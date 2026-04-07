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Real Estate Agencies

Get to know the Dutch housing market with our listings of real estate agents and agencies in the Netherlands:

Featured

Expat Housing Network

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Homes For Expats

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Juiste Makelaar

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Koops Expat Services

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My Home Amsterdam

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Solid Net Vastgoed

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Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

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Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

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Other listings of Real Estate Agencies

ADD Makelaardij

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Amsterdam Beautiful

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Amsterdam House Hunting

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Amsterdam Housing

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Broersma Woningmakelaardij

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Burgemeester Vastgoed

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De Vries Robbé Makelaardij

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DSTRCT

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Eefje Voogd Makelaardij

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Ellen Mouthaan Makelaardij

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Engel & Völkers

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Estate Agency Carla van den Brink

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Funda

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Holland Home Management

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Hotel2Stay

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Housing Agent

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International Real Estate Focus

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JA! Makelaardij

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JLG Real Estate

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Lutz Real Estate

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Mie-Lan Kok Estate Agency

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Mooijekind Vleut

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Parker & Williams

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Peter Bruin Makelaardij

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Prestige Property

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Ramón Mossel Real Estate

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Renthouse.nl

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Savills

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SEM Makelaars

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Smit & Heinen

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SOS Makelaars

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STARK Real Estate

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Stoit Groep

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The Real Estate Company

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Von Poll Real Estate

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Westeneng Verbeek Makelaardij

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing