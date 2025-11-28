International health insurance: Complete guide for expats living abroad 2025

What is international health insurance? International health insurance covers your health needs when you’re living overseas. It’s designed for people who are living, working or travelling away from their home country. It provides a financial safety net if you ever require treatment. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Whereas you might rely on the public health system when you’re at home, international health insurance covers you while you’re away. It can cover you for emergency treatment and routine care, depending on your policy. Most policies cover you for the long term, so over a year. For shorter amounts of time, travel insurance might be more appropriate. International vs. travel insurance: key differences International health insurance generally covers you for over a year, while travel insurance is usually for shorter trips. That said, you can get longer-term travel insurance. One key difference is international health insurance covers you for emergency treatment and routine care. Travel insurance only covers you in an emergency. If you need more treatment your policy should cover the costs of getting you home. For both types of insurance, where you’re covered depends on the policy you’ve purchased. You should always make sure you’ve got the correct cover. Common options include worldwide or worldwide excluding the USA. The latter is usually cheaper, given the high cost of healthcare in the USA. If you’re travelling exclusively in one country or continent, you might be able to save money and buy a policy just for there. Travel insurance can also cover for delays, cancellations and luggage, so if you’re living overseas and travelling, you might opt to have international health insurance and travel insurance.

Why expats need international health insurance Visa and legal requirements For some countries, health insurance is a requirement when you’re applying for a visa. This is so you’re not a burden on the health system there and also so you can afford to be evacuated if it’s medically necessary. You won’t become bankrupt if you need treatment. In other cases, you might be able to get travel insurance for when you arrive in a country, then have access to its health system. This could be through an employer or reciprocal healthcare agreement. Either way, it’s important to know the requirements before you apply and make sure you’re going to be covered. Australia : Nearly all work and study visas in Australia require you to have health insurance. You’re likely to be asked for proof of cover when you apply. It’s possible to buy a policy from a global provider or purchase a purpose-built plan from an Australian employer.

: Nearly all work and study visas in Australia require you to have health insurance. You’re likely to be asked for proof of cover when you apply. It’s possible to buy a policy from a global provider or purchase a purpose-built plan from an Australian employer. Germany : D visa (stays over 90 days). In Germany, ou’re required to have health insurance that covers the minimum level of the statutory health insurance system. Travel insurance is not an option.

: D visa (stays over 90 days). In Germany, ou’re required to have health insurance that covers the minimum level of the statutory health insurance system. Travel insurance is not an option. Dubai: If you apply for a Digital Work Visa you can live and work in Dubai for 12 months. To qualify you need to have adequate health insurance for the entirety of your stay. Healthcare basics Health insurance in Germany: a simple guide Read more Healthcare gaps when living abroad If you have private healthcare in your home country, the chances are that it’s based on residence. So if you leave your country and are no longer a resident, your coverage is likely to end. When you move overseas, you’re may have limited or no access to the local healthcare system. The best way to cover yourself is by having some form of health insurance. You also have to factor in that healthcare varies in quality depending on where you are. Having private health insurance means you’ll be able to get a greater level of cover, should you need it. Financial protection benefits International health insurance can stop you going into debt to cover your health needs. Healthcare can be exorbitant in certain countries and you might not even be treated if you can’t prove your cover, even in an emergency. The cost of healthcare can vary significantly among destinations that are popular with expats. Here is an example of estimated costs in three countries: In the UAE , a routine doctor’s visit could cost between AED 250 and AED (around £50–£60.

, a routine doctor’s visit could cost between AED 250 and AED (around £50–£60. In Thailand , the same visit could cost from as little as ฿100 to ฿300 (around £2–£7).

, the same visit could cost from as little as ฿100 to ฿300 (around £2–£7). In Spain, it could cost you between €45 and €70 (around £40–£60). Emergency evacuation costs can end up costing hundreds of thousands of pounds. For most people that’s not affordable without health insurance.In 2024, the BBC reported about a young woman who had a £100,000 bill after a rejected insurance claim because the information given wasn’t correct when the policy was taken out. This shows not just the importance of health insurance but also why you need to make sure your details are correct. Photo by Arnauld van Wambeke

Types of international health insurance coverage There’s a wide range when it comes to choosing the type of coverage you need for your international health insurance. You’ll need to consider what level of cover you need. If you’re going to be living in a cheaper country, where healthcare costs are lower, you might not need full coverage. Routine care might be cheap enough as it is and you could then just have health insurance to cover you in an emergency. On the flipside, if you’re going somewhere with high healthcare costs, a comprehensive plan is likely to be more suitable. You don’t want to pay through the nose for simple things like visiting a doctor or prescription medication. Another thing to consider is where you need coverage. If you’re only staying in one country or region, you might be able to save money by getting a policy just for there. If you’re travelling more, then you might need worldwide coverage. The USA has among the highest costs of healthcare in the world, so having a policy that covers the USA will cost you more. Think about if you’ll be going there and if it’s worth paying extra to be covered.

Basic vs. premium coverage levels Every policy and insurer is different. To give you a sense, this is what Allianz offers: Basic Mid-range Premium Semi-private room

Diagnostic tests

Surgeries

Oncology

Rehabilitation treatment

Nursing at home

Emergency out-patient treatment Private room

Diagnostic tests

Surgeries

Oncology

Rehabilitation treatment

Nursing at home

Emergency out-patient dental treatment

Option to add maternity Private room

Diagnostic tests

Surgeries

Oncology

Rehabilitation treatment

Nursing at home

Emergency out-patient dental treatment

Option to add maternity

Laser eye treatment

Preventative Surgery

Accidental death benefit Max. Plan Limit:

£1,575,000

€1,851,850

USD $2,500,000 Max. Plan Limit:

£2,460,000

€2,963,000

USD $4,000,000 Max. Plan Limit:

£3,100,000

€3,703,705

USD $5,000,000 *As at 19 November 2025 Most providers should also allow you to choose your deductible (excess). A plan with a higher deductible usually has lower premiums. If you have a lower or no deductible, your premiums are likely to be higher. This is a personal preference and you should also factor the cost of healthcare in the places you plan to live or travel.

Essential benefits to look for These are the kinds of coverage that most basic plans will have: Inpatient hospitalisation

Outpatient care

Emergency services

Specialist consultations

Prescription medications In addition, premium plans might have the following available: Maternity care

Dental and vision

Mental health services

Preventive care

Telemedicine

Factors that can affect your premium Age and health status. As a general rule, the younger you are and the healthier you are, the cheaper your policy will cost. Coverage area selection. Some areas will cost more to insure. The biggest example would be for policies that include cover for the USA. Deductible amount. If you have a lower deductible, your premium is likely to be higher. Benefit levels chosen. The more conditions you have cover for, the more you’re going to pay. Pre-existing conditions. These can push up the cost of your policy, but it’s important to declare them so you’re properly covered. Country of residence. Where you’re from can impact what your policy might cost.

International health insurance providers: our recommendations Cigna Global Health Insurance Cigna has a global network of 1.5 million hospitals and healthcare providers in over 200 markets and territories. It also offers 24/7 multilingual customer service. It has four different plan options. Its policies are customisable, so you can choose a core policy and add any extras you think you’ll need. You can choose the deductible you want, with options ranging from USD $0 to USD $10,000. You also choose your cost share percentage, which is the percentage of each claim not covered by your plan. It ranges from 0% to 30%. And finally you get to choose your out-of-pocket maximum amount, which can be USD $2,000 or $5,000. Get a quote from Cigna Allianz Care International Health Insurance Allianz Care has over 2 million providers in its global network, available in over 200 territories. It has three plan tiers for you to choose from. You can enhance your cover with add-ons if you need. Once you choose a plan tier and add-ons, you’ll have the option to pay in full or in regular instalments. If you don’t pay in full then a surcharge will be added to each payment. Get a quote from Allianz April International Health Insurance April has been operating for over 40 years. It has a network of over 2 million providers in 180+ countries. It has the choice of four tiers. You can customise your plan to suit your needs. If you have a family plan, you can choose different levels of cover for each person. In terms of pricing, April lets you choose your deductible and whether you want to pay monthly, annually or quarterly, in some cases. Get a quote from April

How to choose the right international health insurance There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to choosing a policy. You’ll need to decide what you need before you purchase. This can include: Current health status . Make sure you choose a plan that covers your current needs and any pre-existing conditions you might have. You should also consider what might come up in the future and plan for that.

. Make sure you choose a plan that covers your current needs and any pre-existing conditions you might have. You should also consider what might come up in the future and plan for that. Planned countries of residence . Some plans let you choose a specific country or region.

. Some plans let you choose a specific country or region. Duration of coverage needed . Always ensure you’re covered for the duration of your stay. If you’re unsure, then you might think about opting for a plan that makes renewal easy.

. Always ensure you’re covered for the duration of your stay. If you’re unsure, then you might think about opting for a plan that makes renewal easy. Budget considerations . Getting a range of quotes from different providers can help you find a quote in your price range.

. Getting a range of quotes from different providers can help you find a quote in your price range. Family coverage requirements. Are you going with a partner or children? Do you plan to have children while you’re living overseas? Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko Questions to ask providers You should ask providers if they cover any pre-existing conditions and if there are any waiting periods around that. Not being upfront could void your policy or leave you out of pocket in future. Most providers say how quickly they plan to process claims. You should ask about their process and how easy it is to claim. For many policies this can be done on an app or website, but more complex claims could involve a longer process. Does the insurer have a large network of healthcare providers that’s easy to access? It makes sense to make sure where you’re going is well covered so you’re not travelling far for care. Do you feel comfortable with the policy’s emergency procedures? There can be some variation between providers, so you want to know what you can expect.

Eligibility criteria Most international health insurance policies have residency requirements . They typically start with you being abroad for at least three months. If you’re going for less than that then travel insurance might be more appropriate. But it depends on what you need cover for.

. They typically start with you being abroad for at least three months. If you’re going for less than that then travel insurance might be more appropriate. But it depends on what you need cover for. Each insurer will have a different set of age requirements . In general you can get cover once you’re 18. As you get older, there might be more exclusions for certain conditions.

. In general you can get cover once you’re 18. As you get older, there might be more exclusions for certain conditions. Check the policy you’re buying is available for your nationality. An example of this is that American citizens might only be able to buy a policy if they’re planning to be overseas for a certain amount of time. Required documentation Passport/ID verification Proof of residence abroad Medical history questionnaire Previous insurance certificates

Getting started: your next steps When you start looking for international health insurance, these are the steps you should take: Request quotes from multiple providers . This will ensure you can choose the price that gives you the most value.

. This will ensure you can choose the price that gives you the most value. Compare coverage options . Best value doesn’t always mean the best price. If a policy covers more it’s likely to cost more, but that might suit your needs better.

. Best value doesn’t always mean the best price. If a policy covers more it’s likely to cost more, but that might suit your needs better. Consult with insurance specialists . You can talk to experts to get a better idea of the best policy for you.

. You can talk to experts to get a better idea of the best policy for you. Apply 30-45 days before departure. You want to make sure you’re covered before you leave. Some visas will require you to purchase coverage when you apply, so make sure you do your research in advance. If you do need to purchase when applying for a visa, you can choose your policy start date to align with when you leave your home country.