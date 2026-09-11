Indonesia property purchase calculator: A guide to estimate your total costs

This property purchase calculator guide helps you build a realistic buyer budget, see which fees may apply, and plan cross-border payments with fewer surprises.

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

What to include in your Indonesia property purchase calculation

To budget you’ll need to start with the agreed price, then add statutory charges, professional fees, payment costs, and a contingency for any item that must be verified locally.

Taxes and statutory fees to budget for

The main buyer tax is BPHTB, short for Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan. The Directorate General of Taxes says BPHTB is collected locally, usually paid by the buyer, and settled before the deed is signed.

You may also need to check PPN (VAT/GST) on some deals. Developer sales and resale deals can be taxed differently, so local confirmation matters.

Points to note:

BPHTB is usually a buyer-side acquisition cost

PPN or VAT can apply on some developer sales

Deed, registration, or admin charges may also apply which are quoted around completion

Local exceptions, thresholds, or exemptions set by the local authority

Seller taxes that should stay on the seller side unless your contract says otherwise

You may have also heard of PBB (Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan), the annual land and building tax, which belongs in your ownership budget, not your closing total.

Ask your PPAT or notary, the local Bapenda office, and your qualified legal adviser to confirm the exact treatment for your property before you rely on any estimate.

Transfer, legal, and bank-payment costs people forget

Notary or notaris fees and PPAT (land deed official) fees are key, but they are not the whole story. You may also need to budget more for due diligence, an AJB or Akta Jual Beli signing process, translation, document legalization, and escrow or staged-payment costs.

International buyers also need a payment line. Add the exchange-rate margin, transfer fee, receiving-bank charges, and the cost of delays. Wise is one popular provider for expat property payments as it can show its fee and exchange rate before you send, making this part of the budget easier to price.

Exchange rate margins really matter here. On a 4,000,000,000 IDR payment, a 1% FX gap equals 40,000,000 IDR. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, and splits out all payment costs as a separate line for easier comparison.

Costs which may be missed from a basic budget include: