Health insurance for Spanish residency in 2026

Key takeaways Many non-EU applicants for long stay residency, including non-lucrative visa applicants and many digital nomads applying from abroad, usually need private health insurance.

Public pathways can change the answer. You may not need private cover if you already qualify through work, Seguridad Social, an S1 form, or later through Convenio Especial.

Travel insurance and residency insurance are not the same product. One common mistake is buying short stay cover for a long stay application.

Before you buy, check territorial coverage, copays, waiting periods, start date, and the wording on the insurance certificate, not just the sales page.

If you want expat-friendly private options to compare, Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare for Spain may be worth shortlisting, especially if English-language support or broader cross-border coverage matters to you.

Details can vary by residency route, applicant nationality, consulate, underwriting, and sometimes by autonomous community.

Who needs health insurance for Spanish residency? Most readers searching for health insurance for Spanish residency fall into a few groups: non-lucrative visa applicants, digital nomads, retirees, students, dependent family members, and non-working EU or EEA residents. If you are still sorting out which Spanish route applies, Expatica’s guide to Spanish visas: how to immigrate to Spain in 2026 is a useful starting point. In practice, private insurance is most commonly expected when you do not already have a clear public-healthcare pathway in Spain. Authorities and consulates often care about the type of policy and the certificate wording, not just the fact that you have insurance, making it crucial to do your research properly before you buy. The official Spanish Consulate in Los Angeles says non-working residence applicants must show health insurance from an entity authorized to operate in Spain, valid for one year, with no deductible, no copayment, no waiting period, and no coverage limit. That page is route specific, not a universal rule for every case, but it shows the kind of standards applicants often see. You are more likely to need private cover if you are: Applying under a residency route that asks for proof of health coverage before arrival

Moving to Spain without work based public coverage in place

Retiring early and not using an S1 form

Bringing dependents who also need evidence of cover

Staying long term and relying on something that looks more like travel insurance than resident health insurance If you are unsure what documents usually travel with the insurance certificate, read Expatica’s guide to Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas before you request quotes. Government & Law ID numbers in Spain: NIE, DNI, NIF, and social security Read more

What policy features usually matter for residency applications? Readers often focus on price first, but the bigger risk is buying a policy that looks fine in a brochure and then falls short on the certificate. For residency, what commonly matters is whether the insurer operates in Spain, whether the policy covers you in Spain for the right period, and whether the certificate clearly states the features your consulate or immigration office expects. A useful first check is authorization. Spain’s public insurer registry, run by the DGSFP, lets you verify whether an insurer is authorized to operate in Spain. That does not mean any given policy will suit your residency route, but it is a sensible first filter. Before you pay, verify all of the following: The insurer is authorized to operate in Spain

The policy covers healthcare in Spain for the full coverage term you need

The start date matches your policy start date or application timeline

The cost sharing structure matches what your route commonly expects, especially around copays or deductibles

Any waiting periods are clearly disclosed

The certificate is available in Spanish if your consulate expects it

Each family member is named correctly, if relevant

Territorial wording does not leave gaps for Spain or your planned period of residence

The certificate says what the authority checks, not just what the marketing page highlights

Can public healthcare, an S1 form, or Convenio Especial work instead? Spain’s public system, the Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS), is a decentralized national system delivered through the autonomous communities. The Ministry of Health explains that the SNS combines state and regional health services, which is why practical access can vary by region even when the broad system is national. For a wider overview, Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Spain gives the bigger picture. If you qualify for public cover through work or Seguridad Social, you may later receive a Tarjeta Sanitaria Individual (TSI), the public health card used for access. Expatica’s guide to Social security in Spain and its explainer on El Padrón: Spain’s population register can help with the registration steps many newcomers overlook. One thing worth knowing is that an EHIC, S1, and Convenio Especial solve different problems: Public healthcare through work or social security: often relevant if you are employed or self-employed in Spain and registered correctly

often relevant if you are employed or self-employed in Spain and registered correctly S1 form: relevant for some pensioners and some cross-border situations. Your Europe explains that an S1 form establishes the right to healthcare coverage in your country of residence once it is registered there, subject to meeting eligibility rules

relevant for some pensioners and some cross-border situations. Your Europe explains that an S1 form establishes the right to healthcare coverage in your country of residence once it is registered there, subject to meeting eligibility rules EHIC: meant for necessary healthcare during temporary stays, not a catch-all residency document

meant for necessary healthcare during temporary stays, not a catch-all residency document Convenio Especial: a pay-in route into the SNS for some people who are not otherwise covered The Spanish Ministry of Health’s Convenio Especial guidance says applicants generally need at least one year of effective residence, padrón registration, and no right to public healthcare by another route. At the time of research (20th July 2026) the fee is €60 per month for people under 65 and €157 per month for those 65 or older. The EHIC only gives access to SNS healthcare during temporary stays and is not valid for taking up residence in Spain. That is one of the biggest points of confusion for expats. If you are older and comparing retirement pathways, Expatica’s guide to Healthcare and health insurance for seniors in Spain is worth reading alongside this one.

How much does private health insurance in Spain cost? There is no single price for private health insurance for Spanish residency applications. Cost usually depends on age, family size, medical history, underwriting, level of cover, and whether the plan is designed mainly for Spain or for a wider international lifestyle. The risk here is assuming the cheapest quote is the best. A lower premium can come with a different cost sharing structure, narrower support, or certificate wording that is less useful for residency paperwork. When you compare quotes, ask: Is this priced per person or per family?

Does age change the premium sharply at renewal?

Are pre-existing conditions excluded, loaded, or still under review?

Is the quote for Spain-only care or broader international care?

Does the insurer provide the exact certificate wording I need for the residency route? If you want a fast benchmark, many Spanish private plans sit in a broad midrange rather than a single fixed price point, but older applicants and international style plans can cost much more. Treat any undated online figure with caution. Banking Banking in Spain: the best Spanish banks for expats in 2026 Read more

How to compare Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare for Spain If you are not sure which provider type fits, compare them the way an immigration caseworker would, not the way an ad does. For Spain, that means checking geography, document support, cost sharing, underwriting, and how well the plan fits your residency route. Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare can both be useful starting points for expats, but neither should be treated as automatically suitable without verification. Cigna Healthcare for Spain Cigna Healthcare for Spain may appeal to readers who want broader international flexibility, English-language support, or cover that still makes sense if their life spans more than one country. That can be useful for remote workers, relocating families, and retirees who expect cross-border care needs. What matters in practice is not the brand name alone. If you compare Cigna Healthcare, ask about Spain suitability, territorial coverage, direct billing options, underwriting questions, and whether the certificate wording fits your residency route. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Allianz Healthcare for Spain Allianz Healthcare for Spain may be worth comparing if you want an internationally oriented option, family-friendly structure, or wider mobility built into the policy design. It can also be relevant if you want a plan that feels closer to international expat insurance than a Spain-only domestic product. As with Cigna Healthcare, keep the comparison grounded in paperwork and fit. Ask whether Allianz Healthcare can provide certificate support for Spain, how waiting periods work, what the cost sharing structure looks like, and whether the plan suits the needs of your residency route instead of just your travel habits. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

How to choose a plan and avoid common mistakes Use this checklist before you buy anything: Identify your route first. Start with the exact residency route, because insurance that works for one pathway may not suit another. Check public options before private quotes. If you may qualify through work, Seguridad Social, an S1 form, or later Convenio Especial, confirm that first. Ask for the certificate early. Do not rely on a homepage claim. Check the wording, dates, named people, and Spanish availability before payment. Compare more than price. Put certificate support, waiting periods, exclusions, geography, and service language next to the premium. Avoid common traps. The biggest ones are buying travel insurance rather than formal health coverage, assuming an EHIC is enough, skipping Spanish language documentation, or treating partner branding as proof of compliance. Save everything in one file. Keep the quote, certificate, policy terms, payment proof, and any email confirmation from the insurer together. If you need private options, a sensible next step is to compare Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare for Spain through Expatica’s partner flow, then confirm the final policy details with your consulate or immigration office before you submit.