How to choose family health insurance in Spain

For some families, Spain’s public system is enough once registration is complete. Others need private cover for a visa, faster access, or English-speaking care.
This guide helps you match coverage to your residency route, your children’s needs, your travel plans, and your budget. Rules can vary by nationality, autonomous community, and insurer, so make sure to confirm current requirements before you buy.
Key takeaways
Start with eligibility, then compare plans only if your family still needs extra cover.
|Family situation
|Best route
|Why
|What to verify
|You already qualify for the SNS through work, self-employment, or dependent status
|SNS first, then decide on top-up private cover
|Public care may already cover routine family needs
|INSS recognition, TSI, and local registration steps
|You are moving now but public registration is still pending
|Temporary private cover
|It can bridge the gap until public access is active
|Start date, waiting periods, and local network
|You need insurance for a Spanish visa
|Visa-compliant private or international cover
|Visa rules often require specific policy terms
|Certificate wording, no-cost-sharing rules, and family names
|You expect cross-border moves or want broader portability
|International family cover
|It can suit families who split time between countries
|Area of cover, exclusions, telehealth, and claims rules
Start with your public healthcare route in Spain
Start with eligibility. Public access can solve the problem for some families and turn private cover into a bridge or top-up.
Cigna Global
Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.
Who qualifies for the SNS, S1, or convenio especial?
Before you compare premiums, check whether your family can already use Spain’s Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS), the National Health System. For many expat families, access starts through work, self-employment, dependent status, or an S1 form.
You will usually deal with the Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social (INSS), local address registration called empadronamiento or the padrón, and a tarjeta sanitaria individual (TSI), your health card. Your local public health center (centro de salud) then handles day-to-day care.
Qualification criteria for this route usually include:
- A Spanish employer registers a parent for social security.
- A parent is self-employed and registered for social security in Spain.
- A spouse, partner, or child is recognized as a dependent.
- Some pensioners and frontier workers can use an S1 certificate.
- If no other route applies, the convenio especial, a paid public scheme, may be possible after meeting residence conditions.
- EHIC and GHIC support temporary care, not long-term family settlement.
Expatica Content Editor
Connor Glaze
Insider Tip
Many newly arrived families assume the EHIC or GHIC is enough after they move, but Spain usually expects a residency-based route for routine long-term care.
When does your family still need private or international cover?
Public eligibility does not always conclude the search. Families still buy extra cover for visa rules, arrival gaps, shorter wait times, private maternity care, or easier access to English-speaking support.
Some households use the SNS for almost everything. Others add private cover on top. Some need full private or international cover first because public access is not active yet. See our guide Do expats get free healthcare in Spain? for more details.
You likely need private or international cover if:
- You need visa-compliant insurance before arrival
- Your public registration is still in progress
- You want faster private appointments or a broader choice of doctors
- You want support which the public system may limit, or you expect frequent cross-border travel
Decide what your family needs from a policy
Once you know your public route, shift to day-to-day use. A family settled in Madrid full-time may need something very different from a household splitting time between Spain and another country.
Which benefits matter most for children and parents?
Focus on what your family will probably use in year one, e.g. pediatric visits, prescriptions, maternity rules, and specialist care.
Covered does not always mean available right away. Waiting periods, exclusions, and add-ons can change the value of a plan, especially if you are planning a pregnancy or managing ongoing medication.
Compare these first:
- Pediatric, routine, and specialist care: Check how easy it is to book visits and whether referrals slow things down.
- Maternity and newborn care: Check waiting periods, prenatal cover, delivery rules, and how a baby is added to the policy.
- Mental health support: Check whether therapy, psychiatry, or child support are included or limited.
- Dental, prescriptions, and emergency treatment: Check annual limits, copays, and reimbursement rules.
Useful background reads include Children’s healthcare in Spain, Pregnancy and giving birth in Spain, and Accessing mental health services in Spain.
How much do language support, travel cover, and location matter?
Monthly price matters, but so does using the plan without friction. A cheaper policy is less helpful if the nearest in-network hospital is far away, the claims process is hard to manage in Spanish, or the cover becomes invalid when your family travels.
Networks can look very different in Madrid, Barcelona, the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and smaller inland towns. Quirónsalud, Vithas, and HM Hospitales are useful local reference points, but you still need to test the exact network in your area.
- Check the nearest in-network hospitals, labs, and pediatricians.
- Ask whether phone support and documents are available in English.
- Check whether cover applies only in Spain or also during travel.
- If you live outside a large city, test the provider search before you buy.
Compare Spain-only private plans with international cover
This is the main plan-type decision. Most families do not need the broadest policy on the market, they need the one that fits how they will use care.
When is a local private plan enough?
A Spain-only private plan may work well if your family lives mainly in Spain, uses local hospitals, and wants quicker private access. It can also suit families who already have SNS access and simply want faster appointments or a wider private network.
Best fit if…
- You live full-time in Spain
- You mainly want private appointments, diagnostics, and local hospitals
- You do not need broad cross-border portability
Not ideal if…
- You expect another relocation after Spain
- You want the same plan to work across several countries
- You need international extras such as evacuation or broader travel-related support
Before choosing this route, focus on daily-use points, copays, maternity terms, child coverage, network breadth, and direct specialist access.
When might Cigna health insurance fit better?
If your family may leave Spain again in a year or two, or you regularly split time between countries, a portable international plan can be easier to keep than cancelling a local policy and starting over elsewhere. Cigna is one option in that category.
Cigna promotes multilingual support, telehealth, and modular benefits that can add dental, vision, outpatient, or evacuation cover, depending on the plan. The practical question is whether those features, plus the Spanish network and maternity terms, work for your family.
Cigna may be worth a closer look if:
- You expect another relocation after Spain
- You want one policy that can stay with the family across countries
- You want the option to add benefits such as dental, vision, or evacuation
If international cover seems realistic for your household, compare the details in Expatica’s Cigna Healthcare insurance: is it right for you? review before you decide.
Check the small print before you buy
This is where a good-looking plan can fall apart. Families usually feel the cost of the wrong terms long after the sales page stops mattering.
How do copays, waiting periods, exclusions, and direct billing affect the real cost?
Copays are the amount you pay when you use care. Deductibles are the amount you pay before the insurer starts covering costs. Annual limits cap what the insurer will pay. Direct billing means the insurer pays the provider directly in covered cases, rather than making you pay first and claim later.
A low premium can still be expensive if every pediatric visit carries a copay, if therapy is capped, or if maternity is excluded for the first several months. If your move depends on paperwork, also read Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas.
Check all of the following before you pay:
- The full policy wording
- The benefit schedule for maternity, mental health, dental, and children
- The provider search tool for your town or region
- The claims process, reimbursement timing, and direct billing rules
- Pre-existing condition exclusions, waiting periods, and renewal terms
As checked in October 2026, the official convenio especial fee is €60 a month for people under 65 and €157 for people aged 65 or over. It can help residents without another public route, but it is not interchangeable with private or international insurance.
Compare quotes and choose with confidence
Use this five-step process so you can decide without getting stuck in research mode:
Confirm your route first. Check work, dependent status, an S1, or later convenio especial.
List non-negotiables. Think pediatric access, maternity timing, prescriptions, mental health, English support, and local hospitals.
Separate local and international plans. Local cover may be enough if you mainly live in Spain.
Compare the small print. Put waiting periods, exclusions, direct billing, copays, and claims rules side by side.
Test access near home. Search hospitals, pediatricians, and specialists near where you will live.
For example, a salaried parent moving with a spouse and two children may use SNS access first, then add a simple top-up private plan only if faster appointments matter. If no public route is active yet, start with temporary cover.
If you’re comparing providers now, Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Spain in 2026 and health insurance quotes page can help you shortlist options.
Common mistakes expat families make in Spain
- Relying on EHIC or GHIC after moving: These are for temporary medically necessary care. Check your long-term route early.
- Assuming public cover starts immediately: Registration takes time. Keep proof and bridge the gap if needed.
- Choosing by premium alone: Lower prices can hide copays, exclusions, or weak local access.
- Missing maternity waiting periods: A plan may list maternity but still not help in time.
- Not checking the provider network near home: A strong Madrid network says little about islands or smaller towns.
Confirm legal access first, then price only the options that still make sense for your family’s daily life.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about choosing family health insurance in Spain
Do expat children get free healthcare in Spain?
Children can often access public care through a parent or guardian, but the route depends on the family’s entitlement and registration status. Some children may still need private cover during an arrival period, so check local rules before you rely on public access.
Can you have public and private health insurance at the same time in Spain?
Yes. Many residents use private insurance alongside the SNS for faster access, more provider choice, or extra services such as dental. Private cover usually supplements public entitlement rather than replacing it automatically.
Is EHIC, GHIC, or an S1 enough for a family moving to Spain?
EHIC and GHIC are generally for temporary medically necessary care, not full long-term settlement. An S1 can support healthcare rights in some longer-term cases, such as certain pensioner or cross-border situations, but it is not a universal route for every family.
What should families check before choosing Cigna in Spain?
Check the area of coverage, family add-ons, maternity rules, exclusions, direct billing, telehealth, and claims process. The key question is whether an international plan fits your family’s life in Spain better than the alternatives.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- National Health System, Ministry of Health
- Special agreement on healthcare provision, Ministry of Health
- Healthcare Entitlement and Requirements, Ministry of Social Security
- Management and Applications, Ministry of Social Security
- Standard forms for social security rights, European Union
- The healthcare system in Spain, Expatica
- Cigna Healthcare insurance: is it right for you?, Expatica
- Best expat health insurance in Spain 2026, Expatica
- Guide to getting health insurance in Spain in 2026, Expatica
- Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas, Expatica
- Accessing mental health services in Spain, Expatica
- Pregnancy and giving birth in Spain, Expatica
- Children’s healthcare in Spain, Expatica
- Do expats get free healthcare in Spain?, Expatica