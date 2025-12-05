Cigna Healthcare insurance: is it right for you?

What does Cigna Healthcare offer? Cigna Healthcare offers worldwide health insurance plans that include health care coverage, wellbeing services, and international travel support in more than 200 countries and jurisdictions worldwide. Source: https://www.cignaglobal.com/ It offers policies for both individuals – including professionals, retirees and students – and families. Get a quote from Cigna

What do Cigna’s plans include? Cigna plans include a range of features that are likely to appeal to jet-setters, including: Access to a global network of 1.5 million hospitals and healthcare specialists, across more than 200 markets and jurisdictions

24/7 access to multi-lingual service centres

Priority access to support from Cigna doctors and nurses

A range of tools, products and solutions to provide holistic healthcare support, including a telemedicine service – Global Telehealth

A digital portal to securely store important documents.

Insurance plans: a detailed look Cigna offers three tiers of insurance policy: Silver, Gold and Platinum. All three levels include cover for inpatient and day patient treatment, including a private room. But there are variations in the level of cover provided. As you would expect, Platinum offers the highest levels of cover – and costs the most.

Our table provides a summary of the annual levels of cover provided under each tier for key features. Feature Silver Gold Platinum Inpatient and day patient treatment ✔ Up to £1m ✔ Up to £2m ✔ No limit Private room ✔ ✔ ✔ Full cancer care ✔ Up to £1m ✔ Up to £2m ✔ No limit Medical imaging and scans ✔ Up to £10,000 ✔ Up to £15,000 ✔ No limit Rehabilitation (inc physiotherapy) ✔ Up to £5,000 ✔ Up to £15,000 ✔ No limit A&E room treatment ✔ Up to £500 ✔ Up to £1,000 ✔ Up to £2,000 Routine maternity × ✔ Up to £7,000 ✔ Up to £14,000 Obesity surgery × ✔ Up to £20,000 ✔ Up to £25,000 Infertility treatment × × ✔Up to £10,000 For each level of plan, you’ll need to choose between two geographic areas of cover: Worldwide excluding USA

USA Worldwide including USA

What extras does Cigna offer? On top of each of the healthcare plans in the table, you can also opt to bolt on one or more of these extras: International outpatient – including consultations with general practitioners and specialists; prescribed drugs and dressings; outpatient rehabilitation; diagnostic tests and vaccinations.

– including consultations with general practitioners and specialists; prescribed drugs and dressings; outpatient rehabilitation; diagnostic tests and vaccinations. International health and wellbeing – including access to counsellors and wellness coaches; routine annual physical examinations; preventative cancer screenings.

– including access to counsellors and wellness coaches; routine annual physical examinations; preventative cancer screenings. International evacuation and crisis assistance – provides medical evacuation in the event of an emergency, and crisis response services.

– provides medical evacuation in the event of an emergency, and crisis response services. International vision and dental – including preventative, routine and major dental treatments; routine eye examination; costs for glasses and lenses.

Are there exclusions? Cigna policies do not cover outpatient consultations; drugs or dressings that may be prescribed on an outpatient basis or outpatient rehabilitation treatments such as physiotherapy as standard. However, you can add these on as optional extras. Your policy might not cover drugs prescribed on an outpatient basis. Photo from Pixabay. For some areas of cover, a waiting period of 12-24 months applies between when you first take out the policy and when you can claim under that section of the policy.

How do I make a claim? To make a claim for medical treatment, you will need to: Download and print the appropriate claim form (depending on the type of claim)

Follow the instructions included on the form to complete it

Mail your completed claim to the address shown on the form When Cigna receives a claim, it will check it against your policy to make sure that it's covered. Be mindful that for some claims, you will need to have the treatment pre-authorised by Cigna before you receive care. So, except for emergencies, it's a good idea to let them know about a potential claim before you arrange treatment. When a claim is approved, Cigna will usually pay the healthcare provider directly. If the terms of your policy require you to pay the healthcare provider yourself, then Cigna will pay you. You may need to make a contribution towards the cost of medical treatment, depending on any deductible or cost share that you agreed to when you took out the policy. You may need to make a contribution towards the cost of medical treatment, depending on any deductible or cost share that you agreed to when you took out the policy.

Cigna offers multiple ways for existing customers to get in touch. Worldwide clients can use: Phone: +44 (0)1475 788182

Fax: +44 (0)1475 492113

Email: [email protected] Photo via Pexels There are different contact details if you’re within certain countries, including the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. You can also message Cigna Healthcare through your customer account dashboard.