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Grade Conversion to GPA

Translating international academic records can be complex. Whether you are applying to a US university, supporting a child’s application, or presenting credentials to a US employer, use our calculator to establish a reliable benchmark. Select your country below to convert your grades to the standard US 4.0 GPA scale.

UK Grades

UK → US GPA

Convert UK grades (GCSE, A-Level, or degree) to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for university applications, job seekers, and expats navigating the US system.

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Canadian Grades

Canadian → US GPA

Convert Canadian grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Covers Secondary, College/CEGEP, and University. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers.

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German Grades

German → US GPA

Convert German grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Covers university (1.0–5.0) and Abitur (0–15). For students, parents, expats, and job seekers.

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South African Grades

South African → US GPA

Convert South African NSC or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating the US system.

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Italian Grades

Italian → US GPA

Convert Italian Maturità or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.

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Spanish Grades

Spanish → US GPA

Convert Spanish Bachillerato or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.

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Portuguese Grades

Portuguese → US GPA

Convert Portuguese secondary or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.

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