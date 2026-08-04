Common Legal Mistakes Foreign Property Buyers Make in Indonesia

Key takeaways
- Foreigners cannot directly own property under a Hak Milik freehold title
- Avoid nominee arrangements, as they carry serious legal and control risks
- Keep early payments small and conditional until all checks are complete
- Verify zoning, PBG, and SLF before committing to a purchase
- Budget for taxes, legal fees, registration, and ongoing maintenance
Last verified for tax and permit terminology: July 28, 2026. This article is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.
Wise for managing verified property payments
Once the legal structure, recipient, and payment schedule have been independently checked, a Wise account can help you compare the cost of converting and sending money to Indonesia.
What foreigners can legally buy in Indonesia
The first expensive mistake is assuming Indonesia offers foreigners the same ownership rights they may know from home. If you are researching foreign property ownership in Indonesia, start with one rule: foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the strongest freehold title, in their own name.
In practice, most expat buyers see three legal routes: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and a PT PMA, a foreign-owned company, using Hak Guna Bangunan or HGB, a right to build. The route must match your real purpose, personal home, lifestyle base, or business use.
|Route
|Best for
|Main limit
|Key check
|Hak Pakai
|Personal residential use
|Rule-based foreign ownership route
|Status and property type
|Leasehold
|Lifestyle use
|Contract right, not freehold
|Term and renewal wording
|PT PMA with HGB
|Business or investment use
|Company cost and compliance
|Licensing and structure
Know the difference between Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, HGB, and leasehold
These terms decide what you are actually buying. This is different from many expats’ home markets, where land and building rights are usually much simpler.
|Title type
|Plain-English meaning
|Who usually holds it
|What it means for an expat buyer
|Hak Milik
|Full freehold ownership
|Indonesian citizens
|Not a direct option for a foreign individual
|Hak Pakai
|Right to use
|Eligible foreigners and certain entities
|Often the clearest residential route
|HGB
|Right to build
|Indonesian entities, including PT PMA
|Common for business structures
|Leasehold
|Contractual right to occupy or use
|Anyone
|Protection depends heavily on the contract
Why nominee arrangements are one of the biggest mistakes
A common question is whether a nominee can fix the Hak Milik problem. It usually means an Indonesian citizen holds title while the foreign buyer relies on private side agreements, which is exactly why the risk is so high.
These nominee arrangement risks in Indonesia are not theoretical. A dispute, divorce, inheritance issue, or resale fight can leave the foreign buyer paying for an asset they do not truly control.
- The title holder can control the dispute.
- Heir claims can complicate resale.
- Side agreements may fail when challenged.
The due diligence checks that prevent expensive mistakes
Most common legal mistakes foreign property buyers make happen before the transfer, not at the signing table. Good property due diligence in Indonesia means you verify the seller, title, land use, building status, and payment plan before serious money moves.
One thing worth knowing is that collecting papers is not the same as proving they are valid. A seller’s file can still hide tax arrears, wrong zoning, a weak lease, or a certificate problem.
- Define your property purchase purpose first.
- Match the legal route to that purpose.
- Verify seller identity and authority.
- Check title, zoning, and permits.
- Budget the full cost stack.
- Review the draft agreement before payment dates lock in.
Example: an expat offered a fast Bali deposit discount is safer waiting until the title route, parcel zoning, and transfer costs are checked, because a lower headline price can still become a bad purchase. If you’re put under pressure to sign quickly, it should be a red flag.
Which documents must be checked before any deposit
Before any deposit, ask for the core papers and make sure a PPAT (Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, a Land Deed Making Official), or an independent lawyer verifies them through the right office. If you are wondering how to verify a land certificate in Indonesia, do not rely on scans alone.
Ask to see originals of the following documents, with help from your lawyer to verify their authenticity:
- Land certificate and parcel details
- Seller ID and authority to sell
- Recent PBB receipts
- Marriage, heir, or inheritance papers
- Existing lease or occupancy documents
- Draft sale or deposit agreement
How to verify zoning, permits, access, and boundaries
A property can look fine on paper and still be a bad buy in practice. Property due diligence in Indonesia should test whether the land can legally be used the way you want, whether the building is approved, whether access is secure, and whether the parcel you saw is the one in the file.
- Check local zoning against intended use
- Confirm PBG (Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung – Building Approval) and SLF (Sertifikat Laik Fungsi -Certificate of Fitness for Use) where relevant
- Verify legal road access and easements
- Match physical boundaries to survey records
The costs buyers underestimate in Indonesia
Many buyers focus on the asking price and treat everything else as minor. That is risky, because Indonesian property taxes for buyers, professional fees, maintenance, and transfer costs can reshape the deal.
Rules vary by city or regency and thresholds can change. Build a cost range first, then confirm current figures with official sources, an independent lawyer, and a PPAT.
Taxes, PPAT fees, and ongoing property costs
Buyer costs usually fall into one-time purchase costs and recurring ownership costs. BPHTB (duty on acquiring land or buildings), PBB (annual land and building tax), and PPAT or notary, legal review, utilities, and maintenance all need separate budget lines.
|Cost type
|What it covers
|How to verify
|BPHTB
|Buyer-side acquisition duty
|Check local tax guidance
|PPAT or notary fees
|Transfer and registration work
|Ask for a written quote
|Legal and due diligence
|Title, contract, and permit review
|Confirm scope with your adviser
|PBB
|Annual land and building tax
|Ask for recent receipts
|Utilities and maintenance
|Running and repair costs
|Review bills and inspect in person
*Use official tax guidance and professional confirmation for current rates, because local rules and exemptions can shift.
How to move purchase money to Indonesia with a clear cost comparison
One hidden cost sits outside the property file itself: the payment route. Exchange-rate markups, transfer fees, and poor timing can add extra cost when you send deposits, due diligence invoices, or completion funds from abroad.
Wise is one practical option to compare against major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI because it shows fees and the exchange rate up front. You can arrange your Wise transfer to Indonesia from many countries globally with just a phone or laptop, and your payment is converted with the mid-market exchange rate. Transfers are designed for international transfers, and high value payments may even qualify for automatic fee discounts.
Risks that change by location and property type
Some risks are national, and some are local. Title misunderstandings, skipped due diligence, and weak contract reviews matter almost everywhere, but zoning pressure, rental licensing, and physical site issues can look very different in Bali, Jakarta, Lombok, Batam, or smaller retirement areas.
This is where buyers often overgeneralize. A Bali villa, a Jakarta apartment, and a retirement home elsewhere can share the same national ownership rules, but the practical checks around permits, access, flood risk, and tourism use may not be the same.
|Purchase type
|Risks that matter most
|Bali villa
|Tourism use, zoning pressure, and road access
|Jakarta apartment
|Building management and service charges
|Retirement home elsewhere
|Utilities, access, and local permit practice
Which mistakes are nationwide and which are Bali-specific
Nationwide rules cover foreign ownership limits, the right title route, the signed transfer process, and proper due diligence. Those points apply far beyond Bali.
Bali-specific issues usually show up when buyers assume land is buildable or rentable because nearby villas exist. That is why leasehold vs Hak Pakai in Indonesia should never be treated as a Bali-only question.
|Nationwide checks
|Bali-specific checks
|Foreign ownership limits and legal route
|Tourism zoning pressure
|Title verification and seller authority
|Plot-by-plot buildability assumptions
|Taxes, permits, and signed transfer steps
|Regency enforcement and local shortcuts
Physical inspection, neighborhood, and infrastructure red flags
Paperwork matters, but daily livability and resale value are shaped on the ground. Visit more than once, and if possible see the area in rain and at different times of day.
- Check flooding and drainage
- Confirm practical road access
- Notice traffic or nightlife noise
- Test water and power reliability
- Look for damp, cracks, or rushed construction
A safer step-by-step buying process for expats
- Define your purchase purpose: home, lifestyle, or business.
- Choose the legal route that fits it.
- Hire your own lawyer and PPAT early.
- Verify title, seller, zoning, and permits.
- Budget taxes, fees, upkeep, and transfers.
- Review the draft deal before payment dates lock in.
- Sign and send funds only after issues are cleared.
Who to hire and when to hire them
A PPAT handles the formal land deed, certificate checks, and registration steps, but that does not make the PPAT your only adviser.
Buyers typically need both a PPAT and separate legal due diligence help, because the PPAT handles transfer mechanics while your legal review looks more broadly at title, permits, and contracts.
A tax adviser matters more if you buy through a PT PMA or expect your property to earn income.
A surveyor or building inspector is useful when boundaries, drainage, or condition could change value.
You may need the support of any of the following for your property purchase in Indonesia:
- PPAT for deed and registration
- Lawyer for structure and contract risk
- Tax adviser for complex or income cases
- Surveyor or inspector for physical checks
Final pre-signing checklist
- Legal route fits your real purpose
- Title and seller are verified
- Zoning and permits are checked
- Costs are fully budgeted
- Payment path is reviewed
This guide is editorial information, not legal or tax advice. Property laws, taxes, minimum thresholds, and permit processes can change, so confirm the current position with an independent Indonesian property lawyer, tax adviser, and PPAT before you send money or sign documents.
Conclusion
The safest way to avoid property-buying mistakes in Indonesia is to verify the ownership route, title, permits, seller authority, full cost, and payment schedule before money changes hands. Independent local review is more valuable than a seller’s verbal assurance.
FAQ
Property buying mistakes in Indonesia for expats
Can foreigners own freehold property in Indonesia?
No. Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik freehold land in their own name, which is why the legal alternatives you will usually see are Hak Pakai, leasehold, or a PT PMA-linked structure using HGB for business use.
What documents should I check before buying property in Indonesia?
Start with the land certificate, seller ID, tax receipts, permit records, and the draft agreement. Just as important, have those documents verified through the land office process, a PPAT, or an independent lawyer, because a complete file can still hide risk.
What taxes and fees do property buyers pay in Indonesia?
Most buyers need to budget for transfer-related taxes, PPAT or notary fees, legal reviews, due diligence, and ongoing costs such as PBB, utilities, and maintenance. Exact rates and local thresholds can vary and change, so confirm them with local professionals and current official guidance before you sign.
Is buying property in Bali different from buying elsewhere in Indonesia?
The national ownership framework is the same, but local zoning, tourism use, permit practice, and physical site issues can differ sharply by region. Bali examples are useful, but they should never be treated as automatic rules for Jakarta, Lombok, Batam, or anywhere else.
Sources
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on the property-buying process and foreign ownership considerations in Indonesia, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- PwC Indonesia: overview of Indonesian taxes, including property taxes, acquisition duties, and taxes associated with property transfers, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- UU No. 5 Tahun 1960: Indonesia’s Basic Agrarian Law, used to confirm that foreign individuals cannot directly hold Hak Milik freehold title, consulted on 22 July 2026.
- PP No. 18 Tahun 2021: official land-rights regulation covering Hak Pakai, HGB, registration procedures, and the framework for foreign residential ownership, consulted on 22 July 2026.
- EN Panduan Pengajuan SLF dengan IMB/PBG Existing: official OSS and SIMBG guidance used to explain the verification of PBG building approvals and SLF fitness-for-use certificates, consulted on 22 July 2026.
- Mau Beli Tanah, Apa Saja Pajaknya? | Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: official Indonesian tax guidance used to explain BPHTB, PBB, and buyer-side property tax considerations, consulted on 22 July 2026.
- Commercial Real Estate in Indonesia: Overview: legal overview by Indonesian property specialists used to distinguish the formal role of a PPAT from separate legal due diligence, consulted on 22 July 2026.