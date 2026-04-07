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Moving Companies

Make sure your belongings make it to your new home in the Netherlands safely with one of these moving companies:

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Amsterdam Removal

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Dutch Moving Solutions

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ReloAdvisor

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Sirelo

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Windmill Forwarding

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Other listings of Moving Companies

AGS Worldwide Movers

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Allied

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Clearview Relocation

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Global International Relocation

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GoodMigrations

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International Van Lines

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MoveHub

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Oranje Transport

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Parcel ABC

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Passies International Movers

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Royal De Gruijter & Co.

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Santa Fe Relocation

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Schumacher Cargo

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Sendmybag.com

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ShipHub

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The Relocator

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing