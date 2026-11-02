How to choose family health insurance in Spain

For some families, Spain’s public system is enough once registration is complete. Others need private cover for a visa, faster access, or English-speaking care. This guide helps you match coverage to your residency route, your children’s needs, your travel plans, and your budget. Rules can vary by nationality, autonomous community, and insurer, so make sure to confirm current requirements before you buy.

Start with your public healthcare route in Spain Start with eligibility. Public access can solve the problem for some families and turn private cover into a bridge or top-up. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Who qualifies for the SNS, S1, or convenio especial? Before you compare premiums, check whether your family can already use Spain’s Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS), the National Health System. For many expat families, access starts through work, self-employment, dependent status, or an S1 form. You will usually deal with the Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social (INSS), local address registration called empadronamiento or the padrón, and a tarjeta sanitaria individual (TSI), your health card. Your local public health center (centro de salud) then handles day-to-day care. Qualification criteria for this route usually include: A Spanish employer registers a parent for social security.

A parent is self-employed and registered for social security in Spain.

A spouse, partner, or child is recognized as a dependent.

Some pensioners and frontier workers can use an S1 certificate.

If no other route applies, the convenio especial, a paid public scheme, may be possible after meeting residence conditions.

EHIC and GHIC support temporary care, not long-term family settlement. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Many newly arrived families assume the EHIC or GHIC is enough after they move, but Spain usually expects a residency-based route for routine long-term care. When does your family still need private or international cover? Public eligibility does not always conclude the search. Families still buy extra cover for visa rules, arrival gaps, shorter wait times, private maternity care, or easier access to English-speaking support. Some households use the SNS for almost everything. Others add private cover on top. Some need full private or international cover first because public access is not active yet. See our guide Do expats get free healthcare in Spain? for more details. You likely need private or international cover if: You need visa-compliant insurance before arrival

Your public registration is still in progress

You want faster private appointments or a broader choice of doctors

You want support which the public system may limit, or you expect frequent cross-border travel Healthcare Basics Do expats get free healthcare in Spain? Read more

Decide what your family needs from a policy Once you know your public route, shift to day-to-day use. A family settled in Madrid full-time may need something very different from a household splitting time between Spain and another country. Which benefits matter most for children and parents? Focus on what your family will probably use in year one, e.g. pediatric visits, prescriptions, maternity rules, and specialist care. Covered does not always mean available right away. Waiting periods, exclusions, and add-ons can change the value of a plan, especially if you are planning a pregnancy or managing ongoing medication. Compare these first: Pediatric, routine, and specialist care: Check how easy it is to book visits and whether referrals slow things down.

Check how easy it is to book visits and whether referrals slow things down. Maternity and newborn care: Check waiting periods, prenatal cover, delivery rules, and how a baby is added to the policy.

Check waiting periods, prenatal cover, delivery rules, and how a baby is added to the policy. Mental health support: Check whether therapy, psychiatry, or child support are included or limited.

Check whether therapy, psychiatry, or child support are included or limited. Dental, prescriptions, and emergency treatment: Check annual limits, copays, and reimbursement rules. Useful background reads include Children’s healthcare in Spain, Pregnancy and giving birth in Spain, and Accessing mental health services in Spain. Healthcare Services Children’s healthcare in Spain Read more How much do language support, travel cover, and location matter? Monthly price matters, but so does using the plan without friction. A cheaper policy is less helpful if the nearest in-network hospital is far away, the claims process is hard to manage in Spanish, or the cover becomes invalid when your family travels. Networks can look very different in Madrid, Barcelona, the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and smaller inland towns. Quirónsalud, Vithas, and HM Hospitales are useful local reference points, but you still need to test the exact network in your area. Check the nearest in-network hospitals, labs, and pediatricians.

Ask whether phone support and documents are available in English.

Check whether cover applies only in Spain or also during travel.

If you live outside a large city, test the provider search before you buy.

Compare Spain-only private plans with international cover This is the main plan-type decision. Most families do not need the broadest policy on the market, they need the one that fits how they will use care. When is a local private plan enough? A Spain-only private plan may work well if your family lives mainly in Spain, uses local hospitals, and wants quicker private access. It can also suit families who already have SNS access and simply want faster appointments or a wider private network. Best fit if… You live full-time in Spain

You mainly want private appointments, diagnostics, and local hospitals

You do not need broad cross-border portability Not ideal if… You expect another relocation after Spain

You want the same plan to work across several countries

You need international extras such as evacuation or broader travel-related support Before choosing this route, focus on daily-use points, copays, maternity terms, child coverage, network breadth, and direct specialist access. When might Cigna health insurance fit better? If your family may leave Spain again in a year or two, or you regularly split time between countries, a portable international plan can be easier to keep than cancelling a local policy and starting over elsewhere. Cigna is one option in that category. Cigna promotes multilingual support, telehealth, and modular benefits that can add dental, vision, outpatient, or evacuation cover, depending on the plan. The practical question is whether those features, plus the Spanish network and maternity terms, work for your family. Cigna may be worth a closer look if: You expect another relocation after Spain

You want one policy that can stay with the family across countries

You want the option to add benefits such as dental, vision, or evacuation If international cover seems realistic for your household, compare the details in Expatica’s Cigna Healthcare insurance: is it right for you? review before you decide. Healthcare Basics Cigna Healthcare insurance: is it right for you? Read more

Check the small print before you buy This is where a good-looking plan can fall apart. Families usually feel the cost of the wrong terms long after the sales page stops mattering. How do copays, waiting periods, exclusions, and direct billing affect the real cost? Copays are the amount you pay when you use care. Deductibles are the amount you pay before the insurer starts covering costs. Annual limits cap what the insurer will pay. Direct billing means the insurer pays the provider directly in covered cases, rather than making you pay first and claim later. A low premium can still be expensive if every pediatric visit carries a copay, if therapy is capped, or if maternity is excluded for the first several months. If your move depends on paperwork, also read Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas. Check all of the following before you pay: The full policy wording

The benefit schedule for maternity, mental health, dental, and children

The provider search tool for your town or region

The claims process, reimbursement timing, and direct billing rules

Pre-existing condition exclusions, waiting periods, and renewal terms As checked in October 2026, the official convenio especial fee is €60 a month for people under 65 and €157 for people aged 65 or over. It can help residents without another public route, but it is not interchangeable with private or international insurance.

Compare quotes and choose with confidence Use this five-step process so you can decide without getting stuck in research mode: 1 Confirm your route first. Check work, dependent status, an S1, or later convenio especial. 2 List non-negotiables. Think pediatric access, maternity timing, prescriptions, mental health, English support, and local hospitals. 3 Separate local and international plans. Local cover may be enough if you mainly live in Spain. 4 Compare the small print. Put waiting periods, exclusions, direct billing, copays, and claims rules side by side. 5 Test access near home. Search hospitals, pediatricians, and specialists near where you will live. For example, a salaried parent moving with a spouse and two children may use SNS access first, then add a simple top-up private plan only if faster appointments matter. If no public route is active yet, start with temporary cover. If you’re comparing providers now, Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Spain in 2026 and health insurance quotes page can help you shortlist options.