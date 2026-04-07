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Rental Agencies

Whether you’re looking for a short- or long-term lease, find rental agencies in the Netherlands with our directory:

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Airbnb

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Direct Wonen

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Flatio

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Homes For Expats

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Huurfix

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Huurwoningen

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Koops Expat Services

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My Home Amsterdam

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Solid Net Vastgoed

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Other listings of Rental Agencies

27 House Real Estate

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A&N Vastgoed

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ADD Makelaardij

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All Luxury Apartments

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Amsterdam Beautiful

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AmsterdamStay

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Broersma Woningmakelaardij

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De Vries Robbé Makelaardij

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DSTRCT

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DUWO

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Eefje Voogd Makelaardij

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Estate Agency Carla van den Brink

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Expat Housing

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Expat Rentals

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Hotel2Stay

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Hotels.com

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Interhouse

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JA! Makelaardij

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Lutz Real Estate

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Pararius

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Parker & Williams

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Peter Bruin Makelaardij

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Premier Suites

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Principle Properties

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Renthouse.nl

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SEM Makelaars

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SilverDoor Apartments

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Smit & Heinen

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Sonar Appartementen

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SOS Makelaars

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Swan Short Stay

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The Real Estate Company

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The Student Hotel

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Tweelwonen

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Vesteda

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VGW Housing

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Von Poll Real Estate

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Westeneng Verbeek Makelaardij

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing