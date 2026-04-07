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Family and Kids Activities

Keep the whole family entertained in your new home country with our directory listings of kids' activities in the Netherlands:

Featured

Tiqets

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Other listings of Family and Kids Activities

ABF International Sports Club

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Albert Cuyp Market

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ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo

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Blue Boat Company

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Delft MaMa

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Eye Filmmuseum

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Home in Leiden

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Little Star Fitness

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Lucky Beat

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NEMO Science Museum

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Noordermarkt

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Swim4Survival

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The Anglo-American Theatre Group

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Tropenmuseum

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Violet Art Photography

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World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts

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All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing