6 Hidden Costs of Buying Property in Indonesia as a foreigner

Key takeaways Budget for costs beyond the advertised purchase price

Property acquisition tax may vary by city or regency

VAT may apply to qualifying new-build or developer transactions

Notary fees may exclude title checks, tax handling, and registration support

Permit issues and ongoing expenses can significantly increase the total cost

Currency conversion and transfer fees can affect the final amount paid in IDR Last verified for tax and permit terminology: July 25, 2026. This article is general information only, not legal, tax or financial advice. Note: Indonesia property rules and fee splits can vary by region, deal structure, and whether the property is new vs. resale, landed vs. strata (apartment), and Indonesian citizen vs. foreigner. Treat the ranges below as planning estimates and confirm with a PPAT/notary and tax adviser. If you are sending a deposit from abroad, transfer costs can quietly add to the bill as well. A money transfer provider such as Wise can help you compare the mid-market exchange rate and upfront fee before moving a large amount, which matters when even a small rate gap can mean millions of rupiah on a property payment. Send money internationally with Wise A Wise account can help you compare exchange rates, fees, and the final receiving amount when property funds must be converted into IDR. Include transfer costs in the wider purchase budget, and verify the recipient and payment purpose independently before sending money. Go to website

What extra costs should you budget for beyond the asking price? The asking price is usually only the starting number. Your final cost of buying a house in Indonesia can also include taxes, deed fees, legal review, title and permit checks, transfer charges, and the first months of ownership costs. The exact mix depends on whether the property is new or resale, whether you are buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner, and which title route applies. The easiest way to think about it is to split costs into one-time purchase costs and ongoing ownership costs. One-time purchase costs One-time costs are the expenses that show up before completion or at the point the deal is registered. These are the charges most likely to blow up a budget, because they are often discussed separately by the seller, the agent, the PPAT, the bank, and the tax office. A common mistake is to focus only on headline taxes. In practice, the cost of buying a house in Indonesia can also rise because document review, registration help, or transfer charges are billed as separate items, and major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI may also apply outgoing or incoming remittance charges depending on how the payment is set up. BPHTB: This is the duty on acquiring land and building rights, and buyers usually need to budget for it before the transfer can be completed.

This is the duty on acquiring land and building rights, and buyers usually need to budget for it before the transfer can be completed. PPN: Value-added tax may apply on some new-build or developer sales, so ask whether the quoted price includes it and which rate applies at signing.

Value-added tax may apply on some new-build or developer sales, so ask whether the quoted price includes it and which rate applies at signing. Notary and PPAT fees: A PPAT, or land deed official, prepares the land transfer deed and related filings, while a notary may handle supporting legal documents.

A PPAT, or land deed official, prepares the land transfer deed and related filings, while a notary may handle supporting legal documents. Legal review and due diligence: Independent buyer-side checks can cover title status, zoning, permit history, tax status, and whether the seller can legally transfer the property.

Independent buyer-side checks can cover title status, zoning, permit history, tax status, and whether the seller can legally transfer the property. Registration and admin charges: Smaller filing costs, document copies, tax validation, and certificate processing can still add up, especially on a foreign-buyer deal. Expert writer Ileana Ionescu Insider Tip Ask to see utility bills from two different months, ideally one from the rainy season and one from the dry season, to understand how costs may vary throughout the year. Pay particular attention to electricity usage, as frequent air-conditioning and water-pump use can significantly increase bills. If the owner is unwilling to share them, it could be a red flag that running costs are unusually high. Ongoing ownership costs A house can look affordable on purchase day but become expensive to hold once the recurring bills start. That is why hidden costs should include the first year of ownership, not just completion day. PBB: Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan is the annual land and building tax, based on local assessment rules and values.

Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan is the annual land and building tax, based on local assessment rules and values. Insurance and utilities: Home insurance, electricity, water, internet, and waste services vary by location and property type.

Home insurance, electricity, water, internet, and waste services vary by location and property type. Maintenance and service charges: Gated communities, villas, and managed developments may add staff, security, or common-area fees.

Gated communities, villas, and managed developments may add staff, security, or common-area fees. Lease extension or management fees: If the property sits on a leasehold route or will be rented out, future extension or management costs can be significant.

Taxes and legal fees to verify before you sign Taxes and legal fees are where expensive misunderstandings usually happen. Do not rely on a seller, agent, or forum thread alone to tell you what is payable, who pays it, or whether documents are valid. Getting incorrect information can be costly – and the answer can change by region, property type, and ownership structure. BPHTB, PPN, PPh, and local thresholds BPHTB: This is the main buyer-side acquisition duty. Official guidance still frames BPHTB as a regional tax, usually calculated from the acquisition value after a non-taxable threshold, but you should verify the current local threshold, local formula, and whether NJOP, the government assessed sale value, affects the calculation in your city or regency. PPN and seller-side PPh: PPN, Indonesia’s VAT, can apply on qualifying taxable sales, especially when the seller is a taxable business such as a developer, while seller-side final PPh is a seller obligation that buyers should still check has been settled before signing. NPOP means the acquisition value used in the transfer calculation, and NPWP is the Indonesian tax number that may be required in the paperwork. Item When it matters What the buyer should verify Why it affects your budget BPHTB Most transfers Local threshold, local formula, and taxable base It is a major closing cost and varies by local rules PPN Some new-build or developer sales Whether VAT applies, current rate, and whether it is included in the price A quote that looks fixed may exclude VAT Seller-side PPh Seller obligation on transfer Proof it has been paid or will be cleared before AJB Unsettled seller tax can delay registration To verify this, check the Directorate General of Taxes, ask the PPAT for the local BPHTB rule in writing, and confirm the regional threshold before paying a deposit. One thing worth knowing is that Bali-specific explanations online often get reused for other regions, even though local thresholds and practice do not automatically match. Notary, PPAT, registration, and due-diligence fees A PPAT, or Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, is the public official who handles authentic deeds for certain land transactions, including the AJB, or deed of sale and purchase. Notary fees and PPAT fees are not the same thing, and the scope can differ widely between providers, which is why a cheap quote can end up being incomplete. Indonesian law caps notary cost by value bands, and PPAT deed fees are also capped by law, with PPAT deed work generally not exceeding 1% of the transaction value and lower caps for higher-value deals. Registration support, buyer-side legal review, permit checks, and tax administration may still be quoted separately, so ask for an itemized proposal before you commit. Ask whether the quote includes title verification and a current certificate check.

and a current certificate check. Ask whether the scope includes zoning, PBG, and SLF review , not just deed drafting.

, not just deed drafting. Ask who handles tax validation, AJB signing support, and registration filing .

. Ask whether translation or bilingual explanations are included if you are not fluent in Indonesian.

are included if you are not fluent in Indonesian. Ask for a list of separate fixed fees for buyer-side legal review, certificate copies, and local admin charges.

Foreign ownership rules can change the real price For foreign buyers, the hidden cost is often structural rather than obvious on the listing. The ownership route can change the legal work, timeline, future resale options, and even whether the purchase is possible at all. Leasehold, Hak Pakai, and other title-related costs Foreigners cannot simply buy Hak Milik, which is the closest equivalent to freehold, in their own name in the same way an Indonesian citizen can. That matters because the real price of foreign ownership property in Indonesia is not just the sticker price of the house, but also the cost of the legal route that makes the deal workable. This is different from a Bali sales pitch that treats every foreign purchase like a leasehold villa deal. Buying property in Bali as a foreigner is only one market example, and rules that are common there do not automatically describe houses in Jakarta, Surabaya, or elsewhere in Indonesia. Title or structure Who usually can hold it Hidden cost angle Hak Milik Generally Indonesian citizens Foreign buyers cannot directly use this route, so alternative structures create extra legal work Hak Pakai Eligible Indonesians and some eligible foreigners Extension, renewal, and immigration-status issues can affect long-term cost Hak Guna Bangunan Indonesians and Indonesian legal entities Entity setup, compliance, and resale complexity can raise cost Hak Sewa, leasehold Contract-based use rights A low price may hide a short term, weak extension terms, or future renegotiation risk Permits, zoning, and document checks A clean-looking house can still have paperwork problems underneath it. Before you sign, work with your legal advisors to check that the certificate details, zoning, building approvals, and actual use of the property all line up. Fixing a mismatch later can cost time and money after your deposit is already tied up. Confirm the land certificate details match the seller, plot, and boundaries. Confirm zoning allows the current and planned use of the property. Check PBG, Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung, which is the building approval that replaced the older IMB system. Check SLF, Sertifikat Laik Fungsi, which shows whether the building is certified fit for use where relevant. Confirm there are no unpaid taxes, boundary disputes, or use-permit problems attached to the property.

Currency exchange and transfer fees are easy to overlook If you are sending money from abroad, transfer friction can become a real acquisition cost. A reservation payment, down payment, or completion transfer can lose value through exchange-rate markups, wire fees, receiving fees, and bad timing even when you have already budgeted every property tax correctly. Many buyers compare only the transfer fee and miss the exchange rate itself. Major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI may charge remittance fees and use their own conversion rates, while specialist money transfer providers typically show the send amount, fee, and exchange rate upfront. WHen choosing the right route for your payment, compare the full IDR outcome, not just the headline fee to make sure you take into account all the costs which will be added. How Wise can help you compare transfer costs Wise is a practical option to compare when you need to send property-related funds into Indonesia. It uses the mid-market exchange rate and transparent fees, and offers a no obligation live quote, which can make it easier to see the real sending cost before moving a large amount. Exchange rates and provider fees move in real time, so always recheck before you confirm. Compare the total IDR received , not just the transfer fee.

, not just the transfer fee. Check the exchange rate and fee together before sending a deposit or final balance.

before sending a deposit or final balance. Use a live quote to pressure-test your budget before you lock in the payment plan.