenda office, and your qualified legal adviser to confirm the exact treatment for your property before you rely on any estimate.

Notary or notaris fees and PPAT (land deed official) fees are key, but they are not the whole story. You may also need to budget more for due diligence, an AJB or Akta Jual Beli signing process, translation, document legalization, and escrow or staged-payment costs.

International buyers also need a payment line. Add the exchange-rate margin, transfer fee, receiving-bank charges, and the cost of delays. Wise is one popular provider for expat property payments as it can show its fee and exchange rate before you send, making this part of the budget easier to price.

Exchange rate margins really matter here. On a 4,000,000,000 IDR payment, a 1% FX gap equals 40,000,000 IDR. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, and splits out all payment costs as a separate line for easier comparison.

Costs which may be missed from a basic budget include:

  • PPAT or notary fee quote
  • Legal due-diligence quote
  • Translation, escrow, or staged-payment costs
  • Transfer, FX, and receiving-bank charges

How to build your estimate step by step

Use a spreadsheet, notes app, or calculator, and build the total in layers instead of guessing a single percentage.

1

Enter the agreed purchase price in IDR.

2

Add BPHTB and any locally confirmed statutory charges.

3

Add notary, PPAT, legal, and document costs.

4

Add ownership-structure costs, if your route requires them.

5

Add transfer costs and a contingency buffer.

Try Wise to send property payments to Indonesia

For eligible customers, a Wise account can help manage currencies while preparing property-related payments from abroad. Include the transfer fee and exchange-rate effect in your budget, and verify the property, tax treatment, documents, and recipient separately.

No commitment required

Worked example for a sample property purchase

This sample uses example inputs only, not live nationwide rates. To guide our assumptions here, we’ve imagined a resale purchase, with no mortgage, locally confirmed BPHTB estimate, quoted professional fees, and an overseas transfer into Indonesia. Here are the sample cost items and how to switch them out to live figures for your own specific purchase:

Cost itemExample amountHow to treat itReplace with
Property price4,500,000,000 IDRAgreed priceSigned deal figure
Buyer taxes and fees210,000,000 IDRExample local quotePPAT or Bapenda check
Legal and notary costs90,000,000 IDRExample quoteWritten fee proposal
Transfer costs18,000,000 IDRExample transfer planLive bank or provider quote
Contingency45,000,000 IDR1% working bufferYour own risk buffer
Estimated total4,863,000,000 IDRExample onlyFinal verified total

*Details checked 31st August 2026 – enter your own planning details before you confirm any deal, as this is only a worked example

Foreign buyer rules that affect the final total

Ownership route changes both eligibility and cost. This can mean that the same property may produce different total costs depending on how a foreign buyer is structuring the purchase.

Ownership structures to explain clearly

Foreign buyers should not assume they can buy Hak Milik, the usual freehold form, in their own name. In practice, they more often compare leasehold, Hak Pakai, or HGB through a PT PMA, which is a foreign-owned Indonesian company.

It’s helpful to know that Hak Pakai means a right to use. HGB, or Hak Guna Bangunan, means a right to build. A PPAT handles land transfer documents, while a notary or notaris may also help with drafting and authentication.

RouteWhat it meansCost effectMain watchpoint
LeaseholdContract right to use property for a set termOften lighter upfront tax profile, but contract drafting mattersRenewal and extension terms
Hak PakaiRight to use under specific legal conditionsCan add formal transfer and verification costsBuyer eligibility and property type
HGB through PT PMARight to build held through a foreign-owned companyCan add company setup, compliance, and advisory costsOngoing corporate obligations
Hak MilikFull ownership formForeign buyers should not budget on the assumption they can hold this directlyLegal eligibility

Common mistakes and red flags to avoid

  • Using Bali as a national rulebook: Bali examples are useful, but Indonesia is not one single-cost market.
  • Relying on verbal estimates: Get tax treatment, legal fees, and payment steps in writing before you budget around them.
  • Mixing buyer and seller costs: Seller-side taxes should not quietly slip into your buyer spreadsheet without a clear contract reason.
  • Ignoring payment friction: A transfer cost, FX gap, or missing beneficiary detail can hold up closing and add real expense.
  • Using nominee shortcuts: Do not budget around nominee arrangements. The legal risk is not worth the headline saving.

Regional differences that can change the final result

Indonesia does not have one universal property-buying cost sheet. BPHTB administration, local thresholds, notary habits, supporting documents, and NJOP practice can shift between one city or regency and another.

Bali and Jakarta are useful examples because they show how different one market can feel from another. Bali advice often centers on villas and leasehold structures, while Jakarta guidance more often reflects apartments, formal admin steps, and city tax rules.

ExampleWhat may changeWhy it matters
Bali regency dealLease terms, tourism use, local practiceThe headline price may hide extra contract or permit work
Jakarta city dealBPHTB threshold, apartment admin, city tax processThe taxable base and paperwork can look very different
New buildPPN treatment, handover timing, developer paperworkYour cash needed before completion may rise
ResaleTax mix, due diligence focus, permit historyYou may need deeper checks on title and building status

Ask for a location-specific cost sheet before you make an offer, and do not transfer funds until the same numbers are confirmed by your PPAT, notary, and tax contacts.

How Wise can help when sending property funds to Indonesia

If you are paying from abroad, the real question is not only how much you send, but how much disappears into fees, exchange-rate differences, and receiving steps before the money reaches Indonesia.

Wise can show the fee and exchange rate which will apply to your payment before you send. That makes it easier to budget for a large one-off payment, and because Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees you may pay less overall compared to other payment routes.

Before you send property funds, confirm:

  • Beneficiary name, account details, and purpose of payment
  • Supporting paperwork requested by the bank, PPAT, or developer
  • Sending limits, timing, and who pays any receiving charges
  • Whether the amount arriving in IDR matches the contract plan

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia?

Foreigners may be able to buy or control use rights in Indonesia, but they should not assume direct Hak Milik ownership. The route depends on buyer status, property type, and legal structure. For budgeting, start by asking whether the deal is leasehold, Hak Pakai, or HGB through a PT PMA. That choice shapes your taxes, documents, and advisory costs.

What taxes do buyers pay when buying property in Indonesia?

There is no universal buyer tax figure for every Indonesian purchase. BPHTB is the buyer-side tax most people model first, because it is tied to the acquisition of land or building rights and is administered locally. Buyers may also need to check whether PPN applies, especially on some developer sales. Confirm the live treatment with your PPAT or notary and the local Bapenda office before you complete your budgeting.

What is BPHTB in Indonesia?

BPHTB stands for Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan and is an acquisition tax that can apply when you obtain rights over land or buildings. It is often one of the biggest buyer-side costs and is usually due before the deed is completed. Check the rate, thresholds, and local administration where the property is located.

How do I send money to Indonesia for a property purchase?

Start by confirming the receiving account, the purpose of payment, and any documents the bank, PPAT, or seller will need. Large property payments can be delayed by small data errors.
Wise is one option that lets you see fees and the exchange rate before you send, which can help you budget more accurately.

Sources

  • Peraturan BPK legal database for official land-right rules and foreign-ownership context.
  • SIMBG for PBG and SLF process guidance and building-permit context.
  • Direktorat Jenderal Pajak for buyer-versus-seller tax explanations and PPN context.
  • Local Bapenda pages or offices for live BPHTB, NPOPTKP, and PBB checks in the exact city or regency.
  • Official bank pages and receiving-bank instructions for incoming transfer requirements and beneficiary details.
Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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