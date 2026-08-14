New-build vs Resale Property in Indonesia for Expats

Key takeaways New-build property offers newer finishes and staged payments but adds developer, permit, and completion risk.

Resale property offers more visible certainty and often more negotiation room, but title history and condition need careful checks.

Foreign buyers must confirm the ownership route, title, and immigration requirements before paying a deposit.

Compare the total acquisition cost rather than the headline price alone.

Due diligence differs between off-plan projects and existing homes, but neither route is light touch.

Location changes the balance between supply, management, zoning, and local administrative practice. It is general information only and does not replace legal, tax, investment, or notarial advice. Use Wise to pay for a property abroad If your deposit, legal fees, or completion funds are held in another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Check the recipient details, payment timing, and legal requirements separately with the professionals handling the transaction. Go to website

Can foreigners buy new-build and resale property in Indonesia? Foreigners may be able to buy new-build or resale property in Indonesia, but the route depends on the asset, the title, and the buyer’s immigration status rather than whether the unit is new or used. Foreign buyers should not assume they can directly hold Hak Milik, which is the Indonesian freehold right over land. Alternative title structures may be available depending on the property and intended use. A licensed PPAT land deed official or Indonesian property lawyer should confirm the route before you sign or transfer a deposit. Which title structures matter to expats? Indonesia’s property system uses local legal terms, and they matter from the start. Important ownership and transaction terms include: Hak Milik: full land ownership, generally for Indonesians and not a direct option for foreign individual buyers.

full land ownership, generally for Indonesians and not a direct option for foreign individual buyers. Hak Sewa: leasehold, commonly used by foreigners through a long-term contractual right to use property.

leasehold, commonly used by foreigners through a long-term contractual right to use property. Hak Pakai: right to use for a fixed term.

right to use for a fixed term. Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB): right to build and use for a fixed term.

right to build and use for a fixed term. SHM Sarusun: strata title for an apartment unit, linked to common areas and the building’s land status. You may also come across PPJB, a preliminary sale and purchase agreement; AJB, the sale and purchase deed; PPAT, the official handling the deed process; and BPN, the National Land Agency. Are rules different for apartments, houses, and villas? Apartment ownership can raise SHM Sarusun and building-management questions, while a villa or house brings more focus to land rights, zoning, and access. Local implementation can also vary, so Bali, Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung should not automatically be treated as if they work in exactly the same way.

New-build vs resale property in Indonesia at a glance Point New-build Resale Watch for Price Clear brochure pricing Real asking price and possible negotiation Compare total cost Speed Slower if off-plan Faster if ready Check the true handover date Negotiation Usually less room Usually more room Ask what is included Condition Newer systems Existing wear and tear Budget for early fixes Inspection Sample or show unit may be all you can inspect Actual property Visit more than once Due diligence More permit and developer checks More title and condition checks Neither route is light touch This comparison summarizes the practical differences described in the article. Project terms, title structures, taxes, and local practice should be checked for the specific property before purchase. In practice, the new-build versus resale decision is often a choice between future promise and visible certainty. If you need a home soon, resale can give clearer timing because you can inspect the actual unit and surrounding area. If you want newer finishes or staged payments, a new-build can suit you, but the risk shifts toward permits, developer delivery, and specification control.

Why a new-build may suit some expats better A new-build may suit you if you want a modern layout, shared amenities, and less immediate maintenance. Staged payments can also spread the timing of the purchase cost. The trade-off is that you need to verify the developer’s permit trail, land position, delivery history, and handover terms before relying on the sales pack.

Why a resale may suit some expats better A resale may suit you if you value seeing the finished unit, checking the real neighborhood, and negotiating on condition. That can be especially useful if certainty matters more than customization. The trade-off is that older buildings or villas can hide repair costs, permit gaps, or ownership issues, so physical inspection and document review remain important.

What you pay upfront and how to move money safely The sticker price rarely tells the full story. Expats should compare the purchase price with the total acquisition cost, including BPHTB, PPAT or notary fees, annual PBB, furnishing, renovation, and early service charges. If funds are coming from abroad, compare the exchange rate, transfer fees, delivery timing, sending limits, and recipient requirements before you move money into Indonesia. Major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and Bank BTN may be part of that comparison, alongside specialist international transfer services. Which taxes and fees matter most in Indonesia? Cost item What it usually covers What to verify BPHTB Buyer’s acquisition tax on transfer Local threshold and timing PPAT or notary fee Deed work, checks, and filing Scope and exclusions PBB Annual land and building tax Local NJOP assessed-value basis and billing cycle Developer charges Possible extra costs on some new property structures What is included in writing Details are based on publicly available sources and were checked on 6 August 2026. Regional rules and project-specific charges can change, so verify current practice before signing. How to send deposit and completion funds from abroad Before sending money, confirm the recipient name, account details, timing, and supporting documents with your lawyer, PPAT, or notary, especially if payment is tied to PPJB or AJB signing. Compare the full transfer cost rather than only the headline fee, particularly for high-value payments.

How due diligence changes between new-build and resale Both routes need due diligence, but the checks change depending on whether you are testing a developer promise or an existing home’s papers and condition. An off-plan villa in Bali may require road-access, utility, and PPJB checks, while a resale South Jakarta apartment lets you inspect the building, service-charge statements, and AJB history first. A useful rule is to put document checks before the deposit rather than treating due diligence as something to finish after payment. What to check before buying a new-build or off-plan unit Track record and land status: check who controls the site and what has already been delivered.

check who controls the site and what has already been delivered. PBG and SLF: check the PBG, which is the building approval, and whether the SLF, the certificate of proper function, is needed before occupancy.

check the PBG, which is the building approval, and whether the SLF, the certificate of proper function, is needed before occupancy. PPJB terms: read the handover date, payment milestones, delay wording, and change clauses.

read the handover date, payment milestones, delay wording, and change clauses. Staged payments: match each payment to a clear construction milestone.

match each payment to a clear construction milestone. Specs and defects: get room sizes, utilities, finishes, and defect-fix steps in writing. What to check before buying a resale property Title and AJB history: confirm the transfer chain and the seller’s right to transfer.

confirm the transfer chain and the seller’s right to transfer. Taxes and dues: ask for proof that PBB, service charges, and other bills are current.

ask for proof that PBB, service charges, and other bills are current. Condition: inspect the roof, damp, drainage, electrical systems, water pressure, and any unapproved additions.

inspect the roof, damp, drainage, electrical systems, water pressure, and any unapproved additions. Management: for apartments, review service-charge information and ask residents about repairs.

for apartments, review service-charge information and ask residents about repairs. Timing of visits: visit at more than one time of day if possible, and after heavy rain if practical.

How location changes the decision in Indonesia The same choice can look different across Indonesia. Bali often has more off-plan villa stock, while Jakarta more often offers established strata apartments and clearer urban comparables. Secondary cities such as Surabaya or Bandung can broaden your options, but zoning, access, utilities, and tax administration can vary by regency and city. Bali: more tourism inventory, with more zoning and access checks.

more tourism inventory, with more zoning and access checks. Jakarta: more apartment and building-management questions.

more apartment and building-management questions. Surabaya or Bandung: compare local demand and administrative practice carefully.