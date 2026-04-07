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Relocation Services

Take the stress out of your move to the Netherlands by enlisting the help of one of these expat-friendly relocation services:

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Amsterdam Removal

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Dutch Moving Solutions

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ReloAdvisor

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Relocation Services Holland (RSH)

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Settle Service

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Sirelo

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Windmill Forwarding

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Other listings of Relocation Services

AGS Worldwide Movers

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Allied

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Altair Global

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Atlas International Movers

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Big5 Relocations

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Borrie Expatriate Services

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Buzzmove

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Clearview Relocation

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Crown Relocations

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Eres Relocation

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Expat Management Group

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Expats by Expats Relocation

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Global International Relocation

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GoodMigrations

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Gosselin

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Holland Movers

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International Van Lines

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MoveHub

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Oranje Transport

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P&D Care

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Parcel ABC

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Passies International Movers

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Royal De Gruijter & Co.

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Schumacher Cargo

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Sendmybag.com

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ShipHub

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The Real Estate Company

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The Relocator

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Tulip Expats Services

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Van Lienden

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing