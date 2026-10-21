Banking in New Zealand: An expat’s guide

Key takeaways Major local banks like ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Westpac, and Kiwibank dominate the market, though credit unions and building societies offer options for specific needs

While some banks allow newcomers to start an application online before moving, final identity and address verification must usually be completed after arrival.

Opening a bank account usually requires a visa, passport, proof of local address, and an IRD number.

Financial protection depends on the provider and product, and usually doesn’t cover foreign currency accounts.

A Wise account can help with multiple currencies and international transfers, but it doesn’t replace every local banking need. This guide is general information only, and provider rules, fees, and checks can change.

How banking in New Zealand works Banking in New Zealand is simple and mostly digital. Most people do their daily spending with card or phone payments using EFTPOS (the local debit system). Because day-to-day banking is done online, physical branches are mainly used for ID checks and getting help with complex issues. The big five banks and other options The major banks are ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Westpac, and Kiwibank, though you can also use credit unions or building societies for specific financial needs. Most newcomers start with one of the big five banks because they offer a full range of products and easy setup options. Smaller alternatives like credit unions can offer personalized service, but they usually have fewer branches or less newcomer support.

Can you open a bank account before you arrive? Yes, some banks allow you to open an account before moving, but this depends on your visa status and arrival date. You may be able to transfer funds into the account before arrival, but you won’t get full access until you complete identity and address checks. Setting up an account early is useful because you can share your account number with your employer right away, ensuring your first paycheck arrives on time. What happens after you land? You will likely need to activate your account by confirming your identity and proof of address. If you don’t have a permanent address yet, ask your bank which temporary options they accept. Make sure to bring documents with matching names and recent dates. Having the right paperwork ready avoids extra bank visits while you set up your job, housing, and IRD number.

What you need to open an account Most banks require a standard checklist: A valid passport or official photo ID

Proof of visa or residency

A local or overseas address document

Tax details, including your IRD number

Extra documents if setting up a joint, business, or proxy account Your IRD number is New Zealand’s tax identification number. You’ll need it to work, open a bank account, and join KiwiSaver (a local retirement scheme). Small errors slow applications down. Double-check that your names match on all documents, your proof of address is up to date, and all scanned copies are clear and easy to read. Common ID and AML checks New Zealand banks follow Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules, which means they may ask you to verify your identity, confirm your local address, explain the purpose of a transaction, or show the source of incoming overseas funds. If you plan to transfer a large sum of money, prepare a clean paper trail in advance, such as recent payslips, sale documents, or bank statements.

How to choose the right account for your needs Start with what you need for your first month. For most newcomers, the best setup is the one that helps you get paid and settled quickly, although this might not be the cheapest way for overseas transfers. Open a standard NZD account for your salary, rent, bills, and EFTPOS spending. Once you are settled, you can add a savings account or term deposit for your extra funds. If you continue to earn, spend, or transfer money in another currency, you can also look into foreign currency or multi-currency options.

Where a Wise account fits Wise can be useful alongside a New Zealand bank account when your move involves more than one currency. People often use it to hold multiple currencies, receive money from overseas with supported account details, and convert funds at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. This helps if you arrive with savings in GBP or USD, get paid by overseas clients, or don’t want to convert everything into NZD on day one. For example, you might open a New Zealand account for your salary, rent, and local bills, then use Wise to convert part of your foreign savings into NZD. Wise will not replace branch service, a standard lending relationship, or every local banking feature, which is why many newcomers end up using both. Go to Wise

How to move money to and from New Zealand You can transfer money using a bank transfer, a foreign exchange broker, or an online transfer service. You’ll often need the recipient’s name, account number, and SWIFT/BIC code. Always compare the final NZD amount received rather than focusing only on the upfront transfer fee. The exchange rate margin can cost more than the listed charge. If you’re sending money for major expenses like relocation, a home deposit, or tuition, check in advance about required proof of funds documentation. Large transfers often trigger extra questions about the source of funds. On some routes, intermediary or receiving charges can also reduce the amount that lands. If you are physically bringing more than NZD $10,000 or the equivalent, when you arrive, you must declare it by completing a Border Cash Report. How to verify fees, exchange rates, and transfer times Check international transfers by comparing the quoted fee, the exchange rate used, and the final amount the recipient will receive. Be aware that transfer times can be delayed by the bank cut-off times, fund clearing delays, or compliance reviews for large transactions. If exchange costs are your biggest concern, compare providers side by side in our international money transfer guide. If you expect family support or freelance income from overseas, check this guide to receiving money from the United States to understand common routes and trade-offs.

Is your money protected in New Zealand? Financial protection depends on the institution and the account type you choose. New Zealand’s Depositor Compensation Scheme (DCS) automatically protects eligible deposits up to NZD $100,000 per depositor, per licensed deposit taker if an institution fails. The protection covers everyday transaction accounts, savings accounts, and term deposits denominated in NZD. However, it doesn’t extend to foreign currency accounts.