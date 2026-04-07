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SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Discover SIM card and mobile phone carriers in the Netherlands to help you get settled and stay connected in your new home country:

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Expat Mobile

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KPN Mobiel

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Lebara

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Mobiel.nl

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Odido

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Simpel

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Tele2 Mobiel

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UnitedConsumers Mobiel

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Youfone

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Other listings of SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Refurbished.nl

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Sim Options

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Working

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing