Can Foreigners Own Property in Indonesia? Complete Legal Guide

Key takeaways Foreigners cannot directly own Hak Milik, the Indonesian freehold land title reserved for Indonesian citizens

Lawful alternatives may include Hak Pakai, leasehold under Hak Sewa, some eligible apartment or strata arrangements, and company held structures in the right case

Residency status can matter. Options under a KITAS temporary stay permit, and a KITAP permanent stay permit may vary

A PT PMA can change the legal vehicle, but it does not turn foreign personal ownership into freehold land ownership

What foreigners can and cannot own in Indonesia Under Indonesia’s Basic Agrarian Law No. 5 of 1960 foreigners cannot directly own Hak Milik, which is the freehold title most buyers think of when they hear the word “ownership.” One thing worth knowing is that “property” can mean different things in Indonesia. A villa listing may refer to a registered land right, a lease contract, an apartment unit, or a company structure, and those are not the same thing in law or in risk. Freehold: Hak Milik is direct land ownership, and foreigners cannot directly hold it.

Hak Milik is direct land ownership, and foreigners cannot directly hold it. Right to use: Hak Pakai gives a foreigner a registered right to use certain residential property in the right circumstances.

Hak Pakai gives a foreigner a registered right to use certain residential property in the right circumstances. Leasehold: Hak Sewa is contract based control for a set term, not land ownership.

Hak Sewa is contract based control for a set term, not land ownership. Right to build: Hak Guna Bangunan, or HGB, can be relevant in company structures, but not as foreign personal freehold.

Hak Guna Bangunan, or HGB, can be relevant in company structures, but not as foreign personal freehold. Practical check: Ask what exact title is being offered, who holds it now, and whether the structure is for personal use, leasehold use, or company ownership.

Ask what exact title is being offered, who holds it now, and whether the structure is for personal use, leasehold use, or company ownership. Important warning: Apartments, houses, villas, and raw land plots can fall under different rules, so do not rely on marketing words like “own” or “investment” without title documents. Wise for sending property funds to Indonesia After an independent professional has confirmed the ownership route, recipient, and contract, a Wise account can help you convert and send supported currencies for a deposit or related costs. Go to website

Compare the legal routes available to foreigners Once you separate legal title from marketing language, the choices become easier to compare. The real question is not “can foreigners own property in Indonesia,” but which lawful structure matches what you want to do with the property. Structure Who can use it What it usually allows Main limits Best fit Hak Pakai Foreign individuals who meet the relevant conditions Registered right to use a qualifying home Not freehold, and immigration status may matter Personal residential use Leasehold or Hak Sewa Foreign individuals or entities using a contract route Time limited control under a lease Renewal, resale, and dispute terms depend heavily on the contract Buyers who want flexibility without a title route Eligible apartment or strata unit Foreigners who meet the current legal conditions Ownership of a qualifying unit, not direct freehold land Unit type, title basis, and eligibility must be checked carefully Urban buyers considering apartments PT PMA with company held rights Foreign investment companies A business vehicle that may hold HGB or other relevant rights Higher cost, more reporting, and no foreign personal freehold Commercial or rental activity Hak Pakai for personal use Hak Pakai means a right to use. For foreigners, it is the clearest lawful route for personal residential use when the property, the buyer, and the immigration position line up with the current rules. In practice, confirm whether you have the right immigration documents, whether the property qualifies, and whether any local minimum price rule applies in that province at the time of purchase. Ask a PPAT, a land deed official, or a qualified notary to confirm the title basis, duration, transfer rules, and renewal process rather than relying on a realtor’s brochure. Bear in mind that Hak Pakai does not work like a freehold in another country. If you assume it gives the same permanent control as freehold at home, you may misunderstand resale, renewal, or inheritance outcomes. Leasehold and long-term contract structures Leasehold, usually described as Hak Sewa, is a contract based route rather than direct land ownership. You are normally buying time limited control under a lease, so the contract wording can matter as much as the location or price. Check these points before you sign: the starting term and any extension formula

who pays taxes, maintenance, or shared area costs

whether you can transfer or resell the lease

what happens if there is a dispute or late handover

whether the contract clearly matches the property shown to you PT PMA and company-held property A PT PMA is a foreign investment company under Indonesian law. Some buyers look at this route when the goal is commercial activity, rental operations, or a broader investment model rather than a simple home for personal use. One thing worth knowing is that a company route changes the legal vehicle, but still does not allow foreigners to get direct personal freehold land ownership. In many cases, the company may hold HGB, or Hak Guna Bangunan, which means a right to build, or another company appropriate right. This can make sense if you plan to operate a business or earn rental income. It can also add setup cost, reporting duties, tax questions, and compliance work if the real goal is only personal use. Before you accept a PT PMA proposal, verify that the intended property use, zoning, business activity, and licensing path actually match the structure being sold to you. A company route can be the right answer for some buyers, but it can also create extra complexity if it is being used as a sales shortcut.

How to pay a reservation fee or deposit from abroad This is often the first moment when the issue becomes a financial risk. Before you send a booking fee, deposit, or notary related payment, confirm exactly who should receive the money and what legal step that payment is tied to. In practice, sellers may receive funds through major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, or BNI, and it’s crucial to check the account holder, contract, and payment instructions all match before you transact. If you need to send IDR from abroad, compare exchange rates, transfer fees, and timing in advance. Specialist services like Wise money transfer can be a good option to compare, for upfront fee and exchange rate visibility. Check these points before sending money: the full legal name of the recipient and why that party is receiving funds

the contract currency, amount due, and payment deadline

whether the payment is refundable, partly refundable, or non refundable

whether the amount and purpose match the signed paperwork exactly

What to verify before paying a deposit The biggest risk is paying before you know what legal structure you are actually entering. A small deposit can still lock you into a weak position if the title, zoning, or contract path turns out to be different from the sales pitch. We’ve run through important checks to be aware of when buying a property in Indonesia below – but the best option for most expats is to have qualified legal support on hand throughout the process. This allows for individual advice based on your specific situation. 1-Confirm the title type. Ask for the exact title name and a copy of the certificate or supporting document. Next step: have an independent PPAT or lawyer explain what that title allows in practice for a foreign buyer. 2-Confirm who legally owns or controls the asset. The seller, developer, and bank account holder may not be the same party. Next step: match the registered holder, the signing party, and the payment recipient. 3-Check zoning and permitted use. A home you plan to live in raises different issues from a property you hope to rent out. Next step: ask whether the current use and your intended use both fit the local land use rules. 4-Review permits and building approvals. A good location does not fix a missing permit problem. Next step: ask to see the core building and occupancy paperwork, not just a brochure or floor plan. 5-Map the contract path. A PPJB is a sale and purchase binding agreement signed earlier, while an AJB is the final sale and purchase deed before a PPAT. Next step: ask which document comes first, what each one commits you to, and what happens if the deal stops. 6-Confirm taxes, fees, and deposit terms. Costs may include BPHTB, which is a duty on acquiring land and building rights, PPh, or income tax on transfer, and professional fees. Next step: get a written cost schedule that shows who pays what and when. Check the title, land use, and permits Start with the documents that show what the property is in law, not what it is called in the listing. Ask to see the title type, the land use designation, and the relevant building or occupancy approvals. The key question is not just “Is it available?” but “Is this exact structure valid for the use I want?” That matters if you want to live there, hold it as an investment, or rent it out. Ask for: the title certificate and the current holder’s name

the zoning or permitted land use

the main building and occupancy approvals, where relevant If needed, ask how the record appears at BPN, Indonesia’s National Land Agency, and whether the seller can support a formal check through a PPAT or lawyer. Check the contract, seller authority, and independent advice Contract risk is where many buyers get caught. You need to know who is signing, who is receiving funds, what the deposit buys you, and what happens if the transaction does not complete. One thing worth knowing is that a clean looking contract is not enough if the wrong party signs it. If the seller is acting through a company, a family member, or an agent, verify the signing authority before you send money. Look for these red flags: vague extension or renewal wording

unclear refund terms or missing penalty clauses

pressure to move quickly before papers are ready

suggestions to use an informal nominee or side agreement Escalate to independent local legal advice when the structure is unclear, the seller’s team tells you “everyone does it this way,” or the document trail does not match the money trail. That is especially important before signing a PPJB, or paying a large deposit.

Plan the full cost of the purchase and transfer Headline price is only part of the cost. Before you agree to buy property in Indonesia as a foreigner, map the full spending path from deposit to final signing and then through the ongoing holding period. Common cost labels include BPHTB, a duty on acquiring land and building rights, PPh, or income tax on transfer, PPAT or notary fees, and possible company setup or compliance costs where a PT PMA is involved. Cost area What it may cover Who often pays What to check Deposit Reservation fee or booking fee Buyer Refund rules, trigger date, and legal purpose Professional fees PPAT, notary, lawyer, translations Varies Written quote and scope of work Taxes BPHTB, PPh, and other applicable taxes Varies by deal Current rate, tax basis, and timing Structure costs PT PMA setup, licensing, reporting Buyer or company Whether the structure is actually needed Ongoing costs Maintenance, renewals, shared services Buyer or holder Long term affordability and control *Details of payments, thresholds and costs can change and may vary based on location. Get local advice based on your own specific situation before paying anything When large sums move across borders, exchange rate spread and transfer fee visibility can materially change the real cost of the deal. Compare specialist providers such as Wise against bank wire options, checking for fee and rate transparency before you send funds.