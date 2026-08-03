Health insurance for students in Spain

Key takeaways Student situation Coverage option What to verify before you rely on it EU, EEA, or Swiss student on a temporary stay EHIC may cover medically necessary public care Check whether your stay still counts as temporary and whether your university or consulate wants extra proof UK student GHIC may help with public care on some routes Confirm with your consulate because document wording can vary Non-EU student on a long-stay visa Private insurance is often required before arrival The insurer must be authorized in Spain and the certificate must match the full stay Student choosing a private plan Spain-based student plans are often cheaper than broad international plans Check copays, deductibles, waiting periods, repatriation, and certificate language Any student buying a policy The certificate matters as much as the plan Verify dates, insurer authorization, and whether the consulate accepts the exact wording

Do students need health insurance in Spain? Usually, yes, but not all students need the same type. The key question is whether you can lawfully use public healthcare through a route such as EHIC, GHIC, or another qualifying status, or whether your visa process expects private cover from day one. Spain’s public system, the Sistema Nacional de Salud or SNS, is the national health system. If you are still mapping your move, start with our guides to Student visas in Spain and Studying in Spain so you can line up your course dates, visa route, and insurance timing. A simple way to think about it is this: If you are eligible for public access during a temporary stay, EHIC or GHIC may cover you for medically necessary public care.

If you are applying for a long-stay student visa from outside the EU, private insurance is often part of the file you must submit before you travel.

If you want treatment outside the public system, faster private appointments, or cover across several countries, you may still choose extra private insurance. EU, EEA, Swiss, and UK students If you are from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, your EHIC may let you access medically necessary public healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay under the same conditions as locally insured patients. UK students may be able to use a GHIC in similar ways, and at least some Spanish consulates say it can be accepted for student visa purposes. One thing worth knowing is that EHIC or GHIC does not solve every problem. It does not cover private healthcare, it does not cover repatriation, and it may not be enough if your stay is no longer treated as temporary or if your visa file needs very specific proof. For a fuller overview of public versus private cover, see Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Spain and The healthcare system in Spain. Non-EU students and long-stay student visa holders Many non-EU students need private coverage before arrival, especially when applying for a long-stay student visa for studies lasting more than 90 days. In practice, the consulate handling your file often cares less about brand names and more about whether the certificate clearly shows the right coverage, dates, and terms. This is where many students trip up. A policy may sound comprehensive on a sales page, but the visa officer sees only the certificate and supporting proof. Our guide to medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas is worth reading alongside your consulate’s own checklist. Before you buy, check that the policy usually offers: An insurer authorized to operate in Spain

Cover for the full visa period, not just course dates

No copays or deductibles where your consulate requires that

Certificate wording that matches the consulate’s current rules

What makes a student policy visa-compliant? A common question is whether “good” health insurance is the same thing as visa-compliant health insurance. Not quite. Visa compliance is about what the consulate or university can verify on paper, not just whether the policy looks useful in everyday life. In Spain, the basic logic is that the insurance should cover the risks normally covered by the public system and stay active for the whole authorized stay. Consular wording can differ, but many pages ask for an insurer authorized in Spain, full-period cover, and a certificate that makes limits and exclusions easy to check. Some consulates also specify no copays, no deductibles, no waiting periods, or a minimum level of cover. Documents and certificate details to check Use this checklist before you upload anything: Confirm the insurer appears in Spain’s official DGSFP public registry

Check that the certificate shows your full name exactly as it appears on your passport

Check the start and end dates against your local consular requirements – you may need to be insured prior to flying

Look for wording on copays, deductibles, waiting periods, and repatriation if your consulate asks for them

Ask whether the certificate is issued in Spanish, or whether you need a sworn translation

Keep proof of payment if your consulate asks for it

Do not rely on an insurance card alone, because cards often do not show the conditions a visa officer needs to see Common mistakes that delay applications Students often assume the plan itself is the hard part, when the real risk is document mismatch. Buying travel insurance instead of a health policy – check your consulate’s wording before you pay

– check your consulate’s wording before you pay Using course dates only – ask if the insurance must also cover days before arrival or after the course ends

– ask if the insurance must also cover days before arrival or after the course ends Assuming EHIC is suited to every case – verify whether your stay is still considered temporary and whether extra proof is needed

– verify whether your stay is still considered temporary and whether extra proof is needed Choosing a provider without checking authorization in Spain – search the DGSFP registry first

– search the DGSFP registry first Sending an English-only certificate – confirm whether Spanish wording or translation is required

How much does student health insurance cost in Spain? Costs vary by age, policy type, coverage level, and whether you pay monthly or upfront. In the current market, many Spain-focused student plans are quoted from roughly €30 to €60 a month, while broader international plans often cost more and may be built for people who want cover in several countries, not just Spain. The cheaper option is not always the better one. A low headline premium can still be the wrong fit if the certificate wording is weak, if the network is limited in your city, or if the policy is designed as supplementary cover rather than a visa-first plan. Coverage route Who it suits Typical cost pattern Key limitation EHIC or GHIC public access Eligible students on a temporary route Usually no separate Spain premium Not private care, not repatriation, not always enough for visa proof Spain-based student private plan Many non-EU visa applicants Often around €30 to €60 a month Usually Spain-first coverage, not broad global continuity Broader international plan Students moving between countries or wanting continuity Often higher than local student plans May cost more and still need careful visa document checks Paying from abroad and managing currency costs Paying the premium can be awkward if your savings, family support, or scholarship money is in another currency. Some insurers want the first payment before they issue the final certificate

Rent, tuition, and insurance may all hit at the same time in euros

Family transfers can lose value if you do not watch conversion costs closely For the money side only, some students use the Wise account to hold euros alongside another currency and see conversion costs more clearly when paying approved study expenses such as rent, tuition, or insurance premiums from abroad. If you are trying to keep your setup simple once you arrive, sort your insurance documents first, then your local registration, then your day-to-day money flow. For students juggling euros and a home currency at the same time, the Wise account may also be useful for managing study-related spending with clearer visibility over conversion costs. Go to Wise

How to compare private plans for students in Spain If you are not sure whether to choose a local student policy or broader international cover, the key question is where you expect to use it and what your paperwork needs to prove. A Spain-first student plan may be simpler and cheaper for visa purposes. A broader international plan may make more sense if you want continuity across countries, travel often, or may move again soon. This is different from choosing the “best” insurer. What matters most is whether the plan fits your route in practice. That means checking the provider network in your city, how claims are handled, whether customer support works well in English, and whether the certificate format is strong enough for your consulate. If you want to compare more options, Expatica’s Spain health insurance directory can help you review providers side by side. Comparing Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare for Spain Cigna and Allianz are popular global providers which can be a good place to kick start your research. Compare them against localised policies focusing on Spanish usage only. Provider example May suit students who want Main trade-off What to verify first Cigna healthcare Broader international continuity, especially if Spain is one stop in a longer move May be more than you need for a Spain-only study stay Whether the exact plan is issued or recognized for Spain, and whether the certificate wording fits your consulate Allianz healthcare International or supplementary cover with a cross-border focus Can be less straightforward than a Spain-first student policy for some visa routes Whether the policy is appropriate for your visa path, city access, and certificate requirements Spain-focused student policy Straightforward local access and visa-oriented paperwork Less portability if you leave Spain soon after Whether the insurer is authorized and the cover matches the full stay Students sometimes look at Cigna healthcare or Allianz healthcare for Spain when they care about continuity beyond one academic year or one country. But if your priority is a Spain student visa with clean local paperwork, a Spain-focused policy may be easier to document. Terms, availability, and acceptance can change, so confirm everything directly with the insurer and the Spanish consulate handling your application. Questions to ask before you buy Is this exact policy usually accepted for my student visa route by my consulate?

Is the insurer authorized to operate in Spain, and can you verify that?

Will the certificate be issued in Spanish, or with wording my consulate accepts?

Are there any copays, deductibles, waiting periods, or reimbursement-only features?

Can I access doctors and hospitals in the city where I will live?

Does the policy use direct billing, or do I pay first and claim back later?

What if my course is extended and I need to renew?

How to set up healthcare after arriving in Spain Photo: Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images Choosing insurance before departure is only the first step. Once you arrive, the practical question becomes how you will actually use care in Spain, and that depends on whether you are relying on public access, private cover, or both. Spain’s healthcare admin is decentralized across the comunidades autónomas, or autonomous communities, so local steps can differ. You may need a local registration record called empadronamiento, a municipal address registration, and you may later need your NIE, the foreign identity number, or your TIE, the foreigner identity card for longer stays. Keep a digital and paper copy of your insurance certificate or EHIC or GHIC. Register locally if your route requires empadronamiento. If you qualify for public access, ask what your local health center needs for a Tarjeta Sanitaria Individual or TSI, the public health card. Save the address of the nearest public health center and your insurer’s private network clinics. Learn before you need it whether you should go public or private for routine care. Public registration if you qualify Here’s a step by step rundown of how to register for public care if you’re eligible: Register your address with the town hall if your route requires empadronamiento. Check your entitlement through Seguridad Social, Spain’s social security system, or through the document route that applies to you. If eligible, apply for a TSI through your local health center. Bring your passport, proof of address, and any eligibility documents you were told to show. Verify regional rules in your autonomous community, because local procedures can differ. What to do in an emergency Call 112 for urgent emergencies anywhere in Spain

Go to urgencias, urgent care or emergency services, if the situation cannot wait

Keep your insurance details, EHIC, or public health card easy to access

If you have private insurance, check which hospitals in your city are in network Healthcare Basics Emergency numbers and helplines in Spain Read more