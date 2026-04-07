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Networking

Our listings of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find make new professional connections in the Netherlands:

Featured

Regus Global

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Featured

Xolo

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Other listings of Networking

AIA Continental Europe

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AmCham EU

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American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)

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American Women’s Club The Hague

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Amsterdam American Business Club

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Australian Business in Europe

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CCI France Pays-Bas

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Club of Amsterdam

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Commercial Anglo-Dutch Society (CADS)

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English Speaking Union

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Entrepreneurs’ Organization

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Feel at Home International Community Fair

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Female Founders

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Foreign Press Association

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International Women’s Club Breda

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International Women’s Club Eindhoven

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International Women’s Club Rotterdam

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International Women’s Club South Limburg

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International Women’s Contact Amsterdam

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International Women’s Contact The Hague

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International Women’s Contact Utrecht

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Ireland Netherlands Business Association

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Japan Women’s Club

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JCI Amsterdam International

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Leiden International Center

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Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce

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Netherlands-Polish Chamber of Commerce

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Professional Women’s Network

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Rotary Club Hilversum International

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SENSE

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Swedish Chamber of Commerce

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Toastmasters International

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Vlamingen in de Wereld

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WEgate

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Women’s Business Initiative International

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All categories

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Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing