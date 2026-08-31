Selling Property in Indonesia: Rules, Taxes, and Steps

This guide explains the main sale routes, how to prepare the paperwork, what happens from listing to registration, and how to plan the movement of sale proceeds.
Table of contents
Key takeaways
- Sale route: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits do not follow the same legal or documentary path.
- PPAT: a land deed official commonly handles formal deed work and important transfer checks.
- Taxes: seller tax, PBB arrears, and related document costs should be checked before the planned AJB signing.
- Remote sale: power of attorney, translation, notarization, or legalization can add time when the seller is abroad.
- Sale proceeds: plan the supporting documents and cross-border payment route before trying to move a large IDR balance overseas.
Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, tax, or financial advice.
Managing Indonesian property sale proceeds
If you need to convert and move property sale proceeds after the transaction and tax position are complete, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion and international transfers. Confirm the source-of-funds documents, beneficiary details, tax reporting, and any bank or regulatory requirements separately before sending the money.
Check what type of property rights you are selling
The first step is identifying the legal right, contract, or company structure that is being sold. That affects the buyer pool, tax treatment, transaction documents, and the professional checks required before marketing or accepting an offer.
Selling a Hak Pakai property
Hak Pakai is a right to use property for a defined period and is distinct from Hak Milik freehold. A seller should be ready to provide the certificate, identity documents, tax records, and building papers, then have the PPAT confirm the remaining term, transferability, and whether the intended buyer can hold the right.
Selling a leasehold property
A leasehold sale may be an assignment, surrender, or re-grant of the remaining contractual right rather than a land-title transfer. The lease itself therefore becomes central to the sale.
- Check the lease wording for assignment rights.
- Confirm whether the landowner must consent.
- Verify the years remaining on the term.
- Ask how deposits, prepaid rent, or fit-out costs are treated.
A shorter remaining term or restrictive assignment clause can narrow buyer interest, so these points should be clear before the property is marketed.
Selling through a PT PMA or local company structure
If a PT PMA holds the property right, the exit may involve an asset sale, often involving HGB, or a company-level transaction. These routes can raise different corporate, tax, licensing, and approval issues, so the structure should be reviewed before choosing how to sell.
|Route
|What is sold
|Main issue to verify
|Why it changes the sale
|Hak Pakai
|The registered right to use
|Expiry and buyer eligibility
|The buyer must be able to hold the right
|Leasehold
|Remaining contractual rights
|Consent and assignment clauses
|Value and transferability depend on the contract
|PT PMA route
|The asset or a company-level exit
|Corporate approvals and tax treatment
|The deal can involve more than a simple land transfer
The table is a high-level comparison. The correct sale structure and tax treatment should be confirmed for the specific right and seller before marketing or signing.
Plan how you will receive and move the sale proceeds
Plan the money side before completion. Large cross-border transfers can be delayed if the sale documents, tax evidence, or receiving-account details are not ready.
What documents banks and transfer providers may ask for
Banks and transfer providers can run their own source-of-funds and compliance checks. The exact evidence required varies, but the source article identifies several documents that may be relevant:
- Proof of sale, such as the AJB or other final sale documents.
- Passport, KTP, or company documents, depending on the ownership structure.
- NPWP details or evidence of the relevant tax position.
- Proof that seller taxes and required fees were paid.
- Receiving-account details in the seller’s or company’s name.
When Wise can be useful after a property sale
Once the legal completion, taxes, and supporting documents are in order, Wise can be one option to convert your money to IDR and send funds abroad. With Wise you get low, transparent fees, mid-market exchange rates, and secure, trackable transfers, with dedicated support and volume discounts when sending large amounts.
How the sale process works in Indonesia
Most sales follow a broad sequence from title checks to deed signing and registration. The details can change with the right being sold, but the source article presents the process in four stages.
Appoint a PPAT and verify the title, seller authority, encumbrances, land data, and building paperwork.
Gather the sale documents and prepare the listing so buyers can review the title, tax, identity, and property information early.
Use a PPJB where appropriate, settle the agreed tax and signing conditions, and complete the AJB or other final transfer document when the file is ready.
Complete the post-signing registration process and release or move the sale proceeds according to the agreed payment and compliance arrangements.
Step 1: appoint a PPAT and verify the title
A PPAT, or Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, is the land deed official involved in specified land-transfer documents. Ask the PPAT early to check the certificate, seller authority, and any mortgage, dispute, or other encumbrance that could affect the sale.
Also compare the land data with the property on the ground and check whether the building paperwork is complete. Waiting until after an offer to resolve a title or permit issue can slow or derail the transaction.
Step 2: gather documents and prepare the listing
- Title certificate or contract proving the right being sold.
- Passport, KTP, KITAS, or company records where relevant.
- Recent PBB tax receipts.
- PBG, older IMB records, or other available building and planning documents.
- Photos, floor plans, and clear disclosure information.
If the seller is abroad, organize a local contact and document-delivery plan early so title, occupancy, and payment questions can be answered without unnecessary delay.
Step 3: sign the PPJB, settle taxes, and complete the AJB
A PPJB can be used when the parties want a binding preliminary agreement before final transfer. Before completion, confirm the deposit terms, payment schedule, taxes, required receipts, and who is holding or receiving the funds.
The AJB, where it is the relevant final deed, should be completed once the agreed conditions are satisfied. If translation or interpretation is required, arrange it before signing day rather than trying to resolve language issues at the final appointment.
Step 4: register the transfer and release the funds
After the AJB is signed, the PPAT generally handles the next land-registration step with BPN for the transaction. The timing of fund release depends on the agreed process and any remaining compliance checks.
Do not schedule a major overseas transfer until the sale proceeds are cleared and the supporting documents needed by the bank or transfer provider are ready.
What taxes and selling costs should you expect?
Taxes and selling costs can vary with the ownership structure, tax position, transaction, and local practice. Use the categories below as a checklist and verify the current treatment before signing.
Seller taxes and government charges
|Cost area
|What sellers should know
|Who often checks it
|How to verify
|PPh Final on transfer
|The source article describes this as seller-side tax linked to the transfer value
|Seller, PPAT, tax adviser
|Confirm the current treatment and required proof with DJP and the adviser
|PBB arrears
|Unpaid annual land and building tax can delay completion
|Seller and PPAT
|Check recent receipts and local records
|BPHTB
|Usually treated as a buyer-side acquisition duty, but it can affect negotiation and timing
|Buyer and PPAT
|Confirm the local calculation and method
|Bea Meterai
|Some qualifying transaction documents can attract stamp duty
|Both parties
|Check current DJP guidance
|PPnBM or special cases
|Luxury or structure-specific taxes can arise in some transactions
|Adviser
|Verify case by case
Details in the source article were researched on 19 August 2026. Tax rules, rates, proof requirements, and local procedures can change, so confirm the current position before completion.
Professional fees and transfer-related costs
- PPAT or notary fees.
- Agent commission, if used.
- Independent legal or tax advice.
- Translation, notarization, or legalization costs.
- Currency-conversion and international transfer costs.
For a large overseas transfer, compare the final amount received rather than only the visible transfer fee. Exchange-rate differences and third-party charges can materially affect the net proceeds.
What changes if you are selling from overseas?
Selling from abroad can be possible, but it may add a power of attorney, local representation, certified translations, notarization, legalization, courier time, and extra identity checks. The seller should confirm the accepted signing route before a live deal depends on it.
Tax residency can also create reporting questions outside Indonesia. Even after Indonesian taxes are settled, the sale may still need to be reported in the seller’s country of residence.
- Decide who will communicate with the PPAT, buyer, and agent in Indonesia.
- Prepare the power of attorney early and confirm the form accepted for the transaction.
- Check whether signatures need translation, notarization, apostille, or another legalization step.
- Set up the receiving account and supporting payment documents before completion.
- Ask an appropriate tax adviser how the sale should be reported in the seller’s country of residence.
Common mistakes foreign owners make
- Treating every route the same: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits can involve different legal and tax processes.
- Treating leasehold like full title: assignment restrictions or landowner consent can affect the sale.
- Listing before the file is clean: missing PBB receipts, building records, or title issues can surface late.
- Leaving tax questions too late: missing proof can delay the final deed process.
- Underestimating remote-signing time: document authentication, courier time, and time-zone gaps can slow a deal.
- Ignoring currency-conversion costs: the transfer route can affect how much reaches the overseas account.
Conclusion
Selling Indonesian property starts with identifying what right or structure is actually being transferred. Clean up the title, tax, and building paperwork before marketing, then coordinate the PPJB, final deed, registration, and release of funds with the professionals handling the sale. Sellers based overseas should add extra time for powers of attorney, translations, and document authentication. If sale proceeds will be moved abroad, prepare the source-of-funds evidence and receiving account before completion rather than treating the transfer as a last-minute task.
FAQ
Selling property in Indonesia
Can a foreigner sell property in Indonesia?
Usually, but the route depends on the legal right or structure being sold. A foreign seller may be transferring Hak Pakai, assigning a leasehold, or exiting a PT PMA structure, so the applicable path should be confirmed before the property is marketed.
Do I need an NPWP to sell property in Indonesia?
NPWP can be relevant to tax processing and supporting documents, but the requirement depends on the seller and transaction. Check the current position with DJP and the adviser handling the sale.
Can I sell Indonesian property remotely?
It may be possible if the PPAT, buyer, and any bank involved accept the planned document route. Power-of-attorney, translation, notarization, apostille, legalization, or local formalities may still be required.
How do I transfer property sale proceeds out of Indonesia?
Complete the sale, settle the relevant taxes and fees, and prepare the supporting documents requested for the international transfer. Then compare the exchange rate, fees, document requirements, and final amount received across the transfer options available to you.
Sources
- PwC Indonesia Tax Summaries: secondary cross-border tax context referenced in the source article.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: PPh Article 4(2) guidance referenced for land and building transfers, checked on 23 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: NPWP registration guidance referenced in the source article, checked on 23 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: Bea Meterai guidance referenced in the source article, checked on 23 July 2026.
- JDIH ATR/BPN: land-right terminology and regulatory context referenced in the source article, checked on 23 July 2026.
- Bank Indonesia: foreign-exchange documentation and underlying-transaction context referenced in the source article, checked on 23 July 2026.