Holiday home insurance in Spain: What owners should check

This guide explains what holiday home insurance in Spain usually covers, what it often excludes, and what to check before you buy. If your property is used only by you, or also by guests, the details matter.

Key takeaways Choose the right policy for your property’s use: Private use, mixed use, and short-term rentals may require different coverage.

Check vacancy conditions: Extended periods without occupants may affect coverage for leaks, theft, and other damage.

Understand coverage and exclusions: Buildings, contents, liability, and loss of rent may be covered, while maintenance issues and guest damage may be restricted.

Compare policies beyond price: Review coverage limits, deductibles, exclusions, and rental permissions before choosing a policy.

Keep records organized: Photos, receipts, maintenance records, and booking details may help provide evidence when submitting a claim.

What counts as holiday home insurance in Spain? Holiday home insurance for Spain is typically intended for a holiday home that is not lived in full-time. That could be an apartment on the beach, a summer vacation home, or a vacation home that is leased when needed. In Spanish, the words seguro de segunda vivienda or seguro de hogar can be used in different product descriptions. What the property is used for is the key question here. In a private home, visitors do not pay rent, whereas in a property open to paying guests, rent is paid. The difference can impact the coverage you might require, the risk evaluation the insurance provider will be undertaking, and also the terms that you should examine. How it differs from standard home insurance The typical home policy makes the assumption that the home will be occupied most of the time. The risk profile of a holiday home is different if it is empty for weeks or months. This is true when there’s a leak, a theft, or damage that’s undetected immediately. For instance, if the pipe breaks in August and is not discovered until September, there would be some difference in the claims than if it was located the same day. The risk of delay is reflected in holiday home cover. When holiday-let insurance is the better fit Where the property is rented out to holiday visitors, holiday-let insurance may be required instead of private second-home insurance. This typically involves a review of any liability, loss of rent, and whether or not it permits short-term rentals for guests. The basic guideline is: If only you, your family, or friends use it, a second-home policy might suffice. If it is used for charging visitors, whether from time to time or regularly, the policy should make it clear that it can be used for that purpose.

Do you legally need holiday home insurance in Spain? Spain does not usually have a universal legal rule that says every holiday home must be insured. But that does not mean cover is optional in practice. A mortgage lender may require buildings insurance. A building community may also have rules about shared areas, structure, or liability. If you rent the property to tourists, local licensing or registration rules may create extra checks that can affect your risk and your policy needs. Mortgage, community, and rental rules to check Before choosing a policy, check these three things: Does your mortgage contract require buildings cover?

What does your comunidad de propietarios or urbanización cover, and what does it not cover?

or urbanización cover, and what does it not cover? If you rent to tourists, what rules apply in your autonomous community?

Spain-specific risks owners should check first Some of the insurance issues found in Spain are not so prevalent as they are in an average primary home. One is long periods of vacancy. The other is that numerous holiday homes include terraces, pools, parking spaces or other attributes which could lead to greater coverage needs. Climate and location also count! The risk is different for a coastal apartment, a villa with pool, and a townhouse in an urbanización. The policy should be based on the manner in which the property is used, rather than the kind of property it is. Vacant periods, water leaks, and coastal weather The length of time the property is unoccupied and the frequency of the inspections are important aspects to insurers. This is because, if left unnoticed, a problem can grow to be a big one. When nobody is there, water leaks, humidity, storm damage and theft can become a problem. This is particularly relevant in Spain, where second homes spend long periods of time empty. Be aware of occupancy, inspection and maintenance requirements before making a purchase. Pools, outbuildings, and community areas The policy may be impacted by pools, storage rooms, garages, terraces and garden areas. They have the ability to alter the value at risk and the amount of liability exposure. When your guests are going to use a pool or a roof terrace, this makes it even more intense. In Spain, the pool or terrace on the roof may become a bigger insurance risk than owners realize because they may have guests using them or because they are in a communal building where private and communal responsibilities mix.

What does a policy usually cover? The majority of insurance plans for holiday homes in Spain target a few key areas. Typically, those are structure, contents and liability. There are also some policies that include additional items, such as loss of rent or emergency assistance. This is dependent on the insurance provider and how the home is utilized. It is a good idea to compare policy wording as well as the premium. Cover area What it may protect Why it matters Buildings Walls, roof, fixtures, and permanent parts Important if you own the property outright or have a mortgage Contents Furniture, appliances, and personal items Useful if the home is furnished or used often Civil liability Injury to others or damage to third parties Important for guest accidents or leaks affecting neighbors Loss of rent Lost rental income after insured damage Relevant if the property is let to guests Alternative accommodation Temporary stay elsewhere after damage Helpful if the home cannot be used for a time Buildings, contents, and civil liability Usually, buildings cover the physical structure of the home under the protection of buildings. This can be the roof, walls, fitted kitchens, and bathrooms. Contents cover protects personal belongings, furniture, and appliances. Responsabilidad civil is the Spanish word for civil liability. If someone is injured on your property or if your property is damaged to another, it does matter. For instance, if a leak occurs, it may affect the apartment below, or a guest might slip by the pool. Loss of rent, alternative accommodation, and emergency travel These extras are particularly relevant for rented and/or managed properties, which are located abroad. Insurance coverage might be helpful if damage prevents you from obtaining rental income. If an insured event prevents you from staying in the home, then you may be able to stay in an alternative accommodation. Less frequently, emergency travel is provided should you need to leave Spain after a major incident. Don’t take it for granted it’s standard. Read the policy word for word.

What is often excluded or limited? Holiday home insurance issues are not always the top cover items. They are the restrictions, limits, and conditions in the fine print. Therefore, it is important to review their policy terms and conditions, including vacancy, maintenance, valuables, guest damage, and declared use. Cheap quotes do not necessarily mean the safest. Vacancy limits, wear and tear, and poor maintenance If the insurer determines that the damage was caused by poor maintenance as opposed to an insured event, the claim may be reduced or rejected. A decayed roof is not the same as a storm-damaged roof or a broken pipe roof. Extended periods of vacancy can also give rise to additional conditions. Check for rules about occupancy, any inspection rules, and any mention of reasonable care. If it states that the home should be inspected periodically, ensure that you are able to do this. Guest damage, valuables, and extraordinary risks Depending on the policy, guest damage can be covered, limited, or excluded. There may also be separate limits for high-value items. This is important in the home if there is art, jewelry, electronics, or designer furniture for sale. There is also a framework for ‘extraordinary risks’ in Spain. When you make a claim for large-scale events, check the wording of the insurance policy and the national compensation system to verify how they may apply prior to making any assumptions.

How much does holiday home insurance cost in Spain? As in many countries, there is no fixed price for holiday home insurance in Spain. The premium will vary according to the risk that the insurance company sees, the property, and the location. Rental costs for a short-term rental will differ from the price of a coastal villa that is only used by the owner and does not have a pool. Rebuild value, contents value, occupancy, security features, and claims history are also important. What affects the premium The biggest pricing factors usually include: Property type and location

Rebuild and contents value

Vacancy pattern

Rental use

Pool, terrace, or outbuilding features

Security systems

Excess, or franquicia If you compare quotes, make sure each one reflects the same use case. A cheap quote can become expensive later if it does not match how the property is actually used. How to compare quotes without underinsuring Compare cover limits, exclusions, liability caps, vacancy rules, and rental declarations before you compare price. Ask whether the quote assumes private use only or allows paying guests. If one policy is much cheaper, check what was left out. The goal is not the lowest number. It is the policy that fits the property.

How to choose the right policy for your use case The right policy depends on whether you use the home privately, partly rent it out, or mainly rely on guests. A good way to compare options is to start with how often the property is occupied and who uses it. Then match the policy to that use. If the cover does not fit the use, the claim process can become much harder. Use case Main priority Watch out for Personal use only Buildings, contents, vacancy cover, liability Long-empty periods and inspection rules Mixed use Liability, rental permission, guest damage Undeclared use and rental limits Short-term rentals Loss of rent, guest liability, platform compatibility Airbnb-style use not being declared For personal use only If the property is only for you, focus on buildings, contents, vacancy rules, and neighbor liability. You should still check leak cover, maintenance duties, and how often the property must be inspected. This is the simplest case, but it is not risk-free. Empty homes still need the right conditions in the policy. For short-term rentals or mixed use If family, friends, or paying guests use the home, you need to be more careful. Make sure the insurer knows about the rental activity and that the policy allows it. Look for guest liability, loss of rent, and any rules linked to key handover or cleaning access. Insider Tip: Some owners only mention Airbnb or seasonal lets after a claim, but undeclared guest use can be exactly what changes whether the policy applies.