Can Foreigners Own Property in Indonesia? Complete Legal Guide

Table of contents
Key takeaways
- Foreigners cannot directly own Hak Milik, the Indonesian freehold land title reserved for Indonesian citizens
- Lawful alternatives may include Hak Pakai, leasehold under Hak Sewa, some eligible apartment or strata arrangements, and company held structures in the right case
- Residency status can matter. Options under a KITAS temporary stay permit, and a KITAP permanent stay permit may vary
- A PT PMA can change the legal vehicle, but it does not turn foreign personal ownership into freehold land ownership
What foreigners can and cannot own in Indonesia
Under Indonesia’s Basic Agrarian Law No. 5 of 1960 foreigners cannot directly own Hak Milik, which is the freehold title most buyers think of when they hear the word “ownership.”
One thing worth knowing is that “property” can mean different things in Indonesia. A villa listing may refer to a registered land right, a lease contract, an apartment unit, or a company structure, and those are not the same thing in law or in risk.
- Freehold: Hak Milik is direct land ownership, and foreigners cannot directly hold it.
- Right to use: Hak Pakai gives a foreigner a registered right to use certain residential property in the right circumstances.
- Leasehold: Hak Sewa is contract based control for a set term, not land ownership.
- Right to build: Hak Guna Bangunan, or HGB, can be relevant in company structures, but not as foreign personal freehold.
- Practical check: Ask what exact title is being offered, who holds it now, and whether the structure is for personal use, leasehold use, or company ownership.
- Important warning: Apartments, houses, villas, and raw land plots can fall under different rules, so do not rely on marketing words like “own” or “investment” without title documents.
Wise for sending property funds to Indonesia
After an independent professional has confirmed the ownership route, recipient, and contract, a Wise account can help you convert and send supported currencies for a deposit or related costs.
Compare the legal routes available to foreigners
Once you separate legal title from marketing language, the choices become easier to compare. The real question is not “can foreigners own property in Indonesia,” but which lawful structure matches what you want to do with the property.
|Structure
|Who can use it
|What it usually allows
|Main limits
|Best fit
|Hak Pakai
|Foreign individuals who meet the relevant conditions
|Registered right to use a qualifying home
|Not freehold, and immigration status may matter
|Personal residential use
|Leasehold or Hak Sewa
|Foreign individuals or entities using a contract route
|Time limited control under a lease
|Renewal, resale, and dispute terms depend heavily on the contract
|Buyers who want flexibility without a title route
|Eligible apartment or strata unit
|Foreigners who meet the current legal conditions
|Ownership of a qualifying unit, not direct freehold land
|Unit type, title basis, and eligibility must be checked carefully
|Urban buyers considering apartments
|PT PMA with company held rights
|Foreign investment companies
|A business vehicle that may hold HGB or other relevant rights
|Higher cost, more reporting, and no foreign personal freehold
|Commercial or rental activity
Hak Pakai for personal use
Hak Pakai means a right to use. For foreigners, it is the clearest lawful route for personal residential use when the property, the buyer, and the immigration position line up with the current rules.
In practice, confirm whether you have the right immigration documents, whether the property qualifies, and whether any local minimum price rule applies in that province at the time of purchase. Ask a PPAT, a land deed official, or a qualified notary to confirm the title basis, duration, transfer rules, and renewal process rather than relying on a realtor’s brochure.
Bear in mind that Hak Pakai does not work like a freehold in another country. If you assume it gives the same permanent control as freehold at home, you may misunderstand resale, renewal, or inheritance outcomes.
Leasehold and long-term contract structures
Leasehold, usually described as Hak Sewa, is a contract based route rather than direct land ownership. You are normally buying time limited control under a lease, so the contract wording can matter as much as the location or price.
Check these points before you sign:
- the starting term and any extension formula
- who pays taxes, maintenance, or shared area costs
- whether you can transfer or resell the lease
- what happens if there is a dispute or late handover
- whether the contract clearly matches the property shown to you
PT PMA and company-held property
A PT PMA is a foreign investment company under Indonesian law. Some buyers look at this route when the goal is commercial activity, rental operations, or a broader investment model rather than a simple home for personal use.
One thing worth knowing is that a company route changes the legal vehicle, but still does not allow foreigners to get direct personal freehold land ownership. In many cases, the company may hold HGB, or Hak Guna Bangunan, which means a right to build, or another company appropriate right.
This can make sense if you plan to operate a business or earn rental income. It can also add setup cost, reporting duties, tax questions, and compliance work if the real goal is only personal use.
Before you accept a PT PMA proposal, verify that the intended property use, zoning, business activity, and licensing path actually match the structure being sold to you. A company route can be the right answer for some buyers, but it can also create extra complexity if it is being used as a sales shortcut.
How to pay a reservation fee or deposit from abroad
This is often the first moment when the issue becomes a financial risk. Before you send a booking fee, deposit, or notary related payment, confirm exactly who should receive the money and what legal step that payment is tied to.
In practice, sellers may receive funds through major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, or BNI, and it’s crucial to check the account holder, contract, and payment instructions all match before you transact. If you need to send IDR from abroad, compare exchange rates, transfer fees, and timing in advance. Specialist services like Wise money transfer can be a good option to compare, for upfront fee and exchange rate visibility.
Check these points before sending money:
- the full legal name of the recipient and why that party is receiving funds
- the contract currency, amount due, and payment deadline
- whether the payment is refundable, partly refundable, or non refundable
- whether the amount and purpose match the signed paperwork exactly
What to verify before paying a deposit
The biggest risk is paying before you know what legal structure you are actually entering. A small deposit can still lock you into a weak position if the title, zoning, or contract path turns out to be different from the sales pitch.
We’ve run through important checks to be aware of when buying a property in Indonesia below – but the best option for most expats is to have qualified legal support on hand throughout the process. This allows for individual advice based on your specific situation.
- 1-Confirm the title type. Ask for the exact title name and a copy of the certificate or supporting document.
Next step: have an independent PPAT or lawyer explain what that title allows in practice for a foreign buyer.
- 2-Confirm who legally owns or controls the asset. The seller, developer, and bank account holder may not be the same party.
Next step: match the registered holder, the signing party, and the payment recipient.
- 3-Check zoning and permitted use. A home you plan to live in raises different issues from a property you hope to rent out.
Next step: ask whether the current use and your intended use both fit the local land use rules.
- 4-Review permits and building approvals. A good location does not fix a missing permit problem.
Next step: ask to see the core building and occupancy paperwork, not just a brochure or floor plan.
- 5-Map the contract path. A PPJB is a sale and purchase binding agreement signed earlier, while an AJB is the final sale and purchase deed before a PPAT.
Next step: ask which document comes first, what each one commits you to, and what happens if the deal stops.
- 6-Confirm taxes, fees, and deposit terms. Costs may include BPHTB, which is a duty on acquiring land and building rights, PPh, or income tax on transfer, and professional fees.
Next step: get a written cost schedule that shows who pays what and when.
Check the title, land use, and permits
Start with the documents that show what the property is in law, not what it is called in the listing. Ask to see the title type, the land use designation, and the relevant building or occupancy approvals.
The key question is not just “Is it available?” but “Is this exact structure valid for the use I want?” That matters if you want to live there, hold it as an investment, or rent it out.
Ask for:
- the title certificate and the current holder’s name
- the zoning or permitted land use
- the main building and occupancy approvals, where relevant
If needed, ask how the record appears at BPN, Indonesia’s National Land Agency, and whether the seller can support a formal check through a PPAT or lawyer.
Check the contract, seller authority, and independent advice
Contract risk is where many buyers get caught. You need to know who is signing, who is receiving funds, what the deposit buys you, and what happens if the transaction does not complete.
One thing worth knowing is that a clean looking contract is not enough if the wrong party signs it. If the seller is acting through a company, a family member, or an agent, verify the signing authority before you send money.
Look for these red flags:
- vague extension or renewal wording
- unclear refund terms or missing penalty clauses
- pressure to move quickly before papers are ready
- suggestions to use an informal nominee or side agreement
Escalate to independent local legal advice when the structure is unclear, the seller’s team tells you “everyone does it this way,” or the document trail does not match the money trail. That is especially important before signing a PPJB, or paying a large deposit.
Plan the full cost of the purchase and transfer
Headline price is only part of the cost. Before you agree to buy property in Indonesia as a foreigner, map the full spending path from deposit to final signing and then through the ongoing holding period.
Common cost labels include BPHTB, a duty on acquiring land and building rights, PPh, or income tax on transfer, PPAT or notary fees, and possible company setup or compliance costs where a PT PMA is involved.
|Cost area
|What it may cover
|Who often pays
|What to check
|Deposit
|Reservation fee or booking fee
|Buyer
|Refund rules, trigger date, and legal purpose
|Professional fees
|PPAT, notary, lawyer, translations
|Varies
|Written quote and scope of work
|Taxes
|BPHTB, PPh, and other applicable taxes
|Varies by deal
|Current rate, tax basis, and timing
|Structure costs
|PT PMA setup, licensing, reporting
|Buyer or company
|Whether the structure is actually needed
|Ongoing costs
|Maintenance, renewals, shared services
|Buyer or holder
|Long term affordability and control
*Details of payments, thresholds and costs can change and may vary based on location. Get local advice based on your own specific situation before paying anything
When large sums move across borders, exchange rate spread and transfer fee visibility can materially change the real cost of the deal. Compare specialist providers such as Wise against bank wire options, checking for fee and rate transparency before you send funds.
Common mistakes and risky shortcuts to avoid
These are the errors most likely to turn a promising property search into an expensive dispute.
- Assuming foreigners can directly own Hak Milik freehold land
- Treating leasehold as the same thing as ownership
- Assuming a PT PMA removes all legal and tax complexity
- Trusting a nominee arrangement or informal side agreement
- Skipping title, zoning, or permit checks because the property “looks fine”
- Relying only on an agent’s summary instead of the actual documents
- Sending money before the paperwork, recipient, and refund terms are clear
This guide is general information only, not legal, tax, or investment advice. Rules, thresholds, and local enforcement can change, so you’ll need to get professional support before buying a property in Indonesia to ensure you remain legally compliant.
Conclusion
Foreign property ownership in Indonesia requires a lawful structure that matches the buyer’s circumstances and intended use. Confirm the title, contract, permits, taxes, and recipient independently before paying a deposit or signing.
FAQ
Foreign property ownership rules in Indonesia
Can foreigners own freehold land in Indonesia?
No. Foreigners cannot directly own Hak Milik freehold land in Indonesia. Lawful alternatives may still exist, such as Hak Pakai, leasehold, eligible apartment or strata rights, or a company structure in some cases.
Is leasehold property safer than using a local nominee in Indonesia?
Leasehold is a recognized contract structure, while a nominee arrangement can expose you to serious legal and enforcement problems. A nominee structure should not be treated as a safe shortcut to owning property in Indonesia.
Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia through a company?
Foreigners can buy property through a PT PMA company structure for business or investment use. Bear in mind that this approach isn’t right for all cases – it adds cost and compliance duties, and does not create direct foreign freehold land ownership.
What documents should foreigners check before buying property in Indonesia?
Start with the title documents, the contract trail, the key permits, the tax and cost schedule, and proof that the person signing or receiving money has authority to do so. Then have an independent PPAT, notary, or lawyer review everything before you pay a deposit.
Can foreigners inherit property in Indonesia?
Possibly, but the answer depends on the structure held and on the heir’s eligibility at the time of inheritance. Any case involving inheritance, residency status, or a mixed nationality family should be reviewed by an independent Indonesian property lawyer.
Sources
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property and foreign ownership in Indonesia, consulted on 26 July 2026.
- Kepri Estates – Buying Property in Indonesia: Indonesian real estate agency guidance on the buying process and due diligence checks before purchasing property, consulted on 26 July 2026.
- Rightmove Indonesia Property Listings: live property listings used to review examples of homes and properties marketed for sale in Indonesia, consulted on 26 July 2026.