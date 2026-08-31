Selling Property in Indonesia: Rules, Taxes, and Steps

Key takeaways Sale route: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits do not follow the same legal or documentary path.

Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits do not follow the same legal or documentary path. PPAT: a land deed official commonly handles formal deed work and important transfer checks.

a land deed official commonly handles formal deed work and important transfer checks. Taxes: seller tax, PBB arrears, and related document costs should be checked before the planned AJB signing.

seller tax, PBB arrears, and related document costs should be checked before the planned AJB signing. Remote sale: power of attorney, translation, notarization, or legalization can add time when the seller is abroad.

power of attorney, translation, notarization, or legalization can add time when the seller is abroad. Sale proceeds: plan the supporting documents and cross-border payment route before trying to move a large IDR balance overseas. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, tax, or financial advice. Managing Indonesian property sale proceeds If you need to convert and move property sale proceeds after the transaction and tax position are complete, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion and international transfers. Confirm the source-of-funds documents, beneficiary details, tax reporting, and any bank or regulatory requirements separately before sending the money. Go to website

Check what type of property rights you are selling The first step is identifying the legal right, contract, or company structure that is being sold. That affects the buyer pool, tax treatment, transaction documents, and the professional checks required before marketing or accepting an offer. Selling a Hak Pakai property Hak Pakai is a right to use property for a defined period and is distinct from Hak Milik freehold. A seller should be ready to provide the certificate, identity documents, tax records, and building papers, then have the PPAT confirm the remaining term, transferability, and whether the intended buyer can hold the right. Selling a leasehold property A leasehold sale may be an assignment, surrender, or re-grant of the remaining contractual right rather than a land-title transfer. The lease itself therefore becomes central to the sale. Check the lease wording for assignment rights.

Confirm whether the landowner must consent.

Verify the years remaining on the term.

Ask how deposits, prepaid rent, or fit-out costs are treated. A shorter remaining term or restrictive assignment clause can narrow buyer interest, so these points should be clear before the property is marketed. Selling through a PT PMA or local company structure If a PT PMA holds the property right, the exit may involve an asset sale, often involving HGB, or a company-level transaction. These routes can raise different corporate, tax, licensing, and approval issues, so the structure should be reviewed before choosing how to sell. Route What is sold Main issue to verify Why it changes the sale Hak Pakai The registered right to use Expiry and buyer eligibility The buyer must be able to hold the right Leasehold Remaining contractual rights Consent and assignment clauses Value and transferability depend on the contract PT PMA route The asset or a company-level exit Corporate approvals and tax treatment The deal can involve more than a simple land transfer The table is a high-level comparison. The correct sale structure and tax treatment should be confirmed for the specific right and seller before marketing or signing.

Plan how you will receive and move the sale proceeds Plan the money side before completion. Large cross-border transfers can be delayed if the sale documents, tax evidence, or receiving-account details are not ready. What documents banks and transfer providers may ask for Banks and transfer providers can run their own source-of-funds and compliance checks. The exact evidence required varies, but the source article identifies several documents that may be relevant: Proof of sale, such as the AJB or other final sale documents.

Passport, KTP, or company documents, depending on the ownership structure.

NPWP details or evidence of the relevant tax position.

Proof that seller taxes and required fees were paid.

Receiving-account details in the seller’s or company’s name. When Wise can be useful after a property sale Once the legal completion, taxes, and supporting documents are in order, Wise can be one option to convert your money to IDR and send funds abroad. With Wise you get low, transparent fees, mid-market exchange rates, and secure, trackable transfers, with dedicated support and volume discounts when sending large amounts.



How the sale process works in Indonesia Most sales follow a broad sequence from title checks to deed signing and registration. The details can change with the right being sold, but the source article presents the process in four stages. 1 Appoint a PPAT and verify the title, seller authority, encumbrances, land data, and building paperwork. 2 Gather the sale documents and prepare the listing so buyers can review the title, tax, identity, and property information early. 3 Use a PPJB where appropriate, settle the agreed tax and signing conditions, and complete the AJB or other final transfer document when the file is ready. 4 Complete the post-signing registration process and release or move the sale proceeds according to the agreed payment and compliance arrangements. Step 1: appoint a PPAT and verify the title A PPAT, or Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, is the land deed official involved in specified land-transfer documents. Ask the PPAT early to check the certificate, seller authority, and any mortgage, dispute, or other encumbrance that could affect the sale. Also compare the land data with the property on the ground and check whether the building paperwork is complete. Waiting until after an offer to resolve a title or permit issue can slow or derail the transaction. Step 2: gather documents and prepare the listing Title certificate or contract proving the right being sold.

Passport, KTP, KITAS, or company records where relevant.

Recent PBB tax receipts.

PBG, older IMB records, or other available building and planning documents.

Photos, floor plans, and clear disclosure information. If the seller is abroad, organize a local contact and document-delivery plan early so title, occupancy, and payment questions can be answered without unnecessary delay. Step 3: sign the PPJB, settle taxes, and complete the AJB A PPJB can be used when the parties want a binding preliminary agreement before final transfer. Before completion, confirm the deposit terms, payment schedule, taxes, required receipts, and who is holding or receiving the funds. The AJB, where it is the relevant final deed, should be completed once the agreed conditions are satisfied. If translation or interpretation is required, arrange it before signing day rather than trying to resolve language issues at the final appointment. Step 4: register the transfer and release the funds After the AJB is signed, the PPAT generally handles the next land-registration step with BPN for the transaction. The timing of fund release depends on the agreed process and any remaining compliance checks. Do not schedule a major overseas transfer until the sale proceeds are cleared and the supporting documents needed by the bank or transfer provider are ready.

What taxes and selling costs should you expect? Taxes and selling costs can vary with the ownership structure, tax position, transaction, and local practice. Use the categories below as a checklist and verify the current treatment before signing. Seller taxes and government charges Cost area What sellers should know Who often checks it How to verify PPh Final on transfer The source article describes this as seller-side tax linked to the transfer value Seller, PPAT, tax adviser Confirm the current treatment and required proof with DJP and the adviser PBB arrears Unpaid annual land and building tax can delay completion Seller and PPAT Check recent receipts and local records BPHTB Usually treated as a buyer-side acquisition duty, but it can affect negotiation and timing Buyer and PPAT Confirm the local calculation and method Bea Meterai Some qualifying transaction documents can attract stamp duty Both parties Check current DJP guidance PPnBM or special cases Luxury or structure-specific taxes can arise in some transactions Adviser Verify case by case Details in the source article were researched on 19 August 2026. Tax rules, rates, proof requirements, and local procedures can change, so confirm the current position before completion. Professional fees and transfer-related costs PPAT or notary fees.

Agent commission, if used.

Independent legal or tax advice.

Translation, notarization, or legalization costs.

Currency-conversion and international transfer costs. For a large overseas transfer, compare the final amount received rather than only the visible transfer fee. Exchange-rate differences and third-party charges can materially affect the net proceeds.

What changes if you are selling from overseas? Selling from abroad can be possible, but it may add a power of attorney, local representation, certified translations, notarization, legalization, courier time, and extra identity checks. The seller should confirm the accepted signing route before a live deal depends on it. Tax residency can also create reporting questions outside Indonesia. Even after Indonesian taxes are settled, the sale may still need to be reported in the seller’s country of residence. Decide who will communicate with the PPAT, buyer, and agent in Indonesia.

Prepare the power of attorney early and confirm the form accepted for the transaction.

Check whether signatures need translation, notarization, apostille, or another legalization step.

Set up the receiving account and supporting payment documents before completion.

Ask an appropriate tax adviser how the sale should be reported in the seller’s country of residence.

Common mistakes foreign owners make Treating every route the same: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits can involve different legal and tax processes.

Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA exits can involve different legal and tax processes. Treating leasehold like full title: assignment restrictions or landowner consent can affect the sale.

assignment restrictions or landowner consent can affect the sale. Listing before the file is clean: missing PBB receipts, building records, or title issues can surface late.

missing PBB receipts, building records, or title issues can surface late. Leaving tax questions too late: missing proof can delay the final deed process.

missing proof can delay the final deed process. Underestimating remote-signing time: document authentication, courier time, and time-zone gaps can slow a deal.

document authentication, courier time, and time-zone gaps can slow a deal. Ignoring currency-conversion costs: the transfer route can affect how much reaches the overseas account.