Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers

Stunning landscapes, adventure capital, and a laid-back Kiwi lifestyle

Expatica New Zealand

Guides
country image

Expat guides

EducationEducation

FinanceFinance

HealthcareHealthcare

HousingHousing

LifestyleLifestyle

Living Living

Moving Moving

Working Working

Directory Icon Directory

Explore

#

How much do you to need to move to New Zealand

Editor's picks

How to open a bank account in New Zealand

For day-to-day money management, you may want to choose between opening an account with an New Zealand bank, one of the big international providers, or a digital-only service such as Wise

Read more

Expat tools

Make your expat journey easier with our handy tools

expat tool

Directory

Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between

Read more

expat tool

Directory

Stay updated

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Get expat news and tips delivered to your inbox.

Meet Expatica

About us

We help expats all over the world in their journey

Read more

Advertise with us

Advertise & reach the expat community

Read more
Community Stories

Community Stories

Share Your Expat Story

Read more