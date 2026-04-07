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Wellness

Prioritize your self-care after moving abroad with our directory of wellness options in the Netherlands:

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Forward Journeys Counseling

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Groupon

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The Safe Zone

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Other listings of Wellness

Bem Estar

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BlueSky Acupuncture

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Bodywork Integration & Awareness

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Bonding Therapy

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Studio Anna Mora

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All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing