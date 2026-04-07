国家/地区旗帜
Expatica徽标
免责声明

Language Schools

Our directory of language schools in the Netherlands can help you find the perfect class in your new home:

Featured

English That Inspires

Visit website
Featured

Juf Julia

Visit website
Featured

LanguaTalk

Visit website
Featured

Masterclass Language Academy

Visit website
Featured

Taalthuis

Visit website
Featured

Talencoach

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Language Schools

ABC English

Visit website

Babel

Visit website

Berlitz

Visit website

British Language Training Centre

Visit website

CBE Languages

Visit website

Direct Dutch Institute

Visit website

Dutch & Such

Visit website

Dutch Courses Amsterdam

Visit website

Dutch Courses Rotterdam

Visit website

Dutch First

Visit website

Dutch for Expats

Visit website

DutchNL

Visit website

easyNL

Visit website

Excellent Dutch

Visit website

Flowently

Visit website

Home Language International

Visit website

Intotaal

Visit website

iplus1

Visit website

Katakura WBLC

Visit website

Kickstart

Visit website

Koentact

Visit website

Language Corner

Visit website

Language Institute Regina Coeli

Visit website

Language Partners

Visit website

Lest Best

Visit website

Lexis Language Institute

Visit website

Lingua Lab

Visit website

Linguarama

Visit website

Mercuur Taal

Visit website

NT2 Digitaal

Visit website

PCI Languages

Visit website

Skype Language School

Visit website

STE Languages

Visit website

TaalBoost

Visit website

Taaleigen

Visit website

Taalhuis Amsterdam

Visit website

TaalTaal

Visit website

Talencentrum Holland

Visit website

The BSN Language Centre

Visit website

The English Center

Visit website

Tulp Educatie

Visit website

UvA Talen

Visit website

Van Lienden

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing