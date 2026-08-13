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What Does It Cost to Own Property in Indonesia Each Year?

Owning property in Indonesia means budgeting for recurring bills that continue after closing, not just the taxes and fees due on purchase day. This guide is for expats, foreign buyers, and overseas owners who want a realistic annual budget for a home, including PBB, service charges, maintenance, insurance, and rental-related costs. It also separates yearly expenses from one-time buying fees and explains practical payment considerations when bills are due in IDR. This is general information only and does not replace legal, tax, or investment advice.

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Updated 13-8-2026

Key takeaways

  • BPHTB and some developer taxes are acquisition costs, not annual holding costs.
  • PBB is the main recurring land and building tax to include in a yearly property budget.
  • Maintenance and service charges can exceed the visible tax bill, especially for villas or managed developments.
  • Apartments and villas have different cost patterns even when their purchase prices are similar.
  • Leasehold, Hak Pakai, and PT PMA structures can create different recurring admin and compliance costs.
  • Rental use adds management, tax, turnover, repair, and compliance costs that should be tested before relying on income.

How much does owning property in Indonesia usually cost each year?

The amount you need to budget annually depends on the city, property type, ownership structure, and whether you live in the home or rent it out. Some costs arrive once a year, some monthly, and some should sit in a reserve fund because they are predictable even when they do not appear on a fixed schedule.

Paying recurring property bills in IDR from abroad

If you own Indonesian property while living abroad, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion for recurring IDR bills such as service charges, insurance, or contractor payments. Check how each tax office, building manager, or supplier accepts payment before sending funds.

Cost typeUsually annual or occasionalWhat affects the priceHow to verify
PBB, Indonesia’s land and building taxAnnualLocal assessed value, called NJOP, plus local rulesAsk for the latest SPPT or local tax notice
Maintenance and repairsAnnual reserve, with irregular spikesAge, climate, build quality, pool, garden, roof, and air conditioningReview 12 months of invoices and ask what the seller deferred
Management or service chargesUsually monthly, budgeted yearlyApartment facilities, estate rules, staffing, security, and sinking-fund policyRequest a full charge schedule and last year’s statements
InsuranceAnnualProperty type, flood or fire exposure, and whether the home is rented outGet quotes before you commit
Rental-related extrasOnly if rented outManagement fees, tax treatment, utilities, cleaning, vacancy, and licensingCheck the management agreement and tax treatment for your setup

Details are based on publicly available sources and were checked on 6 August 2026. Property costs vary by location, ownership structure, building, and use.

Annual costs vs irregular costs

A useful starting point is to split your ownership budget into three buckets:

1

True annual costs: PBB, insurance, and any fixed annual permits or reporting costs.

2

Monthly operating costs: service charges, estate fees, cleaning, security, and utilities when the owner pays them.

3

Irregular but predictable costs: air conditioning replacement, repainting, leaks, appliances, and furniture refresh.

In practice, put fixed bills in your yearly budget and hold a separate reserve for wear and tear. Indonesia can look inexpensive if you count only tax, while overlooking climate-related upkeep and building fees.

Property tax and official charges owners need to budget for

Indonesia’s tax language can take some getting used to. The main ongoing tax cost to know about is land and buildings tax, or Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan (PBB).

How PBB works

PBB is the annual land and building tax. It is based on the government’s assessed value, called NJOP or Nilai Jual Objek Pajak. At the time of the source research on 6 August 2026, local governments could set the rate up to the legal cap stated in the source material.

The source article summarizes the calculation as: annual PBB bill = local rate × taxable NJOP. NJOP can change over time, so do not estimate the annual bill from the asking price alone.

For budgeting, ask for recent SPPT or PBB notices, check the named taxpayer against the ownership paperwork, and confirm how the local tax payment system works.

Charges that vary by region or building

Beyond PBB, owners may face apartment service charges, sinking funds, estate fees, and local building-related charges that vary by city and development. Ask for a full 12-month charge history rather than assuming the official tax bill represents the main annual expense.

Maintenance, insurance, and service costs

In practice, maintenance can matter more than tax. Heat, rain, humidity, salt air, pests, and heavy air-conditioning use can affect paint, roofs, pumps, and electronics, especially near the coast.

Villa vs apartment ownership costs

Cost categoryApartmentVilla or houseWhat changes the price
Building or estate feesOften higher and more regularSometimes lower or absent unless in a managed estateLift maintenance, shared facilities, staffing, and security
Repairs inside the unitUsually narrower in scopeUsually broader in scopeAge, build quality, occupancy, and contractor access
Outdoor upkeepLimitedOften significantGarden size, pool, drainage, sea air, and weather exposure
Insurance and staffingOften simplerOften more customizedFlood risk, rental use, housekeeping, guards, and gardeners

The table compares typical cost patterns rather than fixed prices. Actual maintenance, staffing, service-charge, and insurance costs depend on the property and location.

Apartments can look expensive because the service charge is visible every month. Villas can look cheaper at first, but more upkeep sits directly with the owner, so a roof leak or pool-pump failure can create a large irregular bill.

A simple Jakarta apartment budget might include the annual PBB notice, monthly building charges multiplied across the year, insurance, and a repair reserve. A Bali villa budget may include the annual PBB notice, pool and garden contracts, pest control, insurance, and a larger repair reserve.

How ownership structure changes your yearly bill

Leasehold, often called Hak Sewa, is a contractual right to use property for a fixed term. Hak Pakai is a right-to-use structure, while a PT PMA is a foreign investment company. The structure used by a foreign buyer can affect recurring costs and administration, so get professional advice before buying.

Leasehold, Hak Pakai, and PT PMA

StructureWho it may suitLikely recurring costsAdmin burdenWhat to verify
Leasehold or Hak SewaBuyers who want use rights for a fixed periodRent or renewal obligations, contract administration, maintenance, and possible estate feesMediumRenewal terms, who pays tax and upkeep, and what happens at expiry
Hak PakaiForeigners who qualify for a permitted residential routePBB, insurance, normal upkeep, and possible local reportingMediumEligibility, property minimums, and local registration steps
PT PMABuyers using a foreign investment company structurePBB, upkeep, accounting, company administration, tax filings, and professional feesHigherCompany compliance, land-right status, reporting, and rental permissions

Details are based on publicly available sources checked on 6 August 2026. Confirm the planned structure and associated costs with a licensed Indonesian notary or PPAT, a tax adviser, and the relevant local office.

If you rent out the property, what extra costs apply?

Turning a home into a rental can change the cost base quickly. Long-term lets and short-term holiday rentals can create different management, service, tax, and compliance costs.

Rental tax, management, and compliance costs

Extra costWhat it means in practiceHow to verify
Rental income taxTax treatment can change with residency, structure, and property useConfirm with your tax adviser and local rules before advertising
Management feeOften charged as a percentage or fixed feeAsk how the fee is calculated and what it includes
Cleaning, utilities, and turnoverShort-term rentals usually need more frequent service and suppliesReview the full owner statement, not only the headline fee
Repairs and furnishing refreshRental wear can be faster than owner useAsk how repair approvals work and whether markups apply
Licensing and compliance adminSome local rules or tourism-use requirements may applyAsk who handles filings, permits, and inspections

Ask any management company how fees are calculated, what is excluded, what repair markup applies, and who handles tax reporting. Do not rely on a headline net-yield estimate until you have seen how vacancy, utilities, tax, maintenance, and management charges affect the owner statement.

Paying Indonesian property costs from abroad

Overseas owners should include the cost of moving money in their annual budget. Exchange-rate spreads, wire fees, and delays can add friction when paying PBB, service charges, insurance, contractors, or a property manager in IDR.

A bank transfer through BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI may suit some recipients, while specialist international transfer services may offer a different combination of exchange rate, fee, and delivery timing. Compare the full cost and keep payment records for recurring invoices.

Common budgeting mistakes to avoid

  • Mixing up one-time and annual costs: BPHTB and developer VAT may be significant, but they do not belong in the recurring yearly budget.
  • Underestimating tropical upkeep: roofs, paint, drainage, pumps, and air conditioning can require more attention in humid or coastal areas.
  • Skipping a reserve fund: irregular repairs still arrive even after a quiet year.
  • Ignoring currency costs: repeated exchange-rate losses and transfer fees can add up across the year.
  • Not checking how fees are split: contracts can allocate tax, administration, or maintenance differently from what a buyer expects.

Conclusion

The annual cost of owning property in Indonesia is usually a mix of tax, service charges, maintenance, insurance, administration, and a reserve for irregular repairs. PBB is an important recurring tax, but it may be smaller than the costs created by building management, tropical upkeep, or rental use. Apartments and villas also create different cost patterns, and the ownership structure can add its own administration. Build a yearly budget from actual notices, statements, contracts, and repair history rather than from the purchase price alone.

FAQ

Cost of owning property in Indonesia

What is the annual property tax in Indonesia?

The annual land and building tax is PBB. It is based on assessed value rather than only the asking price, so check the current figure for the specific property through the local tax office or the latest SPPT notice.

Is owning a villa in Bali more expensive than owning an apartment in Jakarta?

It can be, but the mix of costs is different. Villas can bring more outdoor upkeep, climate-related repairs, and direct maintenance, while apartments may have steadier building and service charges.

Do foreigners pay different property taxes in Indonesia?

The recurring property tax itself is not generally presented in the source article as a separate annual tax based only on nationality. The larger differences for foreign owners can come from ownership structure, rental-income treatment, and administration.

Can I pay Indonesian property costs from overseas?

Yes, but confirm how each tax office, building manager, insurer, or contractor accepts payment. Compare bank and international transfer options based on the full cost, timing, and record-keeping requirements.

Sources

  • Bank Indonesia: Residential Property Price Survey Q3/2025, market context, checked on 22 July 2026.
  • BPK Legal Database: UU No. 1 Tahun 2022, local tax framework relevant to PBB-P2 and BPHTB, checked on 22 July 2026.
  • BPK Legal Database: PP No. 34 Tahun 2016, transfer-tax context, checked on 22 July 2026.
  • BPK Legal Database: PP No. 18 Tahun 2021, land-rights framework relevant to ownership structures, checked on 22 July 2026.
  • Bapenda Jakarta: NJOP and local PBB-P2 valuation practice, checked on 22 July 2026.
Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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