How to Rent Out your Property in Indonesia Legally

Key takeaways
- Confirm that your property rights and legal structure permit rental activity
- Treat long-term rentals and short-term guest stays as separate compliance routes
- Verify zoning, PBG building approval, and SLF certification before renting out the property
- Do not rely on the property title alone to confirm rental eligibility
- Rental income is taxable, while short-term stays may incur additional local taxes
- Check the applicable rules with the city or regency authority before listing
Manage international payments with Wise
If verified deposits, maintenance costs, contractor invoices, or rental-related payments move between currencies, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending it to a confirmed recipient.
Can you legally rent out property in Indonesia?
Yes, you may be able to rent out property in Indonesia, but the answer depends on the property right, the rental model, and whether the building and location are approved for that use. A home, villa, apartment, or lease right can lead to different outcomes once you move from private use into income-generating use.
Just paying taxes on your rental income isn’t enough to make your arrangements legal. Property rights, zoning, building approval, and business or tourism licensing can all matter, especially if the rental looks more like tourist accommodation services than a standard lease.
- Identify the property right first, such as Hak Pakai, a right to use, or Hak Sewa, a lease right
- Decide whether you are offering a long-term residential lease or short-term guest accommodation
- Verify zoning, PBG, and SLF before marketing the property
- Confirm whether you need business registration, tax IDs, or local accommodation reporting
Note: General information only, not legal, tax, or investment advice. Local procedures can change by city or regency. Official sources checked July 29, 2026.
What changes if you’re a foreign owner?
Foreign owners usually face tighter limits on operating a rental business. In practice, foreign owners often need a PT PMA, a foreign-investment company structure, or another compliant local setup, when the activity goes beyond personal use and into operating income.
Do not rely on nominee arrangements or “everyone does it” advice. If the property right, company structure, and license path do not line up, you may find you’re letting your place illegally. Get professional advice early to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.
Choose the right rental model
Before you start licensing or tax work, decide what rental you are actually running. That choice affects legal complexity, permits, and how much hands-on management you will need.
|Model
|Legal and permit path
|Tax and admin
|Daily reality
|Long-term residential rental
|Usually simpler, if the property is being used as ordinary housing and the contract matches that use.
|Rental income still needs tax handling, but tourism-style reporting may not apply.
|Lower turnover, fewer check-ins, more contract management.
|Short-term holiday or guest accommodation
|Usually more regulated, with closer attention to zoning, building use, and tourism licensing.
|May add local accommodation taxes, guest reporting, and business compliance.
|Higher turnover, cleaning, guest support, and platform management.
A model that works in Bali may not translate directly to Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, or a smaller regency without local checks.
Long-term vs short-term rentals
|Aspect
|Long-term residential
|Short-term guest accommodation
|Licensing
|A standard housing lease may be enough in some cases.
|Often needs a stricter business or tourism path.
|Taxes
|Usually follows land and building rental tax treatment.
|Can add local hotel or accommodation tax duties.
|Operations
|Fewer guest services and lower turnover.
|More check-ins, cleaning, reporting, and guest communication.
If you are unsure about Airbnb rules in Indonesia, take a step back and check how you’re really using your property. Once you market frequent guest turnover, holiday stays, or service-heavy hosting, you may need to learn about short-term rental regulations in Indonesia rather than ordinary housing rules to remain legally compliant.
What permits and documents do you need?
1. Check the title or lease documents. This tells you what right you actually hold, such as ownership, use, or lease. It does not prove that commercial renting is allowed, but it is the first filter.
2. Confirm zoning suitability. Zoning tells you whether the intended use fits the local spatial plan. Verify it through the relevant local office, and treat ATR/BPN (the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency) digital resources, and the local spatial-planning office as key verification points.
3. Review the PBG. The PBG, or Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung, shows the approved building plan and use classification. Use SIMBG – the digital building approval portal – and local permit records to check whether the approved function matches the rental model you want.
4. Review the SLF. The SLF, or Sertifikat Laik Fungsi, shows that the completed building is fit for use. For short-term or service-style rentals, this document can matter as much as the title.
5. Add business and tax registration if required. If the activity needs a business layer, use the Online Single Submission, or OSS, system for licensing steps, then confirm NPWP (your Indonesian tax ID) and local tax registration. Do not assume one registration solves every local obligation.
Check zoning, PBG, and SLF
Zoning: confirms whether your intended use fits the local spatial plan. This is one of the first checks for any short-term or mixed-use plan.
PBG: confirms the approved building plan and use classification. If the approved function does not match the way you want to rent the property, that mismatch can become a licensing problem.
SLF: confirms the completed building is fit for use. The first practical check for PBG and SLF Indonesia is whether the approved use still matches the way the property will be rented.
Register the business and tax IDs
- Use OSS if the rental activity needs business registration.
- Check whether you need an NIB, or Nomor Induk Berusaha, the official business identity issued through OSS.
- Make sure the correct NPWP, or taxpayer number, is active for the owner or company receiving the income.
- Ask whether local tax registration is also required for short-term stays or accommodation services.
How rental taxes work in Indonesia
Rental income is taxable in Indonesia. For standard rent from land and buildings, Directorate General of Taxes, or DJP, guidance commonly treats the income under final tax rules on the gross rent, while service-heavy or mixed-use arrangements can raise extra questions that need local advice.
The tax question and the licensing question are related but not identical. You can have a tax obligation even if your permit setup is wrong, and paying tax is not proof that the rental is legal.
- Confirm whether your setup is being treated as land and building rental or as a broader business activity.
- Check who withholds and pays the tax, because that can change depending on who the tenant or payer is.
- Keep your NPWP, invoices, contracts, and payment trail organized.
- Ask the local revenue office whether short-term stays trigger local accommodation taxes or monthly reporting.
- Compare payment and transfer costs if you handle rent or tax payments from overseas through Bank Mandiri, BCA, BNI, or another transfer method.
When local hotel tax or other local charges apply
- Short-term guest accommodation can trigger local hotel or accommodation tax obligations.
- Reporting practice can vary by city or regency, even where the national framework looks similar.
- Confirm the current process with the relevant Bapenda (Regional Revenue Agency) office before you start hosting. In some locations, Bapenda is still known as Dispenda – check the details where you’re renting to confirm.
Set up the lease and day-to-day management
Many landlord rules in Indonesia are handled through the contract itself, which is why copied or vague agreements cause so many disputes. Lease length, payment timing, deposits, maintenance, entry rights, and utility responsibility should all be written clearly instead of left to custom.
A bilingual agreement reviewed by a qualified local professional is often the safest route, especially when one party is foreign. This matters even more when annual rent is paid upfront, because a poorly drafted clause can leave both sides arguing over repairs, renewals, or early termination.
Your agreement should:
- Set the lease term and renewal process.
- State whether rent is monthly, quarterly, or paid annually upfront.
- Define the deposit amount, return conditions, and deductions.
- Split maintenance duties between landlord and tenant.
- Set rules for entry, repairs, and notice periods.
- List furnishings, appliances, and utility accounts.
- State whether subletting or guest use is allowed.
A landlord may agree on annual rent paid upfront, a security deposit, and separate utility responsibility, but all three should be written clearly in the agreement.
What to put in the tenancy agreement
- Rent amount and exact payment dates
- Deposit amount and return conditions
- Maintenance and repair responsibility
- Inventory or furnishing list
- Occupancy and subletting rules
- Exit terms, notice, and handover process
Confirm local enforceability and language requirements before signing, because a tenancy agreement template that works for one city or one ownership setup may not be enough for another.
Common mistakes and red flags
- Renting first and verifying later
- Using a nominee shortcut instead of a compliant structure
- Assuming Bali rules apply nationwide
- Ignoring zoning because the title looks valid
- Signing a vague lease without repair or deposit terms
- Treating tax payment as proof of legality
Move rent money across borders with Wise
Cross-border landlords may need to move security deposits, maintenance funds, contractor payments, or rental income between countries. If you are not based in Indonesia full-time, you’ll need to carefully compare the total cost of your transfers after fees and exchange-rate markups, to make sure you get the best available deal.
Wise can be a practical option for international property-related payments because it lets you see fee and exchange-rate information before you send. Compare it with Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI, and check the payout route and timing before moving a large deposit or sending rent home.
Compare Wise and your bank before you move a deposit, maintenance payment, or rental income overseas. While using a bank might feel like the natural choice, a specialist service like Wise, which uses the mid-market exchange rate and low fees, may work out to be cheaper in the end.
Conclusion
Owning or controlling a property does not automatically give you the right to operate every rental model. Confirm the permitted use, licence path, tax treatment, lease terms, guest reporting, and management responsibilities for the exact location. Put the operating structure and payment process in place before advertising the property.
FAQ
Renting out property in Indonesia: legal guide
Can foreigners rent out property in Indonesia?
Sometimes, but it depends on the ownership structure, operating structure, rental model, and local rules. For many cases, PT PMA property rental in Indonesia is the cleaner path, allowing a foreigner to rent their place through a company structure instead of as an individual.
Do you need a Pondok Wisata license in Indonesia?
Sometimes, especially for small-scale guest accommodation but the exact path can vary by locality and property type. The Pondok Wisata license Indonesia is not the answer for every rental model, so confirm the current rule locally and based on your property type.
What tax do landlords pay in Indonesia?
Rental income tax in Indonesia is commonly handled under final income tax treatment for land and building rent, while short-term guest stays can add local obligations. Always verify current rates, withholding, and filing steps against official guidance so you know what to expect.
Can you rent out a leasehold property in Indonesia?
It may be possible, but the lease terms, permitted use, and compliance documents all matter. For leasehold property rental in Indonesia, check that subletting or commercial use is expressly allowed before you market the property.
Sources
- OSS RBA – Sistem Perizinan Berusaha Terintegrasi Secara Elektronik: Used for NIB as the official business identity and for Indonesia’s risk-based business licensing framework, checked on July 23, 2026.
- OSS RBA – Pondok Wisata: Used for the official OSS description of Pondok Wisata and its licensing context, checked on July 23, 2026.
- SIMBG: Used for PBG and SLF process context, IMB transition guidance, and pre-application checks, checked on July 23, 2026.
- PPh Pasal 4 ayat (2) | Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Used for final tax treatment of rental income from land and buildings, checked on July 23, 2026.
- Pemotongan Pajak Penghasilan – Pasal 4 Ayat (2) | Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Used for withholding and self-payment workflow on rental-related final income tax, checked on July 23, 2026.
- Kementerian Investasi dan Hilirisasi/BKPM – Home Page: Used for official foreign-investment and OSS context relevant to PT PMA and licensing workflows, checked on July 23, 2026.