Home Insurance in Indonesia: Complete Guide for 2026

Key takeaways Home insurance is not usually mandatory unless required by a lender, lease, or building rules

Basic FLEXAS cover is narrower than broader home or all-risk policies

Floods, earthquakes, volcanic activity, tsunamis, and theft may require additional cover

Owners generally need building insurance, while renters should consider contents and liability cover

Insurance needs can vary for landlords and rental villas

Check the insured amount, deductible, exclusions, and claim deadlines before buying a policy

Manage your money internationally with Wise If an eligible premium, deductible, or verified repair invoice must be funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient. Go to website

What home insurance in Indonesia usually covers Most home insurance in Indonesia falls into three buckets: the building, the contents, and liability for damage or injury to other people. What trips readers up is that a fire-led policy, a home package, and a broader property policy can sound alike while covering very different things. A base policy may cover only named perils, meaning only listed risks in the polis (policy document) are insured. Broader cover may respond to more sudden and accidental damage, but contents, third party liability, flood, earthquake, and temporary accommodation can still have limits or separate premiums. Coverage type Usually includes Often separate or limited Who it suits Fire-led base policy FLEXAS events, usually covering building structure only Theft, flood, quake, contents, liability Core property protection Home package Building, some contents, some extras Check sub-limits, extensions, occupancy Broader owner or renter cover Contents-focused cover Furniture, electronics, clothing Valuables and cash may be limited Renters and furnished homes Liability add-on Legal liability to third parties Guest use and commercial activity may be restricted Villas, apartments, rental homes This guide is for general information only, not legal or financial advice. Talk to a specialist broker if you need to learn more about home insurance in Indonesia for your specific property. *Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources and checked on 29th July 2026 FLEXAS, property all risk, and contents cover FLEXAS means fire, lightning, explosion, impact of falling aircraft, and smoke. It is commonly used as a starting point for property cover in Indonesia, but it’s not a promise that every major household risk is covered. Property all risk insurance Indonesia is broader because it is built around sudden and accidental loss or damage unless the wording excludes it. On the other hand, contents insurance in Indonesia focuses on what is inside the home, so owners and renters can need different combinations of building, contents, and liability cover. Villa owner: check building value, guest use, and flood or quake extensions.

Apartment owner: confirm what the building management insures and what is yours.

Renter: prioritize contents, liability, and landlord-owned furnishings.

Renovating owner: tell the insurer before works begin. Paying premiums or emergency repairs from abroad If you need to pay a premium, a deductible, or an urgent repair invoice from outside Indonesia, Wise Money Transfer can be a practical option for sending money to Indonesia with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. For example, if a rented villa needs an IDR contractor deposit before your local banking is set up, you’ll be able to use Wise from many countries in the world, to make your conversion and transfer securely. Wise payments are deposited in bank accounts in Indonesia in IDR, often quickly or instantly, ensuring there’s no delay for your repair or renovation.

Which risks matter most in Indonesia The risks to a property in Indonesia can vary depending on its type and location. The country sits across major tectonic plate boundaries, so earthquake and tsunami exposure can matter in some areas, while flood or drainage issues may matter more at a specific address. Fire and theft also still matter, especially where occupancy changes or renovations are underway. When you’re comparing different Indonesian home insurance policies: Check the exact address, not just the city name.

Look at the construction type, especially roof, wiring, and whether the home is detached or in a managed building.

Ask how long the home can be vacant before cover changes.

Confirm whether staff, guests, or short stays affect liability or theft terms.

Use official hazard and warning sources, then compare them with the insurer schedule and wording. Earthquake, flood, volcanic, and theft cover Do not assume earthquake insurance Indonesia or flood insurance Indonesia is included by default. As an example, the AAUI standard fire wording excludes earthquake, volcanic eruption, tsunami, flood, inundation, windstorm, and several other potential issues unless they are added by extension. Before buying a home insurance policy in Indonesia it’s worth double checking: Is quake cover included, excluded, or endorsed?

Are flood and water damage the same thing in this policy?

Does theft require forced entry or specific security?

Is tsunami mentioned separately from earthquake or volcanic eruption?

Who needs cover and how much is enough The right sum insured depends on what you need to protect. A homeowner may need rebuilding cost, a renter may need the replacement value of belongings, and a landlord may need building cover plus liability tied to guests or tenants. Good to know: A renter usually does not need building cover unless the lease shifts responsibility to you. What matters more is whether your contents, landlord-owned furniture, or damage to other units would leave you paying out of pocket. Scenario Main priority Why Homeowner who lives in the property Building cover first, then contents and liability You are exposed to structure loss and damage to others Renter in a furnished home Contents and liability Landlord may insure the building, not your belongings Villa landlord with guest use Building, contents, liability, and vacancy wording Guest injuries or empty periods can change the risk Homeowners, renters, and villa landlords: specific risks Homeowners might risk underinsurance, meaning the sum insured is too low for a serious rebuild. This applies even when the home is insured. Renters may miss liability and landlord-owned items which might not be covered by your policy but may still need to be paid for. Villa landlords often miss vacancy terms, staff exposure, and whether short-term guest use changes the policy type. Homeowner: insure rebuild cost and disclose renovations.

Renter: list electronics, furniture, and items you use daily.

Absentee owner: ask how long the home can stand empty.

Short-term villa host: confirm guest liability, worker injury, and theft wording.

How to compare insurers and policy wording Do not shop on premium alone. In Indonesia, the same label can hide different perils, contents limits, vacancy rules, and claim instructions. Popular home insurance services in Indonesia like Zurich and Tokio Marine both show multiple package types online, but the peril mix and liability features are not identical so you’ll need to review each option carefully to get the best balance for your needs. Request the product summary, full wording, and the schedule showing your extensions and limits. If the English version is only for convenience, treat the Bahasa Indonesia wording as the controlling text unless the policy says otherwise. Here’s a quick step by step overview to help you pick the right home insurance in Indonesia as a foreign owner: Decide what you need, building, contents, liability, or a mix. Check if it is named-peril or broader all-risk wording. Match extensions to the address, flood, quake, theft, or riot. Compare sub-limits for electronics, art, jewelry, and temporary accommodation. Ask how vacancy, renovations, and guest use change the cover. Read the claims instructions before you buy. What to verify before you buy Nilai pertanggungan, meaning the sum insured, and how it was calculated.

Risiko sendiri, meaning the deductible or excess, for each type of claim.

Whether the wording is named peril, all risk, or a package with extensions.

Contents sub-limits for laptops, phones, jewelry, art, cash, and portable items.

Liability limits for neighbors, guests, domestic workers, or shared building damage.

Claim reporting rules, required documents, and any vacancy or rental conditions.

Whether any English wording is a convenience translation only. Bear in mind that this guide is informational only and not legal, tax, or personal insurance advice. If you’re ultimately unsure which policy to buy for your home in Indonesia, you can talk your personal situation through with a broker to help you decide.