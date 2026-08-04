Private health insurance in Spain with pre-existing conditions

If you are looking at major providers like Cigna Healthcare or Allianz Healthcare, acceptance ultimately comes down to individual policy underwriting. Each insurer treats past illnesses, waiting periods, and premium surcharges differently, making it vital to understand how your medical history will be assessed before you commit. For a wider market overview, you can also read Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Spain.

Key takeaways A pre-existing condition is defined by the insurer’s wording and health questionnaire, not by what you personally think is minor.

Private insurers may accept you on standard terms, add a higher premium, exclude a condition, apply a waiting period, or decline the application.

Full disclosure matters because hidden or minimized medical history can lead to repricing, exclusions, claim disputes, or cancellation.

Spain’s public system and private underwriting are separate questions, so private rejection does not always mean no healthcare path exists.

Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare are examples you may compare, but neither should be treated as a guaranteed solution for pre-existing conditions. This guide is for general information only, not medical, legal, or insurance advice.

What counts as a pre-existing condition in Spain? A pre-existing condition is not defined by what feels serious to you. It is defined by the insurer’s policy wording, the health questionnaire, called the cuestionario de salud, and the lookback rules in that policy. In practice, you should assume a condition may need disclosure if it has been diagnosed, treated, investigated, medicated, monitored, or even symptomatic within the insurer’s stated timeframe. One thing worth knowing is that a stable condition can still count. Common examples include: Ongoing medication for blood pressure, diabetes, or asthma

Recent scans, blood tests, or specialist follow-up

Past cancer, mental health treatment, or autoimmune disease

Symptoms still being investigated without a final diagnosis

Previous surgery or a hospital stay linked to the same issue

How private insurers usually assess pre-existing conditions Underwriting is the insurer’s risk review. It uses your medical details, age, documents, and chosen plan to decide whether to accept you, change the price, limit benefits, or refuse the application. The most common underwriting outcomes Accepted on standard terms: No extra charge or special restriction is added. Accepted with a higher premium: The insurer takes the condition on, but at a higher price. Accepted with an exclusion: The policy starts, but the named condition is not covered. Accepted with a waiting period or moratorium: Treatment may be limited for a period, often called a periodo de carencia. Declined: The insurer decides the risk does not fit that policy. For example: A provider may accept controlled hypertension with a higher premium or a short waiting period. A recent cancer diagnosis, active cardiac disease, or complex autoimmune treatment is more likely to trigger a stricter exclusion review or a decline. The point is not the label alone, it is how current, stable, and documentable the condition is. What underwriters usually ask for Have these details ready before you apply: Diagnosis name

Date of diagnosis

Current medication

Recent tests or scans

Specialist follow-up

Hospital admissions

Symptom stability

Current treatment plan An early price estimate acts as a starting point rather than a final contract. Underwriting teams examine your complete health background before confirming acceptance, so keeping thorough medical documentation ready ensures a much smoother application process. Visas & Immigration Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas Read more

Why visa-compliant cover and expat-friendly cover are not always the same A policy that satisfies Spanish visa rules might fall short for your day-to-day life, just as a flexible expat plan could lack the specific features required by immigration officials. Balancing administrative compliance with practical medical coverage ensures your insurance works for both your residency application and your long-term health needs. When a local private policy may be required For some Spain routes, a local seguro de salud privado may be the safer choice, especially if officials expect no copago, no waiting periods, and full validity in Spain from day one. Long-stay visa applications and renewals demand the closest attention to detail, as exact policy wording holds far more weight than brand reputation. If you are applying through a non-lucrative, student, digital nomad, or family-based route, verify the exact rule set before buying. Expatica’s guide to health insurance for Spanish visas is a useful starting point, but you should still check your own consulate or immigration route. When a software engineer moved to Valencia on a Digital Nomad Visa, his initial application got rejected because his private policy included a 20-euro co-payment (copago) clause for specialist visits. He assumed his comprehensive global policy would clear immigration easily, but Spanish consulates look directly at the fine print to ensure zero out-of-pocket costs and no waiting periods. Reviewing the exact certificate wording against consulate criteria before paying your premium prevents costly reapplications. When international cover may still help Living across borders usually calls for health insurance that travels with you. Multi-country care, multilingual support, and access to private hospital networks outside Spain make international policies a strong fit for frequent travelers, digital nomads, and global retirees whose lives do not sit neatly in one place. Global brands like Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare are popular choices for this kind of cross-border living. Success with immigration officials ultimately boils down to policy details rather than brand familiarity, so ensuring your specific plan covers your travel habits alongside your visa requirements remains the crucial step.

What to compare before you buy If you are not sure where to focus, compare policy fit before price. The risk here is buying a policy that looks affordable up front but fails when you check exclusions, documents, or visa wording. Exclusions, waiting periods, co-payments, and provider networks This matters whether you are looking at a Spain-only policy from insurers such as Sanitas, Adeslas, or ASISA, or an international plan. Check Local term in Spain What it can look like Why it matters What to verify Pre-existing condition wording Exclusiones Named condition excluded, partly covered, or reviewed case by case This changes the real value of the policy Benefit guide, schedule, exclusion list Waiting period Periodo de carencia No cover for certain treatments during the first months A policy may not help when you need early care Exact waiting-period terms and exceptions Point-of-care charges Copago Small fee each time you use a service Some visa routes may not accept this setup Certificate wording and policy terms Provider network Cuadro médico Closed list of doctors and hospitals Access may be strong in one city and thin in another Local hospital list and referral rules Product summary IPID Insurance Product Information Document Marketing copy can hide important limits IPID, policy conditions, and schedule Why quotes can change after medical review Early quotes are often indicative only. Once an insurer reviews your cuestionario de salud, medication list, reports, or clarification answers, the final terms can change. Submit complete information from the start, including medication names, diagnosis dates, and any recent specialist letters if relevant. If you have a tight move timeline, avoid making non-refundable travel or visa commitments until the insurer issues final terms and the policy documents match what you need.

Providers expats often compare in Spain Shot of a young couple going a road trip together Every expat prioritises different policy features depending on their visa, family setup, and budget. Looking at how leading providers compare helps narrow down your choices without forcing you into a one-size-fits-all ranking. Anyone wanting a quick look at real quotes across different routes can use Expatica’s health insurance comparison tool to explore live figures. Cigna Healthcare Cigna Healthcare is one option expats may compare when they want international-style cover with broad geographic flexibility. Its Spain page highlights Global Health Options plans and a Close Care plan, which is designed for the country of residence and home country rather than wider worldwide coverage. Cigna Healthcare may be a good option if you expect cross-border movement, but the fit depends on the exact plan. Check whether the policy scope matches your route, whether inpatient-only structure is enough for your needs, and how any pre-existing condition is handled in the IPID, schedule, and underwriting terms. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Allianz Healthcare Allianz Healthcare is another option expats may compare for international-style coverage with a structured plan framework. Its own guidance says individual expat products are subject to full medical underwriting for pre-existing conditions, while many group schemes use a medical history disregarded approach. If you are looking at Allianz Healthcare, verify whether you are being assessed on an individual underwritten basis, whether any special terms apply, and whether the resulting policy works for your Spain route. Remember, brand familiarity matters less than the confirmed wording in your documents. If Cigna Healthcare or Allianz Healthcare seem relevant to your situation, compare the IPID, schedule of benefits, and final quote terms side by side before you buy. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in Spain Read more

What if private insurers restrict your application? Private insurance is not the only healthcare route in Spain. If a policy is too expensive or does not fit your visa path, step back and look at the public side too. Spain’s public system is the Sistema Nacional de Salud, or SNS. If you work or become self-employed in Spain, public access may open through social security. If another country remains responsible for your healthcare, an S1 route may help once it is registered, and if you have lived in Spain long enough but still lack another public route, convenio especial is a pay-in way to access the SNS. One thing worth knowing is that convenio especial is not the same as private insurance. It is a public healthcare access route. According to Spain’s Ministry of Health, it can give eligible residents access to the SNS basic basket without copayments or grace periods, and it currently costs €60 a month if you are under 65 and €157 if you are 65 or older, but you’ll need to meet residence and eligibility rules first. If you need the bigger picture, read Expatica’s guide to healthcare in Spain and, if retirement is part of your plan, the guide to healthcare and health insurance for seniors in Spain. A freelance designer living in Madrid spent months stressing over high private insurance quotes due to a chronic back condition, assuming private cover was her only legal option. After completing her first year of continuous residency, she applied for Spain’s convenio especial, granting her full access to the public healthcare system for a fixed monthly fee. Look beyond private insurance toward public routes like the convenio especial or social security to obtain a far more sustainable long-term solution.