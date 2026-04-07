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Mental Health Services

If you’re looking for professional help in the Netherlands, check out our directory of mental health services:

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Aurore Counseling

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Forward Journeys Counseling

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Inner Peace Counseling

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Ruthi Vijslingz

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Seek Deeply

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The Safe Zone

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Zuzana Bubalova

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Other listings of Mental Health Services

Academic & Personal Pathways

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Alcoholics Anonymous

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Alison Collis Transcultural Coaching

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Anna Kmetova

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Arosa

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Befrienders Worldwide

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BetterHelp

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Bonding Therapy

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Child Helpline International

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Counseling Amsterdam

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De Regenboog Groep

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Expat Therapy

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ExpatPsy

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Functioning Psychology

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Ingrid Bax Family and Parenting Coach

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International Therapist Directory

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It’s Complicated

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Jeugd GGZ

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Kuhler & Trooster

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MIND

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Monique Molendijk

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Nederlandse Academie voor Eetstoornissen

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Novarum

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Overeaters Anonymous

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Parnassia Groep

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Psychologist in Amsterdam

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Psychologist in The Hague

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PsyQ

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Relationship Therapy Amsterdam

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Studio Therapy Revolution

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Sullivan Global Coaching

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The Anti-Loneliness Project

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Therapy Route

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Tiffany Gordon Psychology

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Tiny Sleepyhead

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Trimbos Institute

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Veilig Thuis

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WEET

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Youniverse Therapy

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Your Therapist Abroad

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Youth Compass

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing