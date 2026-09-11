Indonesia closing cost calculator guide for 2026

Key takeaways BPHTB (Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan), costs the buyer up to 5% of the taxable acquisition value after the local threshold is deducted.

PPN (Pajak Pertambahan Nilai) – similar to VAT – may apply on some developer sales.

PPAT (land deed official) or notary costs are often split by buyer and seller as part of the agreement, but it varies.

PPh Final (Pajak Penghasilan) is a final tax on the transfer value under current rules, usually paid by the seller.

Registration and due diligence costs are usually the buyer’s responsibility and can include filing costs, checks, certificates, and adviser fees.

Exchange rate movement, transfer fee, and bank receiving details can apply when funding a property purchase from overseas. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

1. Start with the property price, ownership route, and deal type Start your calculation with three inputs: the agreed property price, the ownership route, and whether the property is a resale or a developer sale. Those three details affect almost every later cost, from BPHTB to whether PPN may apply. Before you build your estimate, make sure you know: the agreed property price in IDR

the city or regency where the property sits

whether it is land, a house, or a unit

whether the seller is a private owner or a developer

the ownership structure you expect to use What foreigners can usually buy in Indonesia Foreigners are not entitled to buy all types of property in Indonesia. For budgeting purposes, foreigners generally need to think in terms of Hak Sewa, which is a lease right, Hak Pakai, which is a right to use, or a PT PMA company structure that may involve HGB, which is a right to build. Foreigners generally cannot directly hold Hak Milik, Indonesia’s strongest freehold title, in their own name. That matters because Hak Pakai vs leasehold Indonesia comparisons do not just change your legal route. They can also change your fee stack, the documents you sign, and which taxes or registration steps apply. This guide focuses on budgeting, not legal eligibility, so confirm your exact route with a licensed PPAT, notary, or property lawyer if your case is unusual.

2. Add buyer taxes and government fees The main buyer tax to check is BPHTB, or Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan, which is the duty on acquiring land and building rights. In practice, this is often the biggest single cost added to the cash you need ready for closing. Do not mix buyer costs with seller taxes. Seller obligations such as PPh Final can still affect negotiations, but they should not go into your own estimate unless your contract clearly says you are covering them. Item What it means in practice What it is usually based on Why timing matters BPHTB Main acquisition duty for the buyer NPOP (Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak) minus local NPOPTKP (Nilai Perolehan Objek Pajak Tidak Kena Pajak), then the local rate Often needed before the deed process completes Deed related government filings Official registration and transfer steps Filing scope and local administration Usually paid during the closing process NJOP (Nilai Jual Objek Pajak) check Government assessed value reference Used when the reported value is lower Can change your tax base Seller PPh Final Seller tax, not usually a buyer cost Transfer value under current rules Important for negotiations, not just arithmetic *Details correct at time of checking – 1st September 2026. As tax information can change, talk over your purchase with a lawyer or other professional early. Treat these items as upfront cash needs, not minor admin fees. If your PPAT says a payment must be cleared before the AJB – the final sale agreement or Akta Jual Beli, is signed, you need that money ready. How BPHTB is calculated This is the heart of any BPHTB calculator Indonesia buyers use manually. The basic formula published by the tax authorities is BPHTB = tariff x (NPOP – NPOPTKP), with the tariff set locally up to 5%. NPOP is the acquisition value, usually the agreed transaction value. NPOPTKP is the non taxable threshold set by the local government, and that threshold can vary by city or regency, so your Jakarta number may not match a Surabaya or Bali number. Step Example only NPOP IDR 5,000,000,000 Local NPOPTKP IDR 80,000,000 Taxable base IDR 4,920,000,000 BPHTB at 5% IDR 246,000,000 *Example only, check details locally BPHTB may not always use the sale price. NJOP, which is the government assessed value, can be used for your calculation if the transaction value reported is lower. Ask your PPAT to confirm which figure is being used, and verify the local threshold with the local Bapenda or tax office before you rely on a rough estimate.

3. Add PPAT, notary, legal, and due diligence costs Taxes are not the only line items. Indonesia property purchase fees often include PPAT or notary work, legal review, due diligence, registration support, and practical disbursements such as certificate checks or document handling. Many expats underestimate this layer because it is less visible on listings. The risk here is paying attention to taxes and forgetting that the people who verify, draft, sign, and file the transaction all have a cost. Cost line What to ask for PPAT or notary fee What deed work, filing, and sign off it includes Legal review Whether contract review and risk advice are separate Due diligence Which title, zoning, and tax checks are included Registration disbursements Which government and admin charges are passed through Translation or power of attorney work Whether it is needed for your case If you will fund the purchase from abroad, treat the transfer method as part of the real closing budget, not an afterthought. Wise is one option to compare later as a payment tool, as it offers the mid-market exchange rate with costs clearly split out for easy comparison. Which fees are fixed and which are negotiable Government taxes and compulsory filing charges are usually the least flexible part of the budget. Professional fees can be more variable because the quote may depend on property value, complexity, and how much work the adviser is actually doing. As a simple rule, separate the unavoidable items from the items you may want to compare quotes for: BPHTB and other official taxes are usually not negotiable

local thresholds and tax bases are rules to confirm, not prices to haggle

PPAT or notary scope can vary between quotes

legal review and due diligence can expand if the property is complex

extra admin items should be listed in writing before you transfer money A good practical step is to ask for an itemized invoice before you send funds. That helps you see whether the quote covers only signing day, or also searches, deed drafting, tax validation, and registration follow up. Use Wise to prepaire closing funds from abroad For eligible customers, a Wise account can help manage currencies while preparing property-related funds for Indonesia. Compare the transfer fee and expected IDR amount, and verify the closing documents, taxes, recipient, and payment instructions separately. Go to website No commitment required

4. Adjust for new builds, resale homes, and local variations One thing worth knowing is that two properties with the same listed price can still produce different property closing costs. The biggest reason is often the deal type, especially resale versus developer sale. A resale purchase and a new unit from a developer do not always trigger the same tax treatment. VAT on new property deals can matter, while resale homes between private parties are often treated differently. Deal type Where the fee difference usually appears Who usually pays What to verify Resale from a private owner BPHTB and professional fees remain key Buyer and seller each have separate obligations Tax base, title status, unpaid taxes New sale from a developer PPN may enter the budget Usually built into the buyer’s transaction cost Current PPN treatment, any incentive, invoice structure Off plan or staged developer deal Tax timing may follow payment stages Buyer When each tax amount becomes due Unusual structure or corporate route More legal and administrative work Buyer PT PMA, HGB, permits, approvals What to verify with your PPAT and local tax office the local NPOPTKP threshold for the city or regency

whether the transaction is being treated as resale or developer stock

whether NJOP could replace the reported transaction value for tax purposes

whether PPN applies, and if so, how it is shown on the invoice

whether there are unpaid land or building taxes tied to the property

whether the title and registration history are clean and current

whether your ownership route changes the deed or filing steps

5. Convert the total into IDR and your home currency Once you total the property costs in IDR, convert the full amount into your home currency so you can see the real cash requirement. That means the price, BPHTB, professional fees, and any developer tax that applies, plus a buffer for exchange rate movement if you are not sending the money immediately. This is also the point where receiving details matter. If the funds are going to an account at BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI, confirm the recipient name, account number, and IDR payment instructions carefully before you send a large amount. The final steps for your property closing costs calculator should be: 1 Add the agreed property price in IDR. 2 Add taxes and official charges due before or at signing. 3 Add PPAT, legal, due diligence, and registration costs. 4 Convert the total to your home currency and add a safety buffer for fees and exchange rate movement.