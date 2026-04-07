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Short Term and Serviced Apartments

Find your temporary home with these short-term and serviced apartment leasing agencies in the Netherlands:

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Airbnb

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Click&Boat

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Flatio

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Htel Serviced Apartments

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Huurfix

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YOSAA

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Other listings of Short Term and Serviced Apartments

Amrâth Apart-Hotel Schiphol

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AmsterdamStay

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B-Aparthotel The Hague

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Booking.com

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Corporate Housing Factory

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Element Amsterdam

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Holland City Apartments

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Holland2Stay

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HouseLettings

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In-Lease

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Ladelft

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Nestpick

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Premier Suites

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servicedapartments.nl

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Short Stay Group

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SilverDoor Apartments

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Swan Short Stay

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The July

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The Real Estate Company

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The Student Hotel

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Wittenberg Aparthotel

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World Fashion Apartments

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing