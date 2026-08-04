Common Legal Mistakes Foreign Property Buyers Make in Indonesia

Key takeaways Foreigners cannot directly own property under a Hak Milik freehold title

Avoid nominee arrangements, as they carry serious legal and control risks

Keep early payments small and conditional until all checks are complete

Verify zoning, PBG, and SLF before committing to a purchase

Budget for taxes, legal fees, registration, and ongoing maintenance Last verified for tax and permit terminology: July 28, 2026. This article is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice. Wise for managing verified property payments Once the legal structure, recipient, and payment schedule have been independently checked, a Wise account can help you compare the cost of converting and sending money to Indonesia. Go to website

What foreigners can legally buy in Indonesia The first expensive mistake is assuming Indonesia offers foreigners the same ownership rights they may know from home. If you are researching foreign property ownership in Indonesia, start with one rule: foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the strongest freehold title, in their own name. In practice, most expat buyers see three legal routes: Hak Pakai, leasehold, and a PT PMA, a foreign-owned company, using Hak Guna Bangunan or HGB, a right to build. The route must match your real purpose, personal home, lifestyle base, or business use. Route Best for Main limit Key check Hak Pakai Personal residential use Rule-based foreign ownership route Status and property type Leasehold Lifestyle use Contract right, not freehold Term and renewal wording PT PMA with HGB Business or investment use Company cost and compliance Licensing and structure Know the difference between Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, HGB, and leasehold These terms decide what you are actually buying. This is different from many expats’ home markets, where land and building rights are usually much simpler. Title type Plain-English meaning Who usually holds it What it means for an expat buyer Hak Milik Full freehold ownership Indonesian citizens Not a direct option for a foreign individual Hak Pakai Right to use Eligible foreigners and certain entities Often the clearest residential route HGB Right to build Indonesian entities, including PT PMA Common for business structures Leasehold Contractual right to occupy or use Anyone Protection depends heavily on the contract Why nominee arrangements are one of the biggest mistakes A common question is whether a nominee can fix the Hak Milik problem. It usually means an Indonesian citizen holds title while the foreign buyer relies on private side agreements, which is exactly why the risk is so high. These nominee arrangement risks in Indonesia are not theoretical. A dispute, divorce, inheritance issue, or resale fight can leave the foreign buyer paying for an asset they do not truly control. The title holder can control the dispute.

Heir claims can complicate resale.

Side agreements may fail when challenged.

The due diligence checks that prevent expensive mistakes Most common legal mistakes foreign property buyers make happen before the transfer, not at the signing table. Good property due diligence in Indonesia means you verify the seller, title, land use, building status, and payment plan before serious money moves. One thing worth knowing is that collecting papers is not the same as proving they are valid. A seller’s file can still hide tax arrears, wrong zoning, a weak lease, or a certificate problem. Define your property purchase purpose first. Match the legal route to that purpose. Verify seller identity and authority. Check title, zoning, and permits. Budget the full cost stack. Review the draft agreement before payment dates lock in. Example: an expat offered a fast Bali deposit discount is safer waiting until the title route, parcel zoning, and transfer costs are checked, because a lower headline price can still become a bad purchase. If you’re put under pressure to sign quickly, it should be a red flag. Which documents must be checked before any deposit Before any deposit, ask for the core papers and make sure a PPAT (Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, a Land Deed Making Official), or an independent lawyer verifies them through the right office. If you are wondering how to verify a land certificate in Indonesia, do not rely on scans alone. Ask to see originals of the following documents, with help from your lawyer to verify their authenticity: Land certificate and parcel details

Seller ID and authority to sell

Recent PBB receipts

Marriage, heir, or inheritance papers

Existing lease or occupancy documents

Draft sale or deposit agreement How to verify zoning, permits, access, and boundaries A property can look fine on paper and still be a bad buy in practice. Property due diligence in Indonesia should test whether the land can legally be used the way you want, whether the building is approved, whether access is secure, and whether the parcel you saw is the one in the file. Check local zoning against intended use

Confirm PBG (Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung – Building Approval) and SLF (Sertifikat Laik Fungsi -Certificate of Fitness for Use) where relevant

Verify legal road access and easements

Match physical boundaries to survey records

The costs buyers underestimate in Indonesia Many buyers focus on the asking price and treat everything else as minor. That is risky, because Indonesian property taxes for buyers, professional fees, maintenance, and transfer costs can reshape the deal. Rules vary by city or regency and thresholds can change. Build a cost range first, then confirm current figures with official sources, an independent lawyer, and a PPAT. Taxes, PPAT fees, and ongoing property costs Buyer costs usually fall into one-time purchase costs and recurring ownership costs. BPHTB (duty on acquiring land or buildings), PBB (annual land and building tax), and PPAT or notary, legal review, utilities, and maintenance all need separate budget lines. Cost type What it covers How to verify BPHTB Buyer-side acquisition duty Check local tax guidance PPAT or notary fees Transfer and registration work Ask for a written quote Legal and due diligence Title, contract, and permit review Confirm scope with your adviser PBB Annual land and building tax Ask for recent receipts Utilities and maintenance Running and repair costs Review bills and inspect in person *Use official tax guidance and professional confirmation for current rates, because local rules and exemptions can shift. How to move purchase money to Indonesia with a clear cost comparison One hidden cost sits outside the property file itself: the payment route. Exchange-rate markups, transfer fees, and poor timing can add extra cost when you send deposits, due diligence invoices, or completion funds from abroad. Wise is one practical option to compare against major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI because it shows fees and the exchange rate up front. You can arrange your Wise transfer to Indonesia from many countries globally with just a phone or laptop, and your payment is converted with the mid-market exchange rate. Transfers are designed for international transfers, and high value payments may even qualify for automatic fee discounts.

Risks that change by location and property type Some risks are national, and some are local. Title misunderstandings, skipped due diligence, and weak contract reviews matter almost everywhere, but zoning pressure, rental licensing, and physical site issues can look very different in Bali, Jakarta, Lombok, Batam, or smaller retirement areas. This is where buyers often overgeneralize. A Bali villa, a Jakarta apartment, and a retirement home elsewhere can share the same national ownership rules, but the practical checks around permits, access, flood risk, and tourism use may not be the same. Purchase type Risks that matter most Bali villa Tourism use, zoning pressure, and road access Jakarta apartment Building management and service charges Retirement home elsewhere Utilities, access, and local permit practice Which mistakes are nationwide and which are Bali-specific Nationwide rules cover foreign ownership limits, the right title route, the signed transfer process, and proper due diligence. Those points apply far beyond Bali. Bali-specific issues usually show up when buyers assume land is buildable or rentable because nearby villas exist. That is why leasehold vs Hak Pakai in Indonesia should never be treated as a Bali-only question. Nationwide checks Bali-specific checks Foreign ownership limits and legal route Tourism zoning pressure Title verification and seller authority Plot-by-plot buildability assumptions Taxes, permits, and signed transfer steps Regency enforcement and local shortcuts Physical inspection, neighborhood, and infrastructure red flags Paperwork matters, but daily livability and resale value are shaped on the ground. Visit more than once, and if possible see the area in rain and at different times of day. Check flooding and drainage

Confirm practical road access

Notice traffic or nightlife noise

Test water and power reliability

Look for damp, cracks, or rushed construction