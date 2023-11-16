Portuguese Grades to US GPA Calculator
Portugal's 0–20 grading scale can be confusing for US institutions — our converter does the hard work for you. Get an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent for any application or career move.
- Students & Parents: Translate Portuguese secondary or university grades for US college and graduate school applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your Portuguese qualifications clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume or credential evaluation.
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Portuguese Secondary School to GPA Calculator
Convert your Portuguese secondary school grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for students applying to US colleges, parents understanding how Portuguese results compare to American standards, and credential evaluations. Enter your subjects below.
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Portuguese University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Portuguese university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent for your Portuguese degree, or a job seeker putting your academic credentials on a US-format application, enter your courses below.