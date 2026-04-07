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Hobbies

Meet new friends through shared interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in the Netherlands:

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Click&Boat

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Degas International Dance Academy

Visit website
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Other listings of Hobbies

Amsterdamse balletschool

Visit website

Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden

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Dansschool Kluver

Visit website

easylaughs

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Giga-Bikes

Visit website

IDEA

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InPlayers

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Megan Alter Photography

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Noordermarkt

Visit website

St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands

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STET – The English Theatre

Visit website

The Anglo-American Theatre Group

Visit website

The Thistle Club

Visit website

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing