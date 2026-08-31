Annual Property Tax Costs in Indonesia: What Owners Pay

Key takeaways PBB: Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan is the main recurring land and building tax discussed in the source article.

Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan is the main recurring land and building tax discussed in the source article. Assessed value: the bill is based on values used by the local tax authority rather than simply the current asking price.

the bill is based on values used by the local tax authority rather than simply the current asking price. Rate: the source article states that the applicable PBB rate can be set up to 0.5%, subject to local rules.

the source article states that the applicable PBB rate can be set up to 0.5%, subject to local rules. NJOP and local calculations: assessed value, deductions or thresholds, and local taxable-percentage rules can affect the final amount.

assessed value, deductions or thresholds, and local taxable-percentage rules can affect the final amount. SPPT: the tax notice shows the property reference, tax year, amount due, and local deadline.

the tax notice shows the property reference, tax year, amount due, and local deadline. Other property taxes: BPHTB, seller-side PPh, VAT or PPN, and PPnBM are separate from recurring PBB. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, tax, or investment advice. International money transfers with Wise For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise. Use Wise to hold and exchange 40+ other currencies with transparent fees at the mid-market exchange rate. The Wise card allows you to spend in 150+ countries, while the account lets you send money to 160+ countries and territories, and receive payments in multiple currencies. Go to website

What annual property tax owners pay in Indonesia PBB, or Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan, is the recurring land and building tax covered by this article. The charge is tied to the property and the local tax record rather than simply to the owner’s nationality. The source article states that PBB can be set at up to 0.5% of the relevant assessed value, but the actual calculation depends on the local rules and tax base used in the property location. This article therefore treats the national figure as a ceiling referenced in the source rather than a universal bill rate for every city or regency. Useful terms include: PBB: the recurring tax on land and buildings.

the recurring tax on land and buildings. NJOP: Nilai Jual Objek Pajak, the government-assessed property value used in the tax framework.

Nilai Jual Objek Pajak, the government-assessed property value used in the tax framework. NJKP or local taxable percentage: the taxable portion or local percentage used in the calculation described by the source article.

the taxable portion or local percentage used in the calculation described by the source article. SPPT: Surat Pemberitahuan Pajak Terutang, the notice showing the tax amount and reference details. If you fund annual Indonesian property costs from another currency, plan the conversion separately from the official tax payment. Keep the international transfer receipt and the local tax-payment receipt as separate records.

How PBB is calculated The source article explains PBB using the assessed value rather than an open-market listing price. Because local thresholds, deductions, and taxable percentages can differ, use the local Bapenda or regional tax authority to confirm the live calculation for the property. What NJOP, NJKP, and local thresholds mean NJOP, or Nilai Jual Objek Pajak, is the government-assessed value associated with the land and building. It is not necessarily the same as the amount the property would achieve in a current market sale. The source article uses NJKP or a local taxable percentage, together with local thresholds or deductions, to explain how the taxable base can be reduced before the PBB rate is applied. The exact local method should be checked because regional rules are not identical. Example annual PBB calculation The source article gives the following Jakarta example using figures shown on the Bapenda website at the time of research on 19 August 2026. It is an illustration of the calculation sequence, not a national default. 1 Start with an NJOP of IDR 2,000,000,000. 2 Subtract the Jakarta NJOPTKP of IDR 60,000,000, leaving IDR 1,940,000,000. 3 Apply the 40% local residential percentage used in the source example, giving a taxable base of IDR 776,000,000. 4 Apply the 0.5% PBB rate used in the example, producing annual PBB of IDR 3,880,000. This is a Jakarta example from the source article, researched on 19 August 2026. Check the current local rules before publication and before paying, because another city or regency may use different rates, deductions, percentages, exemptions, or timing.

When and how to pay PBB Payment timing and channels depend on the local authority, the SPPT notice, and the property location. There is not one nationwide due date in the source article that should be applied to every owner. SPPT notices, deadlines, and payment channels SPPT stands for Surat Pemberitahuan Pajak Terutang. It generally identifies the tax year, property reference such as the NOP (Nomor Objek Pajak), amount due, and the deadline applied by the local authority. In Jakarta, the source article points to the e-SPPT portal and local payment channels. Other areas can use regional portals, tax offices, banking channels, or other locally approved methods. Check the tax year shown on the SPPT.

Match the NOP and property address to your records.

Confirm the due date with the notice or local Bapenda.

Use an official payment channel and keep proof of payment.

Confirm who receives the SPPT if the property is usually empty or managed by someone else.

Annual property tax vs one-time property taxes PBB is a recurring property cost, while several other taxes linked to buying, selling, inheriting, or receiving a new developer unit are transaction-based rather than annual. Annual owner tax: PBB, billed according to the local tax record and notice.

PBB, billed according to the local tax record and notice. Buyer tax: BPHTB, generally associated with acquiring land or building rights.

BPHTB, generally associated with acquiring land or building rights. Seller tax: PPh Final, generally associated with the transfer.

PPh Final, generally associated with the transfer. Developer-sale taxes: VAT or PPN and, in some cases, PPnBM on qualifying primary sales. Keeping these categories separate makes annual budgeting clearer because BPHTB or seller-side transfer tax should not be treated as recurring PBB.

What foreign owners and non-residents need to check The person or entity recorded against the property can affect who receives the notice and who handles payment. If the home is held under Hak Pakai, leasehold, or a PT PMA structure, check which name appears in the local tax record and whether the mailing or electronic contact details were updated after the transaction. Do not assume that a notary, agent, villa manager, or other local contact is still receiving and paying the SPPT unless the arrangement is confirmed each year. Foreign ownership rules and tax administration are separate issues, so the title structure and local tax record should both be checked.