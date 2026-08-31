Inheritance Tax on Property in Indonesia: A Guide for Expats

Key takeaways Inheritance tax: Indonesia does not currently levy a separate national inheritance or estate tax on inherited property.

Indonesia does not currently levy a separate national inheritance or estate tax on inherited property. BPHTB: inherited land or building rights can still fall within the property-acquisition duty framework.

inherited land or building rights can still fall within the property-acquisition duty framework. Title type: Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, leasehold or Hak Sewa, and PT PMA-held HGB can lead to different outcomes for heirs.

Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, leasehold or Hak Sewa, and PT PMA-held HGB can lead to different outcomes for heirs. Foreign heirs: a foreign heir may inherit an interest in property without necessarily being able to keep the existing title unchanged.

a foreign heir may inherit an interest in property without necessarily being able to keep the existing title unchanged. Cross-border costs: heirs may need to pay Indonesian fees from abroad or later move net sale proceeds internationally after the legal and tax position is clear. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, tax, or investment advice. Managing Indonesian inheritance costs from abroad If inheritance-related taxes, notary fees, or other property costs need to be funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Confirm the tax treatment, beneficiary, payment purpose, and filing requirements separately with the notary, PPAT, tax adviser, or relevant authority. Go to website

Does Indonesia charge inheritance tax on property? Indonesia does not currently impose a standalone inheritance tax or estate tax on inherited property. However, heirs may still need to deal with transfer duties, proof of heirship, land-office procedures, professional fees, and restrictions linked to the property right itself. This is also separate from later tax exposure. If an inherited property produces rental income or is sold later, different tax rules can apply at that stage.

What taxes and fees can still apply The main cost is BPHTB, short for Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan. It is a duty linked to acquiring land or building rights, and inheritance can fall within that framework even though BPHTB is not an inheritance tax. BPHTB can be set at up to 5% of the relevant local taxable value after the applicable non-taxable threshold, and notes that inherited property can have a non-taxable threshold starting from IDR 300 million. These figures were researched on 19 August 2026 and should be checked against the current rules in the city or regency where the property is located before they are relied on. Other costs can include notary or PPAT fees, land-office administration, and ongoing PBB property tax. Depending on the facts, heirs may also need to confirm whether tax-office clearance, exemption documentation, or another supporting filing is required for the transfer. If you need to pay Indonesian taxes, professional fees, or other estate costs from another currency, plan the payment route separately from the legal process. Compare the exchange rate, fees, sending limits, recipient details, and timing before moving money.

Which inheritance rules can affect property in Indonesia? The outcome of a property inheritance can depend on both the family inheritance framework and the type of right the deceased held. Indonesia does not use one single inheritance route for every family. Civil, Islamic, and customary frameworks Civil framework: can be relevant to non-Muslim families and some cross-border estates where the applicable documents point to the Civil Code.

can be relevant to non-Muslim families and some cross-border estates where the applicable documents point to the Civil Code. Islamic framework: can apply to Muslim families and affect who inherits and in what shares.

can apply to Muslim families and affect who inherits and in what shares. Customary framework: local adat practices can also influence succession in some communities. Religion, family status, nationality, marital arrangements, and the documents already in place can affect which framework applies. This is a case-specific legal question, so the applicable route should be confirmed rather than assumed. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, tax, or investment advice.

Why title type matters just as much A foreign heir may be able to inherit value or an economic interest connected to a property while still being unable to keep the exact same title that the deceased held. That makes the property right itself as important as the family-law analysis. Title type Who can usually hold it Likely inheritance issue What the heir may need to do What to verify locally Hak Milik Indonesian citizens A foreign heir may not be able to keep the title unchanged Transfer, sell, or explore a permitted restructuring Current land-office practice and timing Hak Pakai Eligible holders under current rules Foreign-heir eligibility can depend on status and facts Register, retain if eligible, or restructure Current eligibility rules and local interpretation Hak Sewa or leasehold Contract holder The lease terms may matter more than land-title rules Review assignment, succession, and consent clauses The lease contract itself HGB through a PT PMA The company The issue may concern inherited shares rather than direct land title Review company documents and share-transfer steps Articles, licenses, and notary guidance The table reflects the high-level scenarios described in the source article. Title eligibility, transfer options, deadlines, and local practice should be checked for the specific estate before action is taken.

What happens when a foreigner inherits property in Indonesia? A foreign heir may inherit rights or value connected to Indonesian property without automatically being able to retain the property in its existing form. The first question is what the deceased actually held: citizen-only land, a right to use, a lease, or shares in a company that held the property. If the property is Hak Milik or another citizen-only title Hak Milik is generally a citizen-only title, so a foreign heir may be unable to keep it unchanged in their own name. Depending on the applicable law and current land-office practice, the estate may need to consider a transfer, sale, or other permitted restructuring. If the property is Hak Pakai, leasehold, or PT PMA-held With Hak Pakai, the key issue is whether the heir is eligible to hold the right under the rules applying to that case. With leasehold or Hak Sewa, succession can depend heavily on the contract, including assignment, succession, and landlord-consent clauses. Where a PT PMA holds HGB or another company right, the inheritance issue may concern company shares rather than a direct transfer of the land right. That can require a corporate and notarial review of the share transfer, company articles, licensing, and other compliance obligations.

What documents and steps do heirs usually need? Once the title and inheritance framework are clearer, the process becomes more practical. Requirements vary by case and office, but there are a common group of documents that heirs may need to prepare. Common documents to prepare Death certificate.

Passport, identity document, or both.

Proof of heirship.

Marriage or family documents where relevant.

A will, if one exists.

The property certificate or lease contract.

Tax records.

Certified Bahasa Indonesia translations where required. How the transfer process usually works The exact route can change with the title and inheritance framework, but process usually has this order: 1 Confirm the property title or contract and the heir’s legal position. 2 Have the notary, PPAT, or other appropriate adviser review the inheritance documents, tax position, and local requirements. 3 Prepare the file for the required transfer, restructuring, or sale. 4 Complete the land-office, company, contractual, or other follow-up steps that apply to the chosen route. There is no single nationwide inheritance-transfer timeline. The title type, region, document quality, translation needs, office workload, and any dispute can all affect timing. What to verify locally The exact title shown on the certificate or contract.

Which inheritance framework is likely to apply.

Whether BPHTB is due locally and how it is calculated.

Whether tax-office clearance or exemption paperwork is required.

Whether the heir can retain the current right or must transfer, restructure, or sell.