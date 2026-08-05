Home Insurance in Indonesia: Complete Guide for 2026

Key takeaways
- Home insurance is not usually mandatory unless required by a lender, lease, or building rules
- Basic FLEXAS cover is narrower than broader home or all-risk policies
- Floods, earthquakes, volcanic activity, tsunamis, and theft may require additional cover
- Owners generally need building insurance, while renters should consider contents and liability cover
- Insurance needs can vary for landlords and rental villas
- Check the insured amount, deductible, exclusions, and claim deadlines before buying a policy
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If an eligible premium, deductible, or verified repair invoice must be funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient.
What home insurance in Indonesia usually covers
Most home insurance in Indonesia falls into three buckets: the building, the contents, and liability for damage or injury to other people. What trips readers up is that a fire-led policy, a home package, and a broader property policy can sound alike while covering very different things.
A base policy may cover only named perils, meaning only listed risks in the polis (policy document) are insured. Broader cover may respond to more sudden and accidental damage, but contents, third party liability, flood, earthquake, and temporary accommodation can still have limits or separate premiums.
|Coverage type
|Usually includes
|Often separate or limited
|Who it suits
|Fire-led base policy
|FLEXAS events, usually covering building structure only
|Theft, flood, quake, contents, liability
|Core property protection
|Home package
|Building, some contents, some extras
|Check sub-limits, extensions, occupancy
|Broader owner or renter cover
|Contents-focused cover
|Furniture, electronics, clothing
|Valuables and cash may be limited
|Renters and furnished homes
|Liability add-on
|Legal liability to third parties
|Guest use and commercial activity may be restricted
|Villas, apartments, rental homes
This guide is for general information only, not legal or financial advice. Talk to a specialist broker if you need to learn more about home insurance in Indonesia for your specific property.
*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources and checked on 29th July 2026
FLEXAS, property all risk, and contents cover
FLEXAS means fire, lightning, explosion, impact of falling aircraft, and smoke. It is commonly used as a starting point for property cover in Indonesia, but it’s not a promise that every major household risk is covered.
Property all risk insurance Indonesia is broader because it is built around sudden and accidental loss or damage unless the wording excludes it.
On the other hand, contents insurance in Indonesia focuses on what is inside the home, so owners and renters can need different combinations of building, contents, and liability cover.
- Villa owner: check building value, guest use, and flood or quake extensions.
- Apartment owner: confirm what the building management insures and what is yours.
- Renter: prioritize contents, liability, and landlord-owned furnishings.
- Renovating owner: tell the insurer before works begin.
Paying premiums or emergency repairs from abroad
If you need to pay a premium, a deductible, or an urgent repair invoice from outside Indonesia, Wise Money Transfer can be a practical option for sending money to Indonesia with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.
For example, if a rented villa needs an IDR contractor deposit before your local banking is set up, you’ll be able to use Wise from many countries in the world, to make your conversion and transfer securely. Wise payments are deposited in bank accounts in Indonesia in IDR, often quickly or instantly, ensuring there’s no delay for your repair or renovation.
Which risks matter most in Indonesia
The risks to a property in Indonesia can vary depending on its type and location. The country sits across major tectonic plate boundaries, so earthquake and tsunami exposure can matter in some areas, while flood or drainage issues may matter more at a specific address.
Fire and theft also still matter, especially where occupancy changes or renovations are underway.
When you’re comparing different Indonesian home insurance policies:
- Check the exact address, not just the city name.
- Look at the construction type, especially roof, wiring, and whether the home is detached or in a managed building.
- Ask how long the home can be vacant before cover changes.
- Confirm whether staff, guests, or short stays affect liability or theft terms.
- Use official hazard and warning sources, then compare them with the insurer schedule and wording.
Earthquake, flood, volcanic, and theft cover
Do not assume earthquake insurance Indonesia or flood insurance Indonesia is included by default. As an example, the AAUI standard fire wording excludes earthquake, volcanic eruption, tsunami, flood, inundation, windstorm, and several other potential issues unless they are added by extension.
Before buying a home insurance policy in Indonesia it’s worth double checking:
- Is quake cover included, excluded, or endorsed?
- Are flood and water damage the same thing in this policy?
- Does theft require forced entry or specific security?
- Is tsunami mentioned separately from earthquake or volcanic eruption?
Who needs cover and how much is enough
The right sum insured depends on what you need to protect. A homeowner may need rebuilding cost, a renter may need the replacement value of belongings, and a landlord may need building cover plus liability tied to guests or tenants.
Good to know: A renter usually does not need building cover unless the lease shifts responsibility to you. What matters more is whether your contents, landlord-owned furniture, or damage to other units would leave you paying out of pocket.
|Scenario
|Main priority
|Why
|Homeowner who lives in the property
|Building cover first, then contents and liability
|You are exposed to structure loss and damage to others
|Renter in a furnished home
|Contents and liability
|Landlord may insure the building, not your belongings
|Villa landlord with guest use
|Building, contents, liability, and vacancy wording
|Guest injuries or empty periods can change the risk
Homeowners, renters, and villa landlords: specific risks
Homeowners might risk underinsurance, meaning the sum insured is too low for a serious rebuild. This applies even when the home is insured.
Renters may miss liability and landlord-owned items which might not be covered by your policy but may still need to be paid for.
Villa landlords often miss vacancy terms, staff exposure, and whether short-term guest use changes the policy type.
- Homeowner: insure rebuild cost and disclose renovations.
- Renter: list electronics, furniture, and items you use daily.
- Absentee owner: ask how long the home can stand empty.
- Short-term villa host: confirm guest liability, worker injury, and theft wording.
How to compare insurers and policy wording
Do not shop on premium alone. In Indonesia, the same label can hide different perils, contents limits, vacancy rules, and claim instructions. Popular home insurance services in Indonesia like Zurich and Tokio Marine both show multiple package types online, but the peril mix and liability features are not identical so you’ll need to review each option carefully to get the best balance for your needs.
Request the product summary, full wording, and the schedule showing your extensions and limits. If the English version is only for convenience, treat the Bahasa Indonesia wording as the controlling text unless the policy says otherwise.
Here’s a quick step by step overview to help you pick the right home insurance in Indonesia as a foreign owner:
- Decide what you need, building, contents, liability, or a mix.
- Check if it is named-peril or broader all-risk wording.
- Match extensions to the address, flood, quake, theft, or riot.
- Compare sub-limits for electronics, art, jewelry, and temporary accommodation.
- Ask how vacancy, renovations, and guest use change the cover.
- Read the claims instructions before you buy.
What to verify before you buy
- Nilai pertanggungan, meaning the sum insured, and how it was calculated.
- Risiko sendiri, meaning the deductible or excess, for each type of claim.
- Whether the wording is named peril, all risk, or a package with extensions.
- Contents sub-limits for laptops, phones, jewelry, art, cash, and portable items.
- Liability limits for neighbors, guests, domestic workers, or shared building damage.
- Claim reporting rules, required documents, and any vacancy or rental conditions.
- Whether any English wording is a convenience translation only.
Bear in mind that this guide is informational only and not legal, tax, or personal insurance advice. If you’re ultimately unsure which policy to buy for your home in Indonesia, you can talk your personal situation through with a broker to help you decide.
How claims work after a loss
Claim problems usually start with delay, missing evidence, or repairs that begin too early. In the event of an insurable loss or issue in your Indonesian property, you’ll likely need to take the following steps:
- Protect people first and prevent further damage if it is safe to do so.
- Notify the insurer or broker as soon as you can, then follow the reporting method in the policy.
- Take dated photos and videos before cleanup, and keep damaged items unless told otherwise. Gather receipts, inventories, tenancy papers, and contractor estimates if requested.
- Do only emergency work unless the insurer confirms broader repairs can start.
- Track every message, payment, and instruction so you can show a clear timeline.
Some Indonesian fire wording is specific about deadlines. For example, in the AAUI standard policy, the insured must notify the insurer immediately once damage has occurred, send written details within 7 calendar days, and lodge the claim amount within 12 months. Your own wording may differ.
Documents and timelines to prepare
- Policy number, schedule, and insurer contact details.
- Photos or video of the damage, with dates if possible.
- Receipts, invoices, or an inventory for damaged contents.
- Police report for theft, where applicable, plus any local incident record requested.
- Lease, ownership papers, renovation documents, or guest booking records if they help explain use of the property.
- Repair quotes and temporary accommodation costs, if the policy might respond to them.
Deadlines vary by insurer, so check the policy wording and claims instructions.
Conclusion
The right home insurance depends on the building, location, occupancy, contents, and risks you need the policy to address. Compare the schedule, endorsements, limits, deductibles, and exclusions, then keep the documents required for a claim. Confirm any earthquake, flood, rental, or liability cover in the final policy wording.
FAQ
Home insurance in Indonesia: guide for expats
Is home insurance mandatory in Indonesia?
Usually no. It is not a blanket legal requirement for every home, but a mortgage lender, apartment building rules, or a lease can require cover. Check whether the requirement comes from law, a lender, or a contract.
Does home insurance in Indonesia cover earthquakes and floods?
Sometimes, but not by default. Some people looking for earthquake insurance in Indonesia assume quake and flood sit in the standard policy, when they may appear only as extensions or under separate wording. Read the schedule, endorsements, and exclusions, not just the sales summary.
Can foreigners get home insurance in Indonesia?
Often yes, but eligibility depends on the ownership or lease structure, the use of the property, and the insurer’s rules. A foreigner with a rented home may be buying contents or liability cover, while an owner or villa landlord may need to prove a different insurable interest.
What is the difference between FLEXAS and property all risk insurance?
FLEXAS is a narrow named-peril cover centered on fire-related events. Property all risk cover is broader and may respond to more sudden and accidental damage, but it still comes with exclusions, limits, and endorsements. The better choice depends on the property, location, and how much risk you can accept.
Sources
- BMKG and InaTEWS: official information on Indonesia’s exposure to earthquakes and tsunamis and the country’s early-warning system, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- OJK Consumer and Public Protection Framework: current regulatory framework for consumer protection, transparency, complaints, and dispute handling in Indonesia’s financial services sector, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- AAUI Indonesian Fire Insurance Standard Policy: standard policy wording used to verify core insured perils, exclusions, policyholder duties, claims deadlines, and dispute provisions, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Zurich Home Insurance: product information illustrating owner and renter packages, FLEXAS protection, optional benefits, and natural-disaster extensions available in the Indonesian market, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Tokio Marine Home Partner Insurance: product information on home and contents insurance packages, including FLEXAS, flood and water damage, personal accident, and third-party liability features, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Chubb Residential Insurance: residential insurance information used as an additional market example of protection for a home’s structure and its contents, consulted on 29 July 2026.