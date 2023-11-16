Grade Conversion to GPA
Translating international academic records can be complex. Whether you are applying to a US university, supporting a child’s application, or presenting credentials to a US employer, use our calculator to establish a reliable benchmark. Select your country below to convert your grades to the standard US 4.0 GPA scale.
UK Grades
UK → US GPA
Convert UK grades (GCSE, A-Level, or degree) to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for university applications, job seekers, and expats navigating the US system.
Canadian Grades
Canadian → US GPA
Convert Canadian grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Covers Secondary, College/CEGEP, and University. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers.
German Grades
German → US GPA
Convert German grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Covers university (1.0–5.0) and Abitur (0–15). For students, parents, expats, and job seekers.
South African Grades
South African → US GPA
Convert South African NSC or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating the US system.
Italian Grades
Italian → US GPA
Convert Italian Maturità or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.
Spanish Grades
Spanish → US GPA
Convert Spanish Bachillerato or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.
Portuguese Grades
Portuguese → US GPA
Convert Portuguese secondary or university grades to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. For students, parents, expats, and job seekers navigating US applications.