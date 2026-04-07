Discover SIM card and mobile phone carriers in the Netherlands to help you get settled and stay connected in your new home country:
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Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets