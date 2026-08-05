Property Management in Indonesia for Overseas Owners

Key takeaways Confirm who manages each utility before moving in

For electricity, check the meter, registered name, power capacity, tariff, and outstanding bills

Verify the water source, pressure, storage tank, billing method, and any private arrangements

Check internet coverage, installation availability, contract terms, and building restrictions

Confirm whether the property uses LPG or piped gas and how refills are arranged

Ask about waste collection days, service charges, and the relevant management or local contact Wise for managing early home setup payments in Indonesia If verified utility deposits, first bills, installation fees, or move-in costs are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient. Go to website

How utility setup works after a property purchase in Indonesia In practice, utility setup means checking which services are live, who controls each account, what the meter numbers are, and whether you need a transfer, a reconnection, or a new request. Indonesia is not a single market for home services, so this will normally mean dealing with multiple different companies and contractors. Electricity is usually national through PLN, water can be city specific or private, and waste or service charges may sit with management or local neighborhood structures. Before you move into your new home in Indonesia: Ask for the latest bill for every active service

Match each bill to a meter, account number, or contract

Confirm who is responsible for arrears, deposits, and technician bookings

Get building rules in writing before you assume anything transfers automatically This guide is for information only, and can act as a practical checklist. You’ll still need to confirm exact rules locally before you set up your utilities.

What to do before move-in day Start once the handover date is firm, not after you have moved your bags in. Timing matters most for internet, building approvals, and any service that needs a site visit. A simple way to verify the current setup is to ask the property seller or agent for the latest bill, the meter number, and the name on the account, then compare those details with the property itself. Confirm the handover date and who will meet you on site. Gather account details, recent bills, meter photos, and management contacts. Book anything that needs technician time as early as possible. Keep your paperwork in one folder, because the delay in getting everything set up is often not due to the utility itself, but the missing detail a provider or management office asks for at the last minute. It’s worth having to hand: Passport and local ID, if you have one.

Full property address and unit number.

Sale completion or handover paperwork.

Recent bills and meter photos.

Seller, agent, or notary support contacts.

Building management or developer contacts.

Payment method details and local phone number. Providers may ask for extra documents, so check ahead of time if you have time critical appointments and need to be sure your utilities will all be set up quickly. Confirm which services are already active and who manages them Before you take any action, you’ll need to confirm the status of the utilities and services you need. An active service means the home is already receiving it. A transfer means the service stays on but the customer record changes, a reconnection means service stopped, and a new installation means no live service exists yet. The agent or person selling the property is likely to be your best source of information when setting up utilities on a new home in Indonesia: Ask what is already working today.

Ask whose name is on each account.

Ask whether you need permission from management before any visit.

Ask who handles water, waste, and service charges.

Set up electricity with PLN PLN is the main starting point to set up electricity in Indonesia. Before you do anything else, check whether you need a transfer, reconnection, load change, or PLN new connection request. If the lights work but the account details are unclear, do not assume the seller’s setup is fine. Your electricity could be arranged as a pre- or postpaid system – prepaid means you top up credit before use, while postpaid bills arrive after use. Confirm which system you are inheriting so you’re able to decide if it’s the right fit for your needs. Scenario What it means What to do next Power is on Account is active Check name, meter, tariff, and payment method before requesting changes Power is off Service may be disconnected Ask whether you need reconnection or a fresh application Load is too low Supply may not fit your appliances Use the official load change route after you verify the existing account No meter or clear record Setup may be incomplete Start with the official electricity channel, then check whether the building or developer must approve first Transfer, reconnect, or apply for a new connection Start by asking the seller or management office four questions: Is the service live?

Whose name is on the account?

Are there unpaid bills?

Has anyone recently asked PLN to change the load or meter type? You can then go to the PLN website or app to arrange your connection or service transfer. PLN currently directs customers to PLN Mobile for new connections, so you’ll need to download the app to proceed. Check the current steps there before you take action, so you know what’s needed. Check meter type, load, and outage support One thing worth knowing is that move-in problems come from limited capacity, not a dead account. A home can have enough electrical supply for lights and fans but struggle once you run several AC units and kitchen appliances. Check whether the meter is prepaid or postpaid.

Check the current load against your AC and kitchen use.

Check how to top up or pay utility bills in Indonesia.

Check how to report outages or faults after handover.

Arrange water, gas, and waste services This is where Indonesia is less standardized. A Jakarta apartment may use city water and management billing, while a Bali villa or a house in a smaller area may rely on a well, delivery, or local arrangements. A Bali based relocation guide from Our Year in Bali notes that new arrivals often discover household water, waste, electricity, and internet routines only after arrival. Get those answers before handover. Service Common setup What to verify Who to ask first Water Utility, well, or delivery Source, pressure, bills, drinking water options Seller, manager, or utility Gas LPG or piped gas Cylinder source, storage, leak checks Seller, building, supplier Waste Building or neighborhood collection Pickup day, fee, contact person Management office or RT/RW local authority Find out whether your home uses local water, a well, or private delivery For water connection Indonesia home questions, start with the simple point: where does the water actually come from? In Jakarta, PAM Jaya is a clear city example, but many homes outside big city networks use very different systems. Ask whether there is a city water account.

Ask for the latest bill or delivery record.

Ask whether the property has a tank or pump.

Ask who handles maintenance if water pressure drops.

Ask what locals drink, cook, and shower with. Check cooking gas and neighborhood waste collection Many homes use bottled LPG instead of piped gas, and waste can sit outside normal utility bills. That means you need to ask practical household questions, not just account questions. Who supplies and refills the gas cylinders?

Where are cylinders stored, and is the area ventilated?

Who collects neighborhood waste fees?

What day is waste collected?

Does the building or community already handle this?

Book internet and mobile service early Internet installation questions are usually about coverage and access, not only price. In many buildings, brand choice is shaped by building agreements, available ports, or technician capacity at your address. If you work from home, book fixed broadband as soon as your handover date is clear, and use mobile data as a backup until installation is done. Check speeds and service quality locally, and avoid assuming one provider is best everywhere. Compare coverage, install timing, and backup options A common question is how to set up the internet in Indonesia when you do not yet live in the property. The answer is to verify the address first. Compare availability for providers such as IndiHome, Biznet, MyRepublic, or ICONNET.

Compare installation wait times and open technician slots.

Compare contract length, modem terms, and penalties.

Compare whether the building limits your provider choice.

Budget for deposits, fees, and first bills Utility costs after purchase are usually a mix of one time charges and routine bills. The risk is not the bill itself, but the surprise category you forgot to ask about. Look for activation fees, deposits, installation charges, service charges, refill costs, and overlapping bills from the handover month. Confirm current amounts on the provider or management channel, because fees can change and some items are billed separately. Category What it can include Who usually confirms it Electricity Activation, reconnection, or load change PLN or management Water Deposit, first bill, or tank or delivery refill Local utility, manager, or seller Internet Installation fee, modem, and first month Provider and building office Building and local services Service charge, waste fee, or move in fee Management or RT/RW contact

Test everything on move-in day Do not wait until the first full week to find problems. Move in day is the best time to test every core service while the seller, agent, or building office is still easy to reach. Test lights, outlets, and the main switches.

Test AC units one by one.

Test water pressure, drains, and hot water.

Test internet speed and Wi-Fi coverage.

Test mobile signal inside the home.

Test gas supply and any detector.

Photograph meter readings and save contact numbers.