Moving to Portugal from Canada: 2026 guide for expats

Key takeaways Canadians can visit Portugal for up to 90 days in a 180 day period without a visa, but a longer move usually needs a Portuguese national visa.

The cost of a move from Portugal to Canada depends heavily on region, because Lisbon, Porto, and much of the Algarve are usually more expensive than Braga, Coimbra, Setúbal, or inland towns.

Paperwork takes time, so start your visa application, housing search, and other admin steps as early as possible.

Renting in Portugal as a Canadian is possible from abroad, but you should verify the property, contract terms and payment details before sending money.

Planning your CAD to EUR transfers early can help with deposits, proof of funds, and everyday spending during your first few weeks. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Why Canadians are moving to Portugal For many Canadians, Portugal offers warmer weather, a slower daily rhythm, easier access to Europe, and a different cost of living than Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal. Relocating workers may like the lifestyle shift, retirees may want better weather, and families may want a calmer pace with more travel options nearby. What often improves What may be harder Climate and winter sun Bureaucracy and waiting times Access to Europe for trips Housing pressure in busier areas Slower pace and outdoor life Language barriers outside expat hubs In practice, a young working family might prioritize Lisbon, Porto, or Braga, while a retired couple may prefer the Algarve or a smaller inland town. Families often place greater weight on school choice, healthcare access, and housing size, while retirees may focus more on climate, healthcare, and day-to-day living costs. Relocation Moving to Portugal: the essential checklist Read more

Plan your budget and money setup before you go Before you leave Canada, budget for the following: Visa and document costs

Flights, temporary housing

Rental deposits

Early health cover if needed

Basic setup costs like phone service and transport The first months in Portugal can feel expensive even if your later monthly budget looks fine. You can use this checklist for moving to Portugal if you’re not sure where to start. Example scenario: a remote worker couple may face admin costs, airfare, short term housing, a rental deposit, and EUR living costs before local setup feels stable. A family may also need earlier school planning, a larger home, and more temporary housing flexibility. How to move money from Canada to Portugal The practical problem is simple: your savings, current funds, and any Canada-based income are in CAD while rent, deposits, and groceries in your new home need paying EUR. Before transferring large amounts across borders, compare the following: Total transfer fee

Exchange rate used

Expected transfer time

Receiving details for your Portuguese account or any Portuguese payee. How to verify: confirm the payment instructions with the provider and double check bank details with the final recipient. How Wise account help during the move If you want an easy way of managing your Canadian money and early Portugal expenses, opening a Wise account can help you hold CAD and EUR, convert money, and transfer funds for relocation costs. The Wise debit card can also help with day-to-day spending while you are still setting up local arrangements. Go to Wise

Choose where to live and rent safely from abroad Where you live shapes your living costs and your lifestyle. Research the best places to live as well as accommodation costs in Portugal before deciding on a location. It’s also a good idea to check factors such as: Commute times

Neighborhood safety

Schools (if relocating with kids)

Local services, including healthcare One of the biggest mistakes you can make is choosing where to live without doing adequate research, especially when moving to a new country. Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve, or inland Portugal? Lisbon suits those who want a good job market, more English-speaking services, and strong transport connections. However, it’s also more expensive and good housing can be harder to find. Porto offers city infrastructure in a slightly smaller setting. The Algarve can suit retirees and flexible remote workers, while Braga, Coimbra, Setúbal, and inland Portugal may suit Canadians who want lower costs and a calmer pace of life. How to avoid rental surprises and scams Use this checklist before sending money for accommodation: Verify the person listing the home is the owner or authorized agent.

Ask for a live video tour and the exact address.

Ask for a copy of the lease or tenancy agreement, and check the lease length, deposit, notice period, and utility rules carefully.

Only send deposit or advance rent funds after verifying the recipient’s contact and bank details. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip If looking at accommodation in smaller towns, try to locate a trusted local contact who can view the property on your behalf to make sure that everything is above board.

Handle your first admin tasks after arrival Here are a few steps to help you settle into life in Portugal: 1 Follow any post arrival visa or residence instructions, and keep copies of every email or appointment notice. 2 Apply for your NIF in Portugal, which is your Portuguese tax number and is needed for many contracts. 3 If you are eligible for public healthcare, register for your SNS number, the user number for the national health system. 4 Set up your phone, internet, and utilities once your address documents are ready. 5 Choose how you will handle daily payments, whether through a local bank or the Wise card and account while you settle. For more information, you can read this guide on 10 things to do during your first week in Portugal. You can also check official government information on requesting your NIF and NISS (social security identification number), both of which you’ll need for everyday administrative tasks. Your first-month checklist in Portugal Book any pending AIMA or consular follow-up as early as possible.

Keep your passport, lease, NIF paperwork, and proof of address together.

Ask what your landlord includes in rent before making any utility or telecommunications arrangements.

Register for public healthcare quickly if your status allows it. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Keep both digital and printed copies of your key documents (passport, NIF, proof of address, residence permit) and always check which format any organization asking for them requires. If you need to send originals, do so securely and check the procedure for getting them returned safely.

Prepare for healthcare, language, and daily life Canadians often take out private health insurance for the move and for any coverage gap before they are registered in Portugal. Once you are legally resident and eligible, the public healthcare system is the SNS, Portugal’s national health service. You can access many public services and find useful information through SNS24. Language also matters more than many new arrivals expect. English can be enough in central Lisbon, Porto, and some expat-heavy parts of the Algarve, but daily life gets easier when you learn basic Portuguese for appointments and housing. What changes if you’re moving with children? Families usually need to decide on schools and housing earlier than solo movers or couples. If you want public school, neighborhood rules and language support matter; private and international options may make language transition easier, but they generally cost significantly more than public schools. Along with schooling, healthcare registration and commute times also become higher priorities when you’re moving with children. Children’s Education International schools in Portugal Read more

Common mistakes Canadians make when moving to Portugal Assuming the 90-day rule gives residency rights in Portugal.

Underestimating rental deposits, temporary accommodation, and initial setup costs.

Choosing a location without properly researching living costs and lifestyle options.

Assuming everyone in Portugal speaks English. Many do, especially in larger cities and tourist areas, but English proficiency is less common elsewhere.

Not checking transfer details, exchange rates, or recipient bank details before sending money.