Best Banks for Foreign Property Buyers in Indonesia

Key takeaways Permata Bank: its published KPR iB IMBT material is one place foreign buyers can check for individual home financing.

its published KPR iB IMBT material is one place foreign buyers can check for individual home financing. J Trust Bank: it may also be worth checking, but current foreign-borrower eligibility and property acceptance should be confirmed directly.

it may also be worth checking, but current foreign-borrower eligibility and property acceptance should be confirmed directly. Property first: verify the exact title and collateral structure, not only your borrower profile.

verify the exact title and collateral structure, not only your borrower profile. Overseas funds: borrowing or funding outside Indonesia may be an alternative when local-bank fit is limited.

borrowing or funding outside Indonesia may be an alternative when local-bank fit is limited. PT PMA: company structures may be relevant for some business or investment purchases but bring corporate obligations.

company structures may be relevant for some business or investment purchases but bring corporate obligations. Before paying: ask a PPAT or property lawyer to review the title and confirm the financing route before a non-refundable fee. This guide is informational only. Confirm legal, tax, ownership, and lending points with the relevant bank, a property lawyer, and a licensed Indonesian PPAT before committing to a purchase or loan.

Permata Bank The live Permata KPR iB IMBT page states that the product is available to Indonesian and foreign citizens and covers homes, apartments, shophouses, villas, renovations, and construction. It uses an Islamic lease-to-own financing structure rather than a standard conventional mortgage. The source article notes a tenor of up to 30 years, a monthly administration fee of IDR 10,000, and an administration financing fee equal to 1.1% of the financing limit. These published terms should be rechecked directly with the bank before relying on them. Make cross-currency mortgage payments with Wise If part of your deposit or completion funds are held outside Indonesia, a Wise account can help you organise currency conversion before sending IDR. Keep transfer costs separate from mortgage costs, and confirm the beneficiary, lender requirements, and property payment instructions independently before moving funds. Go to website Who it may suit This route may be worth checking for a foreign buyer with residency papers, documented income, and a property whose ownership and certificate structure the bank can readily assess. A clearly documented residential property may be easier to present than a complex land arrangement. Because the published product is for individuals rather than business entities, it is a more natural first check for personal residential use than for a transaction that belongs in a PT PMA company structure. What to verify before paying any booking fee Accepted title: ask whether the bank will finance the exact certificate and ownership route attached to the property.

ask whether the bank will finance the exact certificate and ownership route attached to the property. Foreigner policy: confirm that foreign-national applications are currently accepted by the specific lending desk or branch handling the file.

confirm that foreign-national applications are currently accepted by the specific lending desk or branch handling the file. Down payment and fees: get the current financing ratio, sharia contract terms, and all upfront charges in writing.

get the current financing ratio, sharia contract terms, and all upfront charges in writing. Screening documents: expect requests for a passport, stay permit, income evidence, bank statements, and potentially an NPWP as part of prescreening.

J Trust Bank J Trust Bank is another lender that may be worth checking for foreign-buyer financing. The source material links to its mortgage product information, which sets out borrower requirements and documents. The source article describes applicants as needing to be at least 21, have regular monthly income, and show verifiable employment or self-employment history. Other conditions can depend on the property itself, so the published information should be reconfirmed with the bank before applying. When it may be worth checking J Trust may be worth investigating when the property has a clear valuation case, a certificate the bank is prepared to accept, documented income, and a buyer who is prepared for additional manual checks where required. How to verify eligibility and total cost Confirm your visa status, nationality, and ownership route with the lending desk before paying application or property fees.

Ask which property certificates the bank accepts as collateral rather than relying on a seller’s description of a property as foreigner-friendly.

Request the complete cost stack in writing, including bank fees, appraisal, insurance, PPAT charges, BPHTB, and other administration costs.

Confirm that the property’s zoning and ownership structure fit the bank’s lending criteria, particularly for villas or mixed-use assets. Keep borrowing costs and transfer costs separate when comparing options. A loan with a lower headline rate can still produce a higher overall purchase cost once taxes, legal fees, bank charges, and currency-conversion costs are included.

Other options for foreigners buying property in Indonesia Getting a local mortgage as a foreign buyer may not be straightforward. A mortgage broker may help identify lenders that are willing to review a particular residency profile, income source, and property structure, but ask how the broker is paid and what services are included. If local borrowing is not available, some buyers may investigate borrowing in their home country or specialist commercial financing instead. These routes introduce different currency, security, legal, and repayment risks, so take appropriate professional advice before using them for an Indonesian property purchase. Personal ownership vs PT PMA A PT PMA is an Indonesian foreign-investment company structure. It can be relevant to some property purchases linked to business or investment use, including structures involving HGB, but it comes with incorporation, reporting, tax, and ongoing corporate obligations. For a personal home, a company structure may be unnecessarily complex. The appropriate route depends on the intended use of the property, the title, and the current legal requirements, so confirm the structure before approaching a lender.