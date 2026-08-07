Do expats get free healthcare in Spain?

Key takeaways Reader type Public access route Free at point of use? Key document When private insurance may help Employees or autónomos Spanish social security Usually yes Social security registration, TSI While registration is still in progress Retirees with S1 eligibility Register S1 in Spain Usually yes S1 form For extra choice or supplementary cover Permanent residents SNS with entitlement INSS recognition Usually yes INSS proof While documents are being updated Inactive residents meeting the requirements Convenio Especial (if eligible) Yes for core public care Padrón, residence proof For excluded services Students or temporary stays EHIC or GHIC for temporary care Not a long-term route EHIC or GHIC For long stays or visa requirements Dependents Through the insured family member Usually yes once recognized Relationship and residence proof If recognition is still pending If you are not yet eligible for Spain’s National Health System (SNS), or you need cover for a visa or arrival period, it can help to compare Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare plans for Spain while you arrange longer-term registration or supplementary cover.

Are expats entitled to free public healthcare in Spain? Spain’s National Health System (Sistema Nacional de Salud – SNS) is mostly free at the point of use for people who qualify, but eligibility depends on your residence status and the route through which you become entitled to care. That is why the answer is not a simple yes or no. Some expats qualify through work, pension rights, permanent residence, or the Convenio Especial, while others need temporary documents, family-based recognition, or private cover first. What this means in practice: Public healthcare is mainly funded through taxation, but you still need a recognized entitlement route to access it.

Prescription medicines often require a patient copayment, so free healthcare does not mean every medicine is fully covered.

You usually need to register and get your health care before you can access routine primary care through your local centro de salud.

Local administrative steps can vary slightly by autonomous community. Insurance Health insurance for students in Spain Read more

Who qualifies for public healthcare in Spain? Here is an explanation of who qualifies regarding the various different routes. If you work or are self-employed in Spain If you work for a Spanish employer, access usually starts with social security contributions. Your employer registers you with the Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social (TGSS) and pays social security contributions on your behalf. This normally provides the basis for your entitlement to public healthcare. If you are an autónomo, you normally register yourself with the TGSS and begin paying social security contributions. You can then complete the healthcare registration process through the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and your regional health service (centro de salud) before obtaining your tarjeta sanitaria individual (TSI). After that, you register at the centro de salud and get your tarjeta sanitaria individual (TSI), or regional equivalent. One thing worth knowing is that an NIE alone is not the same as full healthcare registration. If you are retired or using an S1 form The S1 form is a certificate that lets certain people receive state-funded healthcare in Spain at the expense of another country. This route is common for some EU, EEA, Swiss, and UK pensioners, and for some cross-border situations, but it is not universal. You need to register the S1 in Spain before you can rely on it for routine public care. This is different from an EHIC or GHIC, which is generally for medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay. S1 applications usually apply to: Some pensioners moving from the UK

Some frontier workers

Some people receiving exportable state benefits If retirement is your main concern, our guide to healthcare and health insurance for seniors in Spain covers the bigger picture. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website If you are not yet eligible through work or S1 pension route This is often the most confusing group, commonly consisting of: Newly arrived residents

Some students

Inactive residents

Many third-country nationals

Some dependents People in this group may need a temporary solution first, because EHIC or GHIC is not a substitute for residency-based healthcare registration in Spain. If you are staying temporarily, EHIC or GHIC may cover medically necessary public care. If you are settling in Spain without work or pension rights, private insurance may bridge the gap, and the Convenio Especial may become relevant later if you meet the residence conditions. Family access can also depend on the insured person’s route and on legal residence. Temporary stay only, use EHIC or GHIC for short-term medically necessary care

Long-term move without an active route, compare private cover first

Dependent status, check local proof requirements before you assume you are covered Insider Tip: Many expats assume their EHIC or GHIC will cover them after they move, but these cards are primarily designed for medically necessary care during temporary stays. Spanish authorities usually look for a residence-based route instead. If you stay in Spain long-term, you will usually need to establish entitlement through a recognized route rather than relying on your home country’s healthcare card.

What documents do you need and how do you register? Registering for healthcare in Spain usually involves following a series of steps and providing certain necessary documents. The core document checklist ✅ Valid passport or national ID

✅ NIE or TIE, where relevant

✅ Certificate of empadronamiento or padrón registration

✅ Proof of social security registration or S1, where relevant

✅ INSS entitlement certificate or equivalent official proof

✅ Proof of relationship and legal residence, if you are registering as a dependent Requirements can vary by autonomous community and by status, so ask before you visit your centro de salud. The registration steps in the right order Register your address (empadronamiento) with the local town hall. Complete your social security S1 form registration. Confirm your healthcare entitlement through the INSS, if required. Register with your regional health service and local health center for the TSI or regional equivalent. Do not assume that your municipality, INSS, and health center share data automatically. They often do not, so bring every document you may need to each separate appointment. Insider Tip: Ask whether your local health center accepts a provisional entitlement certificate while you wait for the final card, as some centers let you start sooner if you have a provisional document in place. For related paperwork, see Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Spain in 2026 and Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas. The Seguridad Social online portal has information and links on the various different healthcare registration processes in Spain.

What does public healthcare cover, and what still costs extra? The SNS covers: Primary care

Specialist care after referral

Hospital treatment

Emergency care

Many medically necessary services However, not all services are completely free. Public funding covers the core system, but not every medicine, dentist, therapist, or private provider. In practice, you usually start with a family doctor at your centro de salud, then move to specialist or hospital care if you are referred. For example, if you need to access mental health treatment. Some expats also keep private cover because it may offer wider provider choice or English-language support. Service Public coverage What to expect Common gap GP visits Yes Usually free after registration No routine gap once registered Specialist care Yes Referral usually needed Some people use private cover for direct access Hospital treatment and emergencies Yes Public hospitals and emergency treatment are covered Private rooms or private providers cost extra Prescriptions Partly Copayments usually apply Out-of-pocket costs remain common Dental and routine vision Limited Mostly outside standard SNS cover Many residents pay privately Mental health Partly Psychiatric care is covered, psychological therapy is more limited Private policies may offer broader access and shorter waiting times

When is private health insurance a smart choice? Private insurance is not automatically necessary for everyone. But it can be a useful backup if you are: Waiting for public healthcare registration to be completed

In your first few weeks in Spain on a visa

Wanting English-language support

Looking for broader dental or mental health cover Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website Common situations where private cover makes sense The following groups commonly benefit from private health insurance: Newly arrived third-country residents who need interim cover

Visa applicants or people in an arrival period

Retirees or families who want private providers and easier English-language support

People waiting to qualify for the Convenio Especial or dependent recognition How to verify: check waiting periods, exclusions, residency conditions, claims rules, and direct billing before you buy. Note: plan availability, pricing, exclusions, and underwriting vary by age, residence status, and medical history. How Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare fit common expat scenarios If you need private or international cover in Spain, Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare are two options you can compare. They may be useful during an arrival period, as supplementary cover after public registration, or if you want support across more than one country. The key question is fit, not brand. When you compare Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Healthcare, look at geographic cover, hospital networks, direct billing, English-language support, exclusions, and whether the plan works with your residence route or your day-to-day healthcare needs. Insurance Does Spain require health insurance? Visa rules explained Read more

How to choose between public coverage, the Convenio Especial, and private insurance Choose the route that matches your legal status and your stage of the registration process. The SNS is the standard option for people who already qualify for Spain’s public healthcare system. The Convenio Especial is a voluntary public healthcare scheme for some residents who meet the eligibility requirements but do not qualify through another route. Private insurance is often used as a temporary solution while public entitlement is being established or as supplementary cover afterwards. Route Eligibility Cost structure What it covers Best use case Public SNS Workers, many pensioners, eligible dependents, and others with SNS entitlements No separate premium at point of use, but contributions and some copayments apply Core public care through the SNS People with recognized long-term entitlement Convenio Especial Residents who meet eligibility requirements but lack another public route Fixed monthly public fee, €60 under 65 or €157 age 65 and over Most public healthcare services, but some extras require payment People living in Spain who are not yet entitled through work or S1 Private insurance Anyone who needs temporary, supplementary, or private cover Varies by insurer, age, cover level, and underwriting Depends on the policy and provider network Arrival periods, visa preparation, and supplementary cover