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Shops and Stores

Whether you need everyday essentials or occasional luxuries, you'll find it listed in our directory of shops and stores in the Netherlands:

Featured

Groupon

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Featured

HEMA

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Other listings of Shops and Stores

Albert Cuyp Market

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De Bijenkorf

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De Hallen

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Giga-Bikes

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Noordermarkt

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Refurbished.nl

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The English Cake Lady

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All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing