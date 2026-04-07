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Sports Clubs

Get active while making friends in your new home country with our directory of sports clubs in the Netherlands:

Featured

Degas International Dance Academy

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Other listings of Sports Clubs

ABF International Sports Club

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Amstelveense Rugby Club (ARC)

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Amsterdam Gaelic Athletic Club

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Amsterdamse balletschool

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ARC Lowlanders

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Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden

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BS Leiden Basketball

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Dansschool Kluver

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De Kieviten

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Den Haag GAA

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Giga-Bikes

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Haarlem Cricket Club (HCC) Red and White

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Hilversumsche Cricket Club

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Johan Cruijff ArenA

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Rugby Club Amsterdam

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Shinbukan Dojo

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Stella

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StubHub

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Swim4Survival

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The Thistle Club

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Utrecht Rugby Club (URC)

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Voorburg Cricket Club

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing