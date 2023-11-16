Spanish Grades to US GPA Calculator
Your Spanish grades should speak for themselves in the US. Use our converter to turn your marks into an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent that US universities and employers can recognise.
- Students & Parents: Translate Bachillerato or university grades for US college and graduate school applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your Spanish academic record clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume or job application.
Spanish
Spanish Bachillerato to GPA Calculator
Convert your Spanish Bachillerato grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for students applying directly to US colleges, parents understanding how Spanish secondary results compare to American standards, and credential evaluations. Enter your subjects below.
Spanish
Spanish University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Spanish university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent, or a job seeker listing your Spanish degree on a US-format application, enter your courses below.