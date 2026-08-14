Can Foreigners Buy Property in Indonesia Without a Visa or Residency Permit?

Key takeaways Foreigners may be able to access Indonesian property without full-time residency, but not through every title or structure.

Foreign individuals cannot directly hold Indonesian Hak Milik freehold land in their own name.

Hak Pakai, leasehold, and some properly advised PT PMA structures are the main routes discussed in the source article.

Residency, visa status, citizenship, and immigration documents are not interchangeable.

Nominee arrangements and informal passport-only workarounds are major red flags.

Confirm the legal route and property documents before paying a deposit.

Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia without residency? Foreigners may be able to access property in Indonesia without being residents, but only through specific legal routes. Whether you can buy without residency depends on the type of property, the title it carries, and whether your documentation fits the route being used. What the law allows for non-residents Foreign individuals cannot simply buy Indonesian Hak Milik freehold land in their own name. Indonesia’s property framework gives foreign buyers more limited options than Indonesian citizens, and the source article focuses on Hak Pakai, leasehold, and PT PMA structures for certain business or investment uses. Hak Pakai: a right-to-use arrangement rather than full freehold ownership.

a right-to-use arrangement rather than full freehold ownership. Leasehold or Hak Sewa: a contractual right to use property for a fixed period.

a contractual right to use property for a fixed period. PT PMA: a foreign-owned company structure that may be relevant to genuine business or larger investment plans, but not a casual shortcut. What to verify before you assume you qualify Do not confuse citizenship, residency, visa status, and immigration documents. These are not interchangeable, and different property routes can depend on different requirements. Before you go any further, check: whether you are buying as an individual or through a company

whether the property is a house, apartment, land plot, or commercial asset

whether the title type fits foreign ownership rules

whether current local implementation in that area supports the route you want Regional implementation matters. Even when a national rule applies across Indonesia, local administrative practice can differ, so confirm the current position for the property and location before relying on a general explanation.

How to fund a property purchase from abroad Once you understand the legal route, the next issue is moving money. If you are buying from overseas, you may need to send a deposit, pay legal or notary fees, or settle the balance from another country. Sending property funds to Indonesia from abroad If your deposit, due-diligence fees, or completion funds are held in another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Confirm the legal route, recipient details, payment instructions, and proof-of-funds requirements separately before transferring money. Go to website The transfer itself needs careful consideration. Compare total cost, exchange-rate transparency, timing, transfer limits, and proof-of-funds requirements before sending anything. Compare transfer costs before you send a deposit If you are wiring money internationally, an exchange-rate markup can matter as much as the headline fee. Compare major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI with other international transfer options based on the full cost and payment requirements.

Which ownership routes are realistic? Not every route fits every buyer. The right answer depends on whether you want a home, a long-term use right, an apartment, or a structure tied to business or investment. Hak Pakai for individual foreign buyers Hak Pakai is usually described as a right-to-use structure rather than freehold ownership. For foreign buyers, the exact eligibility rules, immigration-document requirements, and property setup can affect whether the route works in practice. Leasehold as a practical alternative Leasehold is often called Hak Sewa in Indonesia. You are not buying the land outright; you are securing a contractual right to use it for a fixed term. Leasehold can be a practical route for some foreigners, including buyers who do not live in Indonesia full-time. However, the wording, renewal terms, zoning, access rights, and due diligence all matter. PT PMA for business or larger investments A PT PMA is a foreign-owned company structure. It may be relevant where property is genuinely tied to business activity, larger investment plans, or a structure that requires a company. It is not a universal answer for every foreign buyer. Setup costs, compliance obligations, and licensing issues mean it should be treated as a specialist route for buyers with specific business or investment needs.

What cannot be done safely? Some solutions are heavily marketed online but create serious legal and practical risk. Be cautious with structures that sound like easy workarounds to foreign ownership restrictions. Why nominee arrangements are a major risk A nominee arrangement is one in which a person holds or appears to hold title on behalf of another person. In Indonesian property discussions, it is sometimes promoted as a workaround for foreigners, but the source article flags it as a major risk. It can be difficult to enforce.

Control over the property may be weak.

Resale can become complicated.

Inheritance can create disputes.

The arrangement may break down if the relationship changes. If someone proposes a nominee route, ask a licensed PPAT or property lawyer to explain why the arrangement is lawful before any payment is made. A vague answer is a reason to stop and seek independent advice. Mixed-nationality marriage and inheritance issues to flag early If you are in a mixed-nationality marriage, or the property may be affected by inheritance or separation-of-assets rules, do not assume the ownership route is straightforward. These issues can affect who is eligible to hold rights and how those rights may later be transferred, so get legal guidance early.

How to buy property in Indonesia from abroad The safest purchase process is to confirm the legal route first, then verify the property, review the contract, and only then move money. The exact transaction sequence can vary, but this order keeps the highest-risk checks before the largest financial commitment. 1 Confirm the ownership route that fits your status, property type, and intended use. 2 Have the property documents checked, including certificate type, ownership history, zoning, permits, access, and outstanding obligations. 3 Review the contract terms and understand any PPJB or reservation agreement before committing funds. 4 Confirm the recipient details, payment instructions, taxes, fees, and proof-of-funds requirements before sending money. 5 Complete the deed and registration stages through the appropriate PPAT, notary, and land-administration process for the transaction. Due diligence before paying a deposit If possible, have a licensed PPAT or local legal professional review the documents before you transfer funds. Check the basics carefully alongside your PPAT and notary: Certificate type and ownership history.

Seller identity and authority to sell.

Zoning and land-use compatibility.

Building approvals and permit status.

Tax position and outstanding obligations.

Access rights and boundary clarity.

Compatibility between the ownership route and the property. From PPJB to AJB and registration Several Indonesian property terms can appear during a transaction: PPJB (Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli): a preliminary sale and purchase agreement.

a preliminary sale and purchase agreement. AJB (Akta Jual Beli): a sale and purchase deed.

a sale and purchase deed. PPAT (Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah): the official who handles the deed process.

the official who handles the deed process. BPN (Badan Pertanahan Nasional): the National Land Agency. The exact sequence can vary by property and route. The source article describes the overall flow as reservation, contract review, deed stage, tax and fee checks, and registration through the proper land-administration process.

What costs, taxes, and documents should you plan for? The headline property price is only part of the cost. You also need to budget for professional fees, transfer-related taxes where relevant, annual property taxes, and document verification. Current amounts and minimum foreign-buyer thresholds can change by route, region, and property type. Purchase price.

Notary or PPAT fees.

Transfer-related taxes.

Annual property-tax obligations.

Legal review or advisory fees.

Document translation or certification costs. If you are sending money from abroad, include exchange-rate and payment-route costs in the purchase budget and confirm how the recipient expects to receive the funds.