How to Rent Out your Property in Indonesia Legally

Key takeaways Confirm that your property rights and legal structure permit rental activity

Treat long-term rentals and short-term guest stays as separate compliance routes

Verify zoning, PBG building approval, and SLF certification before renting out the property

Do not rely on the property title alone to confirm rental eligibility

Rental income is taxable, while short-term stays may incur additional local taxes

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Can you legally rent out property in Indonesia? Yes, you may be able to rent out property in Indonesia, but the answer depends on the property right, the rental model, and whether the building and location are approved for that use. A home, villa, apartment, or lease right can lead to different outcomes once you move from private use into income-generating use. Just paying taxes on your rental income isn’t enough to make your arrangements legal. Property rights, zoning, building approval, and business or tourism licensing can all matter, especially if the rental looks more like tourist accommodation services than a standard lease. Identify the property right first, such as Hak Pakai, a right to use, or Hak Sewa, a lease right

Decide whether you are offering a long-term residential lease or short-term guest accommodation

Verify zoning, PBG, and SLF before marketing the property

Confirm whether you need business registration, tax IDs, or local accommodation reporting Note: General information only, not legal, tax, or investment advice. Local procedures can change by city or regency. Official sources checked July 29, 2026. What changes if you’re a foreign owner? Foreign owners usually face tighter limits on operating a rental business. In practice, foreign owners often need a PT PMA, a foreign-investment company structure, or another compliant local setup, when the activity goes beyond personal use and into operating income. Do not rely on nominee arrangements or “everyone does it” advice. If the property right, company structure, and license path do not line up, you may find you’re letting your place illegally. Get professional advice early to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.

Choose the right rental model Before you start licensing or tax work, decide what rental you are actually running. That choice affects legal complexity, permits, and how much hands-on management you will need. Model Legal and permit path Tax and admin Daily reality Long-term residential rental Usually simpler, if the property is being used as ordinary housing and the contract matches that use. Rental income still needs tax handling, but tourism-style reporting may not apply. Lower turnover, fewer check-ins, more contract management. Short-term holiday or guest accommodation Usually more regulated, with closer attention to zoning, building use, and tourism licensing. May add local accommodation taxes, guest reporting, and business compliance. Higher turnover, cleaning, guest support, and platform management. A model that works in Bali may not translate directly to Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, or a smaller regency without local checks. Long-term vs short-term rentals Aspect Long-term residential Short-term guest accommodation Licensing A standard housing lease may be enough in some cases. Often needs a stricter business or tourism path. Taxes Usually follows land and building rental tax treatment. Can add local hotel or accommodation tax duties. Operations Fewer guest services and lower turnover. More check-ins, cleaning, reporting, and guest communication. If you are unsure about Airbnb rules in Indonesia, take a step back and check how you’re really using your property. Once you market frequent guest turnover, holiday stays, or service-heavy hosting, you may need to learn about short-term rental regulations in Indonesia rather than ordinary housing rules to remain legally compliant.

What permits and documents do you need? 1. Check the title or lease documents. This tells you what right you actually hold, such as ownership, use, or lease. It does not prove that commercial renting is allowed, but it is the first filter. 2. Confirm zoning suitability. Zoning tells you whether the intended use fits the local spatial plan. Verify it through the relevant local office, and treat ATR/BPN (the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency) digital resources, and the local spatial-planning office as key verification points. 3. Review the PBG. The PBG, or Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung, shows the approved building plan and use classification. Use SIMBG – the digital building approval portal – and local permit records to check whether the approved function matches the rental model you want. 4. Review the SLF. The SLF, or Sertifikat Laik Fungsi, shows that the completed building is fit for use. For short-term or service-style rentals, this document can matter as much as the title. 5. Add business and tax registration if required. If the activity needs a business layer, use the Online Single Submission, or OSS, system for licensing steps, then confirm NPWP (your Indonesian tax ID) and local tax registration. Do not assume one registration solves every local obligation. Check zoning, PBG, and SLF Zoning: confirms whether your intended use fits the local spatial plan. This is one of the first checks for any short-term or mixed-use plan. PBG: confirms the approved building plan and use classification. If the approved function does not match the way you want to rent the property, that mismatch can become a licensing problem. SLF: confirms the completed building is fit for use. The first practical check for PBG and SLF Indonesia is whether the approved use still matches the way the property will be rented. Register the business and tax IDs Use OSS if the rental activity needs business registration.

Check whether you need an NIB, or Nomor Induk Berusaha, the official business identity issued through OSS.

Make sure the correct NPWP, or taxpayer number, is active for the owner or company receiving the income.

Ask whether local tax registration is also required for short-term stays or accommodation services.

How rental taxes work in Indonesia Rental income is taxable in Indonesia. For standard rent from land and buildings, Directorate General of Taxes, or DJP, guidance commonly treats the income under final tax rules on the gross rent, while service-heavy or mixed-use arrangements can raise extra questions that need local advice. The tax question and the licensing question are related but not identical. You can have a tax obligation even if your permit setup is wrong, and paying tax is not proof that the rental is legal. Confirm whether your setup is being treated as land and building rental or as a broader business activity.

Check who withholds and pays the tax, because that can change depending on who the tenant or payer is.

Keep your NPWP, invoices, contracts, and payment trail organized.

Ask the local revenue office whether short-term stays trigger local accommodation taxes or monthly reporting.

Compare payment and transfer costs if you handle rent or tax payments from overseas through Bank Mandiri, BCA, BNI, or another transfer method. When local hotel tax or other local charges apply Short-term guest accommodation can trigger local hotel or accommodation tax obligations.

Reporting practice can vary by city or regency, even where the national framework looks similar.

Confirm the current process with the relevant Bapenda (Regional Revenue Agency) office before you start hosting. In some locations, Bapenda is still known as Dispenda – check the details where you’re renting to confirm.

Set up the lease and day-to-day management Many landlord rules in Indonesia are handled through the contract itself, which is why copied or vague agreements cause so many disputes. Lease length, payment timing, deposits, maintenance, entry rights, and utility responsibility should all be written clearly instead of left to custom. A bilingual agreement reviewed by a qualified local professional is often the safest route, especially when one party is foreign. This matters even more when annual rent is paid upfront, because a poorly drafted clause can leave both sides arguing over repairs, renewals, or early termination. Your agreement should: Set the lease term and renewal process.

State whether rent is monthly, quarterly, or paid annually upfront.

Define the deposit amount, return conditions, and deductions.

Split maintenance duties between landlord and tenant.

Set rules for entry, repairs, and notice periods.

List furnishings, appliances, and utility accounts.

State whether subletting or guest use is allowed. A landlord may agree on annual rent paid upfront, a security deposit, and separate utility responsibility, but all three should be written clearly in the agreement. What to put in the tenancy agreement Rent amount and exact payment dates

Deposit amount and return conditions

Maintenance and repair responsibility

Inventory or furnishing list

Occupancy and subletting rules

Exit terms, notice, and handover process Confirm local enforceability and language requirements before signing, because a tenancy agreement template that works for one city or one ownership setup may not be enough for another. Common mistakes and red flags Renting first and verifying later

Using a nominee shortcut instead of a compliant structure

Assuming Bali rules apply nationwide

Ignoring zoning because the title looks valid

Signing a vague lease without repair or deposit terms

Treating tax payment as proof of legality