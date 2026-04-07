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International Schools

Use our directory to find international schools in the Netherlands and make sure your children get a top-tier education:

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Amity International School Amsterdam

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Eerde International Boarding School

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International School Leiden

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Supreme College Nederland

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The British School of Amsterdam

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The International School of Amsterdam

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Winford Bilingual Primary School

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Other listings of International Schools

AFNORTH International School

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American School of The Hague

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Amsterdam International Community School

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Elckerlyc International School

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European School The Hague

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Florencius International School

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FSG Academy

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German International School The Hague

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Gifted Minds International School

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Harbour International Primary School

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Het Rijnlands Lyceum

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HSV International Primary School

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InterHigh

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International Primary School Almere

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International Primary School Hilversum

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International School Almere

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International School Haarlem

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International School Hilversum

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International School of Breda

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International School Utrecht

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International Waldorf School The Hague

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Lighthouse Special Education

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Lycée Français Vincent van Gogh

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Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

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Optimist International School

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Pearson Online Academy

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Rivers International School Arnhem

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Rotterdam International Secondary School

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The British School in The Netherlands

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The European School Bergen

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The Indonesian School of The Hague

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The International School Delft

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The International School Eindhoven

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The International School of Groningen

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The International School of The Hague

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The International School Twente

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The Japanese School of Amsterdam

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The Japanese School of Rotterdam

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United World College Maastricht

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing