Family visas in Luxembourg One of the main reasons why people immigrate to Luxembourg (Luxembourgish: Lëtzebuerg, French: Luxembourg, German: Luxemburg) is to reunite with their families. Family visas (Luxembourgish: famill visas, French: regroupement familial, German: antragen auf familienzusammenführung) accounted for more than a third of all residence permits during 2016–2019. As with all visas in Luxembourg, family visas are the responsibility of the Immigration Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs (MFA, Luxembourgish: Aussen- an Europaministère, French: Ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes – MAEE, German: Ministerium für auswärtige und europäische Angelegenheiten – MEAE). Although getting a family visa in Luxembourg is relatively easy, not all family members can apply. It all depends on the following: The nature of your relationship The nationality of the applicant Your residency status in Luxembourg The duration of their intended stay

Short-stay visits to relatives Your family members don't need a family visa if you only plan a short-term reunion (less than 90 days). Instead, they can either apply for a type C visa or travel to Luxembourg (visa-free), depending on their nationality. EU/EFTA citizens and third-country nationals must all declare their arrival at the municipality (in French) of their new temporary residence. If they are staying in a hotel or other accommodation, they will need to fill out a form on arrival. The fee for a short-stay visa C is usually €80 but can cost less for particular groups (e.g., minor children).

Joining relatives on a temporary visa Some third-country nationals in Luxembourg qualify for temporary visas that only last for a certain period. For example, expats who work as academic researchers or seasonal workers. In that case, your family members can apply for the family reunification visa outlined above. The only difference is that the validity of their visa depends on yours. For example, if your temporary permit is valid for two years, so is theirs.

Family visa appeals and complaints Appeals and complaints about family visas can be directed to the embassy where you originally submitted your application. You must do so within 15 days of receiving the rejection. When your relatives are already in Luxembourg, you can file an informal appeal or complaint with the MFA. If that agency still denies you the visa or fails to respond within one month, you can take it to the Mediator of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Luxembourgish: ombudsmann, French: ombudsman, German: ombudsman). If all else fails, you can go to the Administrative Court (Luxembourgish: Verwaltungsgeriicht, French: Cour administrative, German: Verwaltungsgerichtshof).